Samsung has always made world-class smartphones. They never cease to surprise us when it comes to better features, sleeker designs and mind blowing technology. Every smartphone launched by them raises the bar for other smartphone manufacturers. In this roundup, we gather some of the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) to make best use of this smart phone. Since 2009 till date, Samsung has constantly given other smartphone giants a healthy competition. The latest entrant is Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018). Launched recently, Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is making waves already!

This Android smartphone has a 5.6-inch display with a 1080 x 2220 pixels’ resolution. Powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, it has a 4GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy A8 boasts of an internal storage of 32 GB which can be expanded to 256 GB with a memory card (micro SD). Its primary camera, as well as the front camera, has a 16 MP resolution so that your selfies come out well too! The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 and weighs around 172 g.

Also see:

Now, since you already have the phone, you must be eager to know what all accessories you need to purchase to get the best out of your Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018). Apart from the basic ones, we have mentioned accessories that enhance your experience with the phone. Find out about what all you need to get your hands on:

Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

1) OUBA protective case

Since safety comes first, you must invest a good quality protective case. It is very important because otherwise you will keep worrying about your phone! The OUBA protective case is just what you need to protect your Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) from daily wear and tear. It is made out of two layers, a hard shell made out of polycarbonate and a flexible inner core made out of silicone.

The protective case ensures that the back and sides of the phone don’t get damaged in any way. Your smartphone will stay snug and safe in this case.

Buy it on Amazon.com

2) PULEN Screen protector

This tempered glass screen protector is a perfect fit for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) as it has been laser-cut. It is scratch-resistant and protects the display of your phone from getting damaged due to abrasive and sharp objects.

This screen protector is resistant to oil, sweat and fingerprints too, so your screen will stay clean all the time. The protector provides high definition vision as it has high-transparency. It is a must-have for your phone’s display.

Buy it on Amazon.com

3) DURAGADGET High Capacity Universal Power Bank

If you are someone who is always on the go, you would need to keep your phone charged all the time. Instead of searching for plug points, you can carry your own power source with you wherever you go. This ultra-portable and sleek device from the house of DURAGADGET is a great power bank to charge your Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

It can also be used to charge other electronic devices. You simply need to the plug your device into this power bank and that is it. There is a charging indicator that lets you know regarding charge status. Overall, it makes your job easier as you won’t have to remember to charge your phone before leaving home.

Buy it on Amazon.com

4) MyNetDeals In Ear Mono Bluetooth Earpiece

If you want to enjoy listening to music or answer a call while driving your car, you must invest in this cool and light-weight Bluetooth earpiece. It is absolutely safe and at the same time won’t cause you any discomfort.

You can talk for a good 5 hours and the standby time is a whopping 110 hours. The earpiece is compatible with most devices that are Bluetooth-enabled.

Buy it on Amazon.com

5) JSAUX USB Type C Cable

This is a 2-in-1 power charging and data transfer cable that can charge your phone super-fast with a data transfer speed of up to 5 Gbps. To ensure that it is tangle free, the cable is braided with nylon which also makes it aesthetically appealing.

It has a length of 6.6 ft. and that helps you charge it easily in your bedroom, office or anywhere for that matter. It is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and other smartphones. So, happily transfer your data to your laptop or charge your phone with the help of this cable.

Buy it on Amazon.com

6) DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 Portable Speaker

If music is an integral part your life, you should definitely purchase this wireless Bluetooth speaker. It has a long-lasting battery life and a chic design. Moreover, it is easy to carry around and can be a great companion on an outdoor trip.

The speaker has 3 playing options, namely, Bluetooth, Aux-in and Micro SD. The best part is that you can pause, play and change the song along with being able to answer phone calls. Compact and handy, it can be slipped into your sling bag easily.

Buy it on Amazon.com

7) Caseflex White Neoprene Pouch Cover

A phone pouch is a must to be able to carry around your phone easily. This pouch fits in the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) perfectly well and has a soft padding to protect your phone from scratches and water droplets. It looks cool and is very handy.

Buy it on Amazon.com

8) Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor

Are you a health conscious? Do you want something to check your fitness level constantly? Here is a heart rate monitor that can help you keep a track of a lot of things like the number of calories you burn and your heart rate (obviously). TICKR, when linked with a smartphone like Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), can find out the distance covered by you as well as your pace.

This fitness band works really well with most smartphones and can be used without worry as it is waterproof and sweat-proof.

Buy it on Amazon.com

9) MyNetDeals Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Headset/ Headphones

The music enthusiasts can forget the worries of the world and dive deep into the pool of tunes! Yes, with these Bluetooth headsets and your smartphone, you can have a lot of fun. It is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and is a must-have if you want to enjoy all the features of the phone.

Buy it on Amazon.com

10) AmazonBasics Two-Port USB Wall Charger

You always need a wall charger to charge your phone. You can buy an extra wall charger and keep it for emergency, just to make sure that when your existing charger stops functioning, you at least have another one at hand. This is a USB wall charger with two ports.

It can be used to charge two devices at once. Apart from smartphones, you can use them to charge tabs and other devices. It has an internal safety mechanism that shuts the charger off to prevent damage. It is a light-weight and energy-efficient charger with a year-long warranty.

Buy it on Amazon.com

We hope that you found this list of accessories for your new Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) helpful. Please share your thoughts about this list, and your favorite ones.