Samsung’s one of the latest launch is Samsung Galaxy J1(2016). The handset was launched in January 2016, and it was his successor to the popular Samsung Galaxy J1 (launched 2015, February) . This phone has Android Lollipop v 5.1.1 operating system with 4.5″ inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. It also has wide variety of features like Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection. However, in here, we are going to talk about best games you can play on Samsung Galaxy J1. Gaming is what we all like and its a perfect time-killer too.

Lets get started then.

15 Best Games for Samsung Galaxy J1(2016)

1. Downwell

This game was launched recently for android devices as previously it was released only for PCs and iOS. It is quite an interesting game. It is about a person, venturing down the well in search of treasure with only its amazing Gunboots that gives huge power to player to wrath upon its enemies.

There is also unique set of weapons and versatility in various level of this game You won’t see the set of trips gets repeated. However, you will need to pay to enjoy this game, a mere sum of Rs.198.51.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdD5xDP3im4&w=854&h=480]

Download Downwell Game

2. Plant v/s Zombies 2

About this game, first of all, I want to say that it is my favorite game from all. I like those cute plants and weird zombies too. Level by level it gets tougher and zombies gets more trickier and tries to get to you to eat your brain. It a light-hearted game. At first it seems quite an easy game, but as the level progresses, you have to become strategical in planting the right plant depending upon what kind of zombies you are gonna face. Right readers!

There will be many types of zombies, dumb, dumber and dumbest but they all will have some unique shield like a bucket on their head, or a balloon to fly, or heavy machinery etc. To wrap it up, it’s an amazing game!

Its an open source game, free of cost.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SG_gQ6cVjwI&w=853&h=480]

Download Plants v/s Zombies 2

3. Color Switch

You agree or not but this kind of game are the most popular ones. It is currently one of the most played game specifically for android users. Here, you need to bounce a ball to clear the obstruction, and it can only be done if the balls in the obstruction are of same color as your shooting ball.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJ26eEKM8S0&w=853&h=480]

Download Color Switch

4. Unkilled

Unkilled is renounced as ‘One of the best looking zombie shooter ever made’. This game has won many gaming awards in 2015. You will have a unique set of weapons to kill those unkilled zombies in multiple environment like Highway, New York A, Tutorial stage etc.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-C__qEzxo2Y&w=853&h=480]

Download Unkilled

5. FIFA 16

Newer, Better, Faster FIFA experience on your mobile..finally! This game was available only for consoles and PCs but now you can play it on your Android device too. It a superior quality, a very realistic game. If you like football, you will surely like this game.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDL0HHLMU2o&w=853&h=480]

Download FIFA 16

6. Alto’s Adventure

‘An endless snowboarding odyssey’. Here, you will get to rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the mountain elders in your snowboarding journey with your friends.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk5JupHelAg&w=853&h=480]

Download Alto’s Adventure

7. Despicable me

If you love those curt yellow banana yaming creatures, then you will love this game. This game is about how cutely those minions collects different fruits to make that tasty jelly, Yukkk! for Gru.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esimkFZ6Uys&w=853&h=480]

Download Despicable me

8. Crossy Road

‘Crossy Road is the endless arcade hopper you’ll never want to put down.’ It quite a cutie game…all I can say about this game where a chicen wants to cross the road and you have to help that chicken.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3pTw0jmxlg&w=853&h=480]

Download Crossy Road

9. Rayman Adventures

‘Embark on Legendary Adventures’. It was originally a Playstation game but it is also available for Android devices. Here you get to explore amazing worlds in this epic journey to rescue Incrediballs.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRjXVjmb9nw&w=853&h=480]

Download Rayman Adventures

10. Farm Frenzy

Anybody wants to have their own farm and animals? If interested, you can choose this game, but, be prepared to take care of your farm and work hard..because you will need to work hard to raise your animals otherwise they will run away.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FnJoYJ0zKI&w=853&h=480]

Download Farm frenzy

11. Call of Champions

Call of Champions is an intense real-time multi-player battle arena(MOBA, ‘ Refined for Mobile, Designed for Competition’) game. It features over 15 champions which you can upgrade through battles. First you need to choose a champion, recruit a team, and then fight your battle. Today’s latest update is that a new champion has been released called ZORA. Very thrilling!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nWxquqjJAw&w=854&h=480]

Download Call of Champion

12. WordBrain

An easy to start game but it gets challenging level by level. The latest update regarding this game is that it has been updated to appear in random order for each of the user.This game has a huge set of brain twisting puzzles, the puzzle lovers will surely like this game and other will fall to like it as soon as they start to play!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y47nfBv15M&w=853&h=480]

Download WordBrain

13. Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft is a construction game. Explore randomly generated world, build awesome things with blocks and create whatever you want, it could a simple house or a grand palace. You can play this game alone or with your friends. Their latest free update includes Redstone Circuits, Desert Temples, Rabbits, and more!

Its not a free game, it costs around Rs,479.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-fMtNOS_gU&w=853&h=480]

Download Minecraft Pocket Edition

14. Prune

This game has won Time Magazine’s Game of of the year 2015 award. It is a game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. This game is about tree cultivation and if you are a nature lover, you are ought to like this game. It is a simple game where you cultivates your tree, cut down bushes, branches to let it grow fast and as it grows, hit the sun, and a certain number of flowers grows, you beat a level. It surely worth a try people.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfq7xXQlNOI&w=853&h=480]

Download Prune

15. Need for Speeds; No Limits

Its the last game on our list, but that doesn’t mean it’s not good. It’s as you can imagine, is a car racing game, but here, you have customization option. You can create your own ride, and you can ride as fast as you can. Be ready to see few in-app purchase but if you wish you can disable this option whenever you wish

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DQvlNm20x0&w=853&h=480]

Download Need for Speeds: No Limits

I hope you find this list useful and it ends our list of best games you can enjoy on Galaxy J1. Please feel free to share your suggestions as well, it will be helpful for us as well as for other fellow readers. Play well dear gamers!