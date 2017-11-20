The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been top rated smart phone this year so far that carries a huge display screen with exclusive design. That no smart phone has so far. If you’re one of the Galaxy Note 8 users, then you must get some accessories to improve the productivity, and fun with this phone. In this roundup, we gather some of the best pocket-friendly accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to get best out of it. If you own this smart phone, you must have some accessories to make things even easier.

Smartphone accessories come helpful in many ways. They protect our phone from physical damage, water, etc., Most importantly, they help to carry out some particular tasks. In simple words, they help us to get complete advantage of our smartphone. Since, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dazzling hardware specification, you can expect to do lots more with it rather than just playing games, taking calls, etc., We have gathered these accessories from multiple categories, based on different features, and functionalities, good reviews, and few more parameters.

If you’re planning to purchase some useful accessories for your Galaxy Note 8 then you must go through these recommendations. To make best use of this smart phone, you must have some third-party accessories. By keeping the budget in mind, we’ve congregated this list, and we hope that our reader would love’em all. Surely these accessories help you to use your smart phone in a better way, and enhance the usability, and productivity as well.

Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

1. IQShield Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Screen Protector [Pack of 2]

Once your purchase such smartphone, it is necessary to keep it safe from physical accidents. Most importantly, the display of the screen. Even though, the front is built of Gorilla Glass 5, and aluminum frame, it doesn’t guarantee to keep display screen safe.

Here we find IQShield Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Screen Protector most affordable one that safeguards display screen from the exterior environment. If something happens to your phone, it has to go through this screen protector.

Best thing, it is very affordable, and it comes as a pack of 2. That means, you can use another when you’re in need.

2. Samsung DeX Station

To give a boost to productivity of your smartphone, you must have these accessories. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 supports Samsung DeX Station, the means, you can turn it into a PC/Desktop in no time. Before Note 8, only Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were to work with this device.

The Samsung DeX Station takes resources for the device and convert your smartphone into a desktop computer. That is, able to carry out most of the tasks that we usually do on our PC/Desktop. If you would like to extend the capabilities of your Galaxy Note 8, then you should keep this item item in your cart.

With DeX Station, you can easily have desktop experience anywhere. It has an HDMI port to connect the output device, that can be a Monitor, projector, etc., To keep your smartphone cool while it works, it has built in fan.

3. Samsung Fast Charge Battery Pack

Those days are gone when we used to use our smartphone to pick calls, and listen some music. In current, smartphones are much powerful as our computers. And we usually do our 80% work on it, and it consumes battery thoroughly.

The Note 8 has been backed by a non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery that keeps it running all day long. On the other handset, extensive use may lead to drain its battery earlier. So, if you use your smart phone extensively throughout the day, we highly recommend to keep power bank with you. Samsung has its own battery pack to offer that charges these smartphone quickly as dash charger.

Tagged with the $36.70 price, that is fair since it does work in a similar manner as dash charger does, and it is portable. The 5100 mAh capacity provides up to 2 full charges from 0-100% that makes it quite useful.

To go beyond this power capacity, Samsung has another model to offer. There is an upgrade to Samsung Fast Charge that has 10200mAh capacity for extended use and multiple charges.

It quickly charges the phone as it has Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0-enabled feature. So, the cost is high as compare to 5100 mAh version.

4. Note 8 Edition Gear VR with controller

With the launch of Galaxy Note 8, Samsung has also upgraded their Gear VR that is completely compatible with Note 8. If you’ve been a fan of virtual reality, and want to take it to the next level, then this for you. The Samsung Gear VR latest edition comes with a controller that will help you to explore the virtual world thoroughly.

This controller helps to point, select, drag, drop, etc., actions on the go. This edition gives you a more intense experience of virtual reality world. There are tons of VR games, experiences from Oculus, and lot more.

The device is compatible with the Galaxy series smartphone, including Galaxy S5 and above. Although, it works with other Android phones as well. But it has been specifically built for Samsung Galaxy series. If you’re serious about VR, then you must get these accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Note 8, or other Samsung phones.

5. Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also supports the wireless charging. Thought, Samsung does not include that charger within the packaging box. You can purchase it from Amazon to use this feature. The Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible helps to charge your phone wirelessly.

This charger with all devices that have been embraced by Qi wireless technology. That means your devices should be Qi wireless enabled in order to pair with this charger. The design, and usability are good. Apart from all, it has1. 4x faster charging speed with select smartphones (including Note 8, S8, S8 Plus and a few more).

It keeps you away from the hassle of wires. Just place it to a one place, and use it. There are multiple charging coils for easy landscape or portrait device orientation. Simple to use, and one of the best accessories for Qi enabled devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

6. iPega Extendable gamepad Game Controller

Turn Samsung Galaxy Note 8 into a gaming console. Since it has got industry’s best hardware specs, you might want to use it as a Gaming console. And this gamepad should help you. Basically, it is a wireless game controller that works with Android 3.0 and above powered devices.

It simply extends the gaming capability of smartphones. It supports tons of games, emulators, and online games. Also, using it one can control movies, streaming music, run Apps, use it for navigation and much more.

Inside there is a long lasting battery pack that offers 20 hours of non-stop gameplay experience. It works with smartphones, tablets of up to 10 inch screen, and the iPhone as well. The operating range is about 6-8 meters, that is good enough. If you’ve been using your phone as a gaming device, this controller should be on your list first.

7. Car Mount Holder

One of most important accessories these days. We drive our cars, and many times we rely on navigation apps such as Google Maps, to reach our destination. The car mount holder comes very handy in that case. It simply holds our phone in a particular position. So, we can easily view the display, and use our smartphone easily while we drive. It reduces the interruptions, the most noteworthy thing.

Here we Mpow Phone Holder for Car that comes with super sticky get pad that holds it on car dashboard or where you put it. The holding arm is very adjustable, calibrate it according to your requirement.

The build quality is very impressive. The product is very easy to use, durable, and almost compatible with all smartphones. For people who uses their smartphone while driving, this accessory is necessary. We highly recommend this tool for all Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users.

8. Samsung USB-C to USB-A Sync and Transfer Cable

Since Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a USB-C port, you might face some problem while connects it with other devices. Though, it is a modern technology that is being embedded in recent, and upcoming smartphone. However, sometimes it happens that we have to connect it using Old USB-A port, and it can create trouble.

To make that thing easier, we recommend you to keep this accessory with you. That should come handy, and helpful while you connect Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to USB -A port devices like Laptop, Desktop, external hard drives, etc.

9. YOUMAKER Full Body Heavy Duty Protection Shockproof Slim Fit Case Cover

Although, there are countless case cover options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but you might not get everything within a one. The YOUMAKER Full Body Heavy Duty Protection Shockproof Slim Fit Case Cover has many benefits to offer apart from being case cover.

It’s a premium heavy duty protection case cover that looks very beautiful, and comes in different colors. This case cover offers 360 degree protection to your phone, and it is shock proof as well. Build from premium material, this case cover is still quite affordable.

Completely compatible with Samsung Pencil plug-in, and it is light-weight too. If you’ve been looking for full protection case cover that looks good, then you should look at it. It comes in 8 color variants.

10. Phaiser BHS-750 Bluetooth Headphones Headset Sport Earphones with Mic

This is another accessory that you should carry with your phone. These headphones are most sold, and top rated over Amazon. Over 4 thousand reviews are in its favor. These are lightweight, so it suits best for sports purpose. The work on latest Bluetooth 4.1 technology that outcomes best sound quality all the time.

At the outermost part of these headphone, there are powerful magnets that easily stow them round the neck when not in use. Apart from all, these earphones are sweat free, and waterproof. They come with life time sweatproof guarantee, and in case they get damaged, they will replace them new one.

Once charged full, they offer playback time of up to 8 hours. That is fair enough, I would say. For music lovers, these earphones would be the ideal choice.

11. Smart Watch

If you ask what’s trending the most, then I must say smart watches. Who would have thought that watches would become so smart. Not just for swag, smart watch makes many tasks easier. From just your watch, one can tune music, attend calls, messages, dial numbers, and there is much more one can expect. These are not so much expensive.

We have many smartwatches those are pocket-friendly, and enriched with features. Under this tag, we have a Padgene DZ09 Smart Watch that has a camera, uses Bluetooth to connect with the smartphone. It is completely compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and other smartphones including iPhones.

This watch comes with a Single Micro SIM Car, with 2.0MP Camera at the top side, important sensors like: Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, etc., 1.56 inches TFT LCD Touch Screen display, and memory card slot for TF card up to 32 GB.

It comes in 6 different colors, and its design is good. It saves you a lot of bucks, and offers you tons of features.

12. Yoozon Selfie Stick

Last but surely not the least. Selfie sticks have their own advantages when it comes to photography. Because Galaxy Note 8 has been powered with an amazing camera lens, in front, and back. You should get best out of it. We know how useful selfie sticks are, and we have got even better for Galaxy Note 8.

Yoozon Selfie Stick is Bluetooth enabled stick capable of capturing photos with a wireless button. That makes possible to take extreme photos on the go. The working range of this stick is up to 10 meters and is compatible with most of the smartphones including Android, and iPhones.

This stick is extendable, and comes with Tripod Stand Selfie Stick. That makes this deal more worthy.

That ends our list of the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 here. We will surely add more useful accessories soon.

Don’t forget to share your favorite one. We love to hear from you.