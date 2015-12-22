Samsung Galaxy S4 has been one of my favorite smartphone all the time. I love that way it looks and performance is very impressive too. Are you looking for a custom Rom for Samsung Galaxy S4 to update it to latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system? If answer is yes, then this list would definitely help you to get one best for you. Custom Rom has been best alternative way to update Android devices to newly launched Android firmware when manufacture regrets to roll out further updates or if you do not wish to wait for update notification.

Well there is no harm either if you play safely, we always recommend to back up all files and device’s rom for future aspects, in case you find yourself stuck with a custom rom, you’d be able to go back to old rom using that backup. You can find more stuff regarding Android backup in below links:

Since we’d like to update our Galaxy S4 to latest Android 6.0, below are the custom Roms which can be used to update this handset to latest Android operating system and have fun with new interface and features!

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Roms for Galaxy S4 i9505

Kushan ROM Optimized CM13 builds – A very stable marshmallow rom, optimized for best performance and long battery life and almost bugs free. Also you can watch the below video that review’s this beautiful Rom,

crDroid Marshmallow Rom – This Rom has been injected with tons of tweaks, features and customization options to make your device looks completely different along with the joy of Android 6.0 operating system. Even through it has tons of features and apps, still it offers improved battery life and very stable too. Watch the below video to learn more about this Rom,

The Android Open Source Project – Another rom for Galaxy S4 i9505, it based on Google’s official Android build that makes is quite simple and offers pure Android experience. Also to improve usability, there has been some changes and tweaks. Since this Rom is still testing, it might possible that you see small bugs, don’t get worried they might be removed in next update.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Roms for Galaxy S4 i9506

CyanogenMod 13.0 Unofficial – It is unofficial build of CyanogenMod Rom and almost everything is working fine and not bug has been reported yet! Since it is CyanogenMod, that means you’ll be having tons of exciting features and powerful applications to improve usability and productivity of this handset. Since ever I’ve got an Android device, CM has been my one of favorite Rom.

These were the currently available for these two variants of Samsung Galaxy S4 and as soon as we receives more updates, we’ll be adding more custom Roms to this list. We hope this list would be helpful to you.

Need Help? Follow/add me on Google+, Facebook, or Twitter!