Audio Editing is basically expensive and difficult to use. That’s the reason, today, I am going to share some free and easy to use Audio Editor and Mixer Apps you can use on your Android Smartphone.

These Apps are much less complicated and it works miracle with your audio files. Using these apps, you can save your favorite songs to a playlist, can mix two or more songs or audio files into a single file and can also edit a particular file as well.

Top 5 Free Audio Editor and Mixer Apps

1. Edjing 5 DJ Music Mixer Studio Its one of the best free audio editing and mixer app. This app has been voted Best App of the year for two consecutive years(2013, and 2014). It is also chosen as the best app by Google and Apple store in 2015. It is currently being used by more than 5,00,000 people. It is capable to making your Android device, a professional DJ mixer and you can give complex to any professional DJ using this App.

The best thing about this app is that its very simple to use and it makes editing a fun thing for you…and who knows you make your mind to accept DJ as a profession as well, after using this App! Edjing 5 App has the best Sound rendition ever developed for Android, it enables you can mix like a pro on vinyl turntables(Intelligent and unlimited access to any music title). It has the most extensive music library in the world of DJ apps. It gives you access to the most popular music streaming platforms in the world: SoundCloud and Deezer. It has the best BPM adjustment and you can sort your tracks according to BPM for instant best track matches.

Minimum Configuration Requirements:

Android 4.0 or up

1GB RAM

2. DJ Studio 5

DJ Studio is a free, robust, and user-friendly audio mixer. It can be easily used by a professional or a novice user. It can be used as a hardcore mixer or else can be used as any other music player. This app enables you to mix, scratch, remix, pitch or loop any audio file stored in your android device in just a blink of your eye.

It has recently been optimized to make it perfectly compatible to Nexus devices. DJ studio 5 is an advanced app which facilitates us to do various changes to our audio files. This app has been votes as App of the week by IKMultimedia.

Minimum Configuration Requirement:

Screen compatibility from 3.7″ to 10″ and HD screens

Wide OS compatibility : since OS 2.3

Min 1 core 800Mhz, recommended 2 cores

2 cores required for scratch option

1 GB RAM recommended

Multi-touch since 3.0

→ Download DJ Studio 5

3. Igost Mp3 Cutter & Merger

MP3 Cutter and Merger is an android based application that enable you to edit and merge any mp3 file stored in your device. Using this application, you can cut a song, merge two or more songs to make a fusion to rock on. And you can make your edited file a your ringtone as well. Other than any downloaded song, you can also edit or merge any recorded audio, mp3 file saved on your device. Minimum Configuration Requirement: Android 2.3 and up → Download Igost MP3 and Merger

4. Algoriddim Djay FREE – DJ Mix Remix Music This android App allows you to mix your favorite songs either stored on your device or from spotify. You can perform live, create loops and apply stunning FX in real-time. You can mix and scratch your music on djay’s hyper-realistic, turntable interface. Djay’s latest spectral timeline allows you to visualize the structure of a song through color. Djay Mix has features like Automix(allows you to mix your favorite songs and it automatically mixes it with any matching beats), Looping and Cue Points, Audio FX, and Recording(Record your remixed song online). Minimum Configuration Requirement: Android 4.1 and up → Download Algoriddim Djay

5. Cross DJ Free – Mix your music This app is developed by Mixvibes, and they are doing this since 15 years. It enables us to mix the audio files in perfect sync because of its accurate BPM detection. Cross DJ has an interactive interface, with two turnables, samplers, portrait mode etc. This app has an outstanding audio performance as it has low latency and extremely realistic scratch sound

Few other features of Cross DJ are:

You can easily mix and play all your SoundCloud directly in Cross DJ.

You can pre-listen your sound track so that you can prepare yourself before mixing your songs.

Multichannel audio for devices running Android M: For devices running Android M, the app provides dual-stereo output. Users now can pre-cue in stereo, while having a stereo master output at the same time.

It also has Automix feature

Minimum Configuration Requirements:

Android 4.1

4″ screen

RAM: 1GB

Dual-core processor

That’s all! I hope you find this list of top 5 free audio editor and mixer apps useful.