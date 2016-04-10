Samsung Galaxy J3 was released on January, 2016. This smart phone has gotten quite popular this year due its stunning design and features. According to Samsung, the Galaxy J3 is designed for you. This smart phone has a super AMOLED 5″ touchscreen with an expandable memory of upto 128GB. Don’t you also think it would very useful for our a better gaming experience? I think it will be and here in this post we have roundup about 20 Android games that you can enjoy on Samsung Galaxy J3 with ease.

Everyone has their own choice of game, some like puzzles, treasure hunting, word games and some like hardcore racing, wrestling, etc. Don’t worry, there will be a treat for each one of you dear gamer. So, if you like being a gamer, either a hardcore or a once in a while gamer, you can check out our list of games you can enjoy on this handset. I am sure that it might come in handy. Let’s start our list of best Android games for Galaxy J3 and I hope you guys would love this list

List of best games for Samsung Galaxy J3

1. Piano Tiles 2 (Don’t Tap…2)

Piano tiles 2 is the sequel of one of the most popular game Piano Tiles. In late-April 2014 the game was the most downloaded application on both the iOS and Android platforms. Here, the player’s objective is to tap on the black tile to create a sound, but you should avoid the white tiles and enjoy piano music, train your fingers to be faster to create a rhythm.

What’s new in Piano Tiles 2 (Don’t Tap The White Tile 2):

Great new music, makes you feel like a real pianist.

Brand-new gameplay.

It has added login feature to enable game data synchronisation

You get to share your piano performance with other person

New color scheme, multicolored instead of black and white

You can compete with players around the world

→Get it on Google Playstore

Also see:

2. Clash of Clans

The next in our list is a popular strategy based game available for Android and iPhone created by “Supercell” . You have to build, defend your village and attack any invaders. This game supports both single player and multiplayer mode. To need to build buildings, walls and create appropriate defenses to repel your enemies.

Clash of Clans is available free to download for google playstore, however, some game items can be purchased for real money, generally called as in-app purchases.

If you’ve been looking for Role playing games on Samsung Galaxy J3 then probably it will fit you in best manner. Millions of players are playing this game worldwide and you’d love it as surely, I think so.

→Get it on Google Playstore

3. Marvel Avengers Academy(free) Want to build the ultimate superhero academy and interesting in playing as your favorite avenger character. IN this game, every avenger has been reimagined as a younger character trying to control their power. You can customize your campus, recruit new students and unlock your favorite avenger or villain. It will your choice to choose the location for a building in your campus, as there is no particular reason to select a particular place. You’ll need to recruit new talents to fight against Hydra. It’s an amazing game, which is available for free, however, there are some game items you can purchase for real money. →Get it on Google Playstore 4. Geometry Dash Meltdown Geometry Dash Meltdown is an expansion of Geometry Dash developed by RobTop Games and was released on December 19, 2015. With this rhythm based game, you can jump and fly through dangers. Game Features Its a Rhythm-based Action Platforming!

There are lots of levels with unique soundtracks!

You get to build and share your own levels using the level editor!

You can unlock new icons and colors to customize your character!

Available practice mode to sharpen your skills! →Get it on Google Playstore 5. Angry Birds 2 Our very own angry birds have got ‘BIGGER, BADDER $ BIRDIER’. Its the sequel of the biggest game ever. We all know that it’s a slingshot gameplay with more destruction along with challenging multi-stage levels. Now, you can also connect through facebook and challenge players from across the world. You get to find Boss Pigs, cast wacky spells and much more. →Get it on Google Playstore 6. Cut the Rope 2 Do you like candy collecting? If you does, then you will surely like this game. Its a simple game and if you like simple, easy on mind games, you are surely gonna love this game. Cut the Rope 2 is the successor of one of the popular game ‘Cut the Rope’. Its cute character “Om Nom” collects new candies with new ways, characters, gameplay and much more to look forward too. How to play this game? Just collect your candies, crossing unanticipated obstacles. It has completely new set of tricky missions, and that’s quite delightful! →Get it on Google Playstore 7. Hotel Transylvania 2 (free) I am sure you all must have watched one of the best animated movie, ‘Hotel Transylvania 2’, I loved it! So, Good news!, an official game Hotel Transylvania 2 is getting very popular, and if you liked the movie, you will love this game. You get to customize your city, play quest, and decorate your Hotel and I’m sure that you’ll enjoy this game on your Galaxy J3. →Get it on Google Playstore

8. Wrassling

Wrassling is a boxing based game. The characters of this game are pixelated, which makes those characters a bit semi-realistic, but that’s the catchy part. You are surely going to enjoy this game, as its both adventurous and addictive.

→Get it on Google Playstore

9. Fallout Shelter (free)

Fallout lovers would like this edition as well. Fallout 4 is an award-winning game including 2016 D.I.C.E award. Are you able to control your very own Vault? You have to protect your vault and its citizens from any outside danger, and also keep them well fed. It a new generation open world game with hundreds of locations, characters and missions. Its available in both multi-player and single-player mode.

→Get it on Google Playstore

10. Alphabear

Alphabear is a puzzle game developed by Spry Fox. You spell out words by selecting words from the grid, the more the word contains alphabets, the bigger bear you will get and bigger points. When you win, you will earn a bear for your collection which you can utilize to gain power-ups later.

→Get it on Google Playstore

11. Plants vs Zombies 2

I want to confess, it is my favorite game and I never get bored from this. Its a complete package, it has cuteness, you get to kill zombies, your heroes or soldiers are Plants( Go Green!), missions, battle strategy and much more! I would recommend this game to anyone whose interested in enjoying an amazing game.

→Get it on Google Playstore

12. Bad Piggies

LOOK! Flying Pigs! This is another treat from the makers of Angry Birds. With more than 200 levels available, you get lots of pigs to crash, or explode. Bad Piggies is also an addictive, fun and a perfect time-killer game.

→Get it on Google Playstore

13. Jetpack Joyride

“Jetpack Joyride is Halfbrick’s most addictive game yet, surpassing the seminal Fruit Ninja. The semi-random (but still skill-based) jetpack gameplay is tuned to perfection.” – IGN

Get ready for endless power-ups, and customization, with array of cool gadgets, jetpacks, and insane obstacles, on a trip of adventure. Jet Barry, our hero, a salesman, when breaks into a secret laboratory, and commandeers experimental jetbacks. It’s a one touch game, simply touch the screen to ascend and release to descend, which will also cause raining bullets, bubbles, rainbows, lasers etc.

As you success towards higher level, you get coins, speed boosts and much more!

→Get it on Google Playstore

14. Call Of Duty: Heroes

Call of duty is a 3D combat game, here, you have to defend your base against endless waves of enemies. Command an army of legendary heroes, elite soldiers, and devastating drones straight from the Call of Duty franchise in this awesome 3D strategy combat game.

First, you will need to set up your base, an impenetrable base, then, be offensive, and attack your enemies. You can also compete with your friends for in-game rewards.

→Get it on Google Playstore

15. Badland

Badland is a multi-award winning game. It has over 30 million players worldwide. It is a gorgeous atmospheric side-scrolling action platform game sets in stunningly beautiful forest, fairy tale-like. But the forest has darker side too. You will play the role of one of dwellers in the forest, and you will have to cross over various obstacles to win this game.

Badland has been praised for its innovative physics based gameplay and it is also available for single player mode and also for its single device up-to 4 player multi-player modes.

→Get it on Google Playstore

16. Modern Combat 5 Blackout

Gameloft’s one of the most popular game, Modern Combat 5 Blackout, is the best FPS series and this one promise for best FPS experience on J3 handset. Create your Squad, add your friends, and test your individual and team skills against other squads.

And if you want to go solo, then go ahead, then step into the field and shoot your way-out from one hell of a situation to other.

There are certain apps allow you to purchase virtual items within the app and may contain third party advertisements that may redirect you to a third party site.

→Get it on Google Playstore

17. Hardest Game Ever 2

“Hardest Game Ever made”, you can guess that it won’t be an easy game. It is a simple yet addictive game which has 24 insane stages. This game has a series of exciting mini-games that measures your reaction time. You can challenge your friends or family to check whose got faster reaction in our very own android world.

→Get it on Google Playstore

18. Dungeon Hunter 5

Have you ever heard about the legendary Dungeon Hunter series? Its the latest addition to this series. Be the awesome Bounty Hunter, and embark a journey of vengeance through the 5 realms. Either you can go solo or can rally upto 3 other players to fight side-by-side with you.

In this game, there are certain apps allow you to purchase virtual items within the app and may contain third-party advertisements that may redirect you to a third-party site.

→Get it on Google Playstore

19. Asphalt 8: Airborne

This game has over 200 million users worldwide. I hope you all must know that its a racing game, for this game, just forget about gravity, and race your way to win. This game has stunning physics-based graphics that facilitates you amazing interactions with your vehicle and environment. It has the new Infected and Drift Gate game modes.

You get to race in 13 different environments including Vanice, Dubai and there are 9 seasons with 300 events in Career mode. I’m big fan of racing games and love to play them on my phone and tablet all the time and I strongly recommend this game for all Samsung Galaxy J3 users.

→Get it on Google Playstore

20. Traffic Rider

Traffic Rider is a Bike racing game with much more detailed gaming experience. This game awesome features like first-person camera view, you get to choose your ride from 20 bikes, it also has detailed environment which facilitates day and night variations, and it has career mode with over 40+ missions. This game supports 17 different languages and to give it reality touch it has real motorbikes sounds. Fascinating!

→Get it on Google Playstore

Don’t forget to visit our – 10 Essential Android Apps for Samsung Galaxy J series.

It’s a wrap! I hope you liked our list of best games for Samsung Galaxy J3. Please share your opinion, or suggestions, and be a part of us at Androidcure.com. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Google+.