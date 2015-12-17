In all aspects, safety should be our first priority. When it comes to flashing new softwares and doing tricks with devices such as Smart phones and tablets, many times we get our self stuck with bricked condition and sometimes these things could damage the internal information such as IMEI, device hardware profile and settings and it would become horrible to repair the device in such cases. All these information are usually saved under EFS Partition on the device.

In case any of these information get wiped out and even if you revive your device, without any of these information your device won’t work or particular part won’t be working. So, to be more safe while do such changes to Android devices, we have this tutorial that helps Samsung Galaxy Note 5 users to back up or restore EFS Partition in a most easiest way. However, you’ll need to root your device in order to make it work.

Well all thanks goes to , a recognized developer at XDA forum who brought an application that helps to back up and restore EFS Partition on Galaxy Note 5 within a few minutes. This app support most of Samsung devices, of course launched recently and it works very fine. Once you back up EFS Partition of Galaxy Note 5, you could do the many thing with it without having to worry about hard brick condition. However, if you are ordinary user then we won’t be encouraging you to such things.

Also see:

6 Best VoIP Android Apps – make free video calls around the world!

Top 5 Android Casino Games 2015 – enjoy casino games on your device.

Let’s get started with the process, for that first you’ll need have followings on your Galaxy Note 5,

It should be rooted – To root your device please visit here. Install BusyBox on it – Get it from Google Playstore from here.

Once you done with above things then you’d be ready backup EFS Partition on Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

How to backup / restore EFS Partition on Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Firstly download and install EFS backup tool from → here. Install this application just like you do with other application and launch it.

For back up process, you’ll see the option named “Backup EFS” and for restoring purpose, you’ll an option named “Restore EFS” and also you’ll useful options such as reboot, hot reboot etc., The application is quite simple yet very powerful. You could back up EFS partition to internal and external memory and could restore it from same location too.

To backup, you’ll need to tap on Backup EFS option, on next screen choose backup location and then it will backup all the information stored EFS partition to your device or external media, just like below:

So in this way you could save this important information and can use it in time of hard brick condition. Also, you could use our guide → Downgrad Galaxy Note 5 to stock firmware, to revive your device back. We’d love to hear from you about your experience and if you stuck at any step, please let us and we’d helping at the earliest!