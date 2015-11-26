VoIP apps allows users to have conversation through voice calls, some are free to use and some are paid service. Since most of us using internet in daily routine, now it became very easy to communicate through text and video calls. VoIP apps save some money as most of them are offer free voice calls or at very low rate depending upon on who you call. Here we have this, mentioned some of best VoIP apps for Android users based on popularity and features.

In the very beginning of VoIP calls, there were used be very costly and now many of the VoIP Android Apps offer services at very low or no cost. Here goes our list of 6 Best VoIP Android Apps.

Best VoIP Android Apps

1# Viber

It is one of most downloaded free texting and voice call app featuring tons of premium options completely free of cost. Using Viber, one can make free video call easily over Wi-Fi or mobile data to another Viber user. However you’ll need to purchase Viber credits to call non-Viber user.

Apart from using it for VoIP service, one can consider it as good texting app too. We can send messages to our friends, create groups, use animated stickers to improve your chat experience and much more!

Size : 38M

Android Version Supported : 2.3 and higher.

You can download it from the Play Store →Link.

2# Skype

It comes to our mind when there is need of video call on computer. Just like the it works on our laptop and desktop, it can be used on Android and iOS device too. More than 250 million people are using Skype service all around the world and very often praised their service’s. Just like Viber, you can make free Voice and Video call to person who is a member of on Skype and their be certain charge for other mobile and landline numbers.

You can send message them too just like what you do with mobile service provider. Skype can be used on multiple devices such Smartphones, Tablets, PC and TVs as well. It can be easily sync between these devices, it overcomes the dependency to each device.

Size : Varies with device

Android Version Supported : Varies with device.

You can download it from the Play Store →Link.

3# MagicApp

A very cheap VoIP service providing app for local and international calls to U.S, Canada, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands. They offer these service at very affordable price $1.99/month or $14.99/year with terms and conditions. For people working in a team or an organization, this app would be best to stay connected with each at minimal cost and it would become a considerable factor in measure of business productivity.

On subscription, you’ll be served with U.S based number. If you do not want to pay for bills, be their free user! Text and call others through this app.

Size : Varies with device.

Android Version Supported : 2.3 and higher.

You can download it from the Play Store →Link.

4# Bolt

Blot’s member to another member, calls and texting is completely free with no geographic oblige. It works like a replacement to our native phone app. If you dial number on your phone and selects Bolt number, Bolt to Bolt, calls and messages are completely free and if you select non-bolt user, there will be charges as per your call plan (pay per minute or seconds, whatever you have).

The only reason why it exists in our list is that it reduces complexity, you’ll no longer need to switch native phone app and this VoIP Android App, you can access all you phone numbers (related to Bolt or non-Bolt users) from one app and can easily.

Size : 8.3 MB.

Android Version Supported : 4.0 and higher.

You can download it from the Play Store →Link.

5# KakaoTalk

KakaoTalk supports both, voice and video calls. Apart from calls, we can share pictures, can send videos notes, chat with friends with full as it comes pre-loaded emoticons and sticker collections and can share our locations as well. Most interesting, it works on EDGE networks too. That means, under the low internet connection you can still be able to contact your friends and family.

You can create a group, can have 1 to 1 and group high quality voice calls and do much more with this app.

Size : Varies with device.

Android Version Supported : Varies with device.

You can download it from the Play Store →Link.

6# Vonage Mobile

Just like all other apps, it offers free video calls and texting user to users. To contact non-app users, there are very reasonable prices, make low-cost international calls to all mobile numbers and landlines. With their service, you can contact people in more than 200 countries at very affordable prices. Send and receive free text messages, pictures, video clips, audio clips and more with other Vonage Mobile users.

Size : 23 MB.

Android Version Supported : 2.3.3 and higher version.

You can download it from the Play Store →Link.

Here are list ends! I hope you guys like our list of best free Android for free video calls and messages. Share your favorite app and we’ll be happy to post on our list!