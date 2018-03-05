The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, both smartphones have top-grade hardware that makes these two a perfect gaming console. Here we gather some good games for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus to get the elevated gaming experience. Though the screen size differs on these smartphones, however, they carry 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution. A far better resolution for gaming purpose. Moreover, in back-end, there is a Octa – core processor paired with 4/6 GB RAM that powers these smartphones to run heavy applications, and games flawlessly.

For long hours of gaming, this time Samsung has injected a 3500 mAh battery that powers these smartphones for long hours. Currently, the Google Playstore has millions of games, and application. So, it is tricky to find right titles. To make that simpler for our readers, we have gathered these games from different categories, based on user reviews, and experiences. No matter, whether you prefer action games, or puzzles, or racing titles, we have tried to find out the best of them. And built this list for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. We hope that our readers would find it helpful. Let’s begin with a list of games:

The best games for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

1. NFS Most Wanted

The best racing game we have seen so far. Although, there are many titles like Asphalt, Real Racing, etc., but NFS Most Wanted is utterly at different par. The graphics are of this game are quite console-like, and similar to the PC version.

While you race in this game, and competing with others, you’ll encounter a relentless police force. That will try to stop you, and you have to evade anyhow. Since from the last update, January 2018, the graphics has been detailed even more.

Now, there are about 40 best cars around the world. There are some custom options for better gameplay. If you’re chasing after a racing game, then highly recommend you to try this one. Since, Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have splendid screen size, and resolution, you would enjoy this game.

2. God of War series: PSP Edition

For action-adventure seekers, nothing is better than God of War series. These were the most sold titles for Sony’s Playstation consoles. Either you can these games on PS2, and above, or play their PSP version.

You can enjoy the PSP games on your Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus through PPSSPP Emulator. Thanks to the developers who brought this most complete PSP emulator. This emulator supports almost all PSP native games, and runs them at full FPS. Since, the gaming performance varies phone to phone, probably, they are likely to run at full speed on these smartphones.

To run these games, you have to download the PPSSPP Emulator, and game file. The emulator is completely free to download, and use.

Either you create an ISO of your PSP games, or download them using Google. Here some important links you must visit:

3. Chain Reaction [Multiplayer]

Though, from the surface it looks very simple, and doesn’t seem to have any surprise. In actual, once you get started with this, you’ll likely it play it more times. The game suits best for more than one player at a time.

The game starts by putting bubbles within the given boxes, and as they accumulate, and gathered, they start to have a chain reaction. The increase their volume, and take over your opponent. This game is highly engaging between two, or more players. We suggest you to play while you travel with your friends. You’ll see the time flies while you play it with your friends. Although, the game is very simple, and has limited actions, still you can play it again, and again.

4. Clash of Clans

Basically, it is a strategy based game where you build your village, raise your clan, and fight with others in order to protect what you’ve built, and achieve. You get access to different resources while you fight, and strategically, you gotta use them to protect your clan, and win against the enemy. In the versus mode, you can challenge other players to play it multiplayer.

With different war field weapons, troops, and other resources, build unique strategies to defeat your opponents. There is much more you can do within this game. You can also train your troops to fight well, with multilevel upgrades.

5. FIFA Football

If you want to play a football game on your Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, then FIFA Football would be the best title for you. The FIFA Soccer is one of the most downloaded games, and tagged with Editor choice stamp. The graphics are almost identical to console. The game is designed to work even on a low-end smartphone.

Within the game, you buy players, build a team, coach them, and complete in top leagues online. Moreover, you get a practice place there. Where you can challenge other online players, and share your moves. This game serves many in-app purchase, you can purchase highly ranked players to build a strong team, and rank high in the leader board.

6. Dragon Ball series – PSP Edition

There is no telling how this series was popular in the past. And yes, you can enjoy these games on your phone. Sony releases several titles for PSP console, and they all are completely playable on Android phones through PPSSPP Emulator. Again, you’ll have to download the game .iso file from the internet, and use this emulator to play them.

There were many titles released for this console:

Dragon Ball Evolution

Dragon Ball Z – Shin Budokai

Dragon Ball Z – Shin Budokai 2

Dragon Ball Z – Shin Budokai Another Road

Dragon Ball Z – Tenkaichi Tag Team

All of them are different from others. They have different characters, storyline, and fighting areas. We recommend you to play these games on your Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

7. Dead Trigger 2 – Zombies FPS Survival Shooter Game

It’s a graphically dense first person shooting game. As shooter, you’ll be in terrific environments, fighting against zombies, who want to kill you. First, you’ll start with a wrench, and a gun. As you move further killing zombies, save other survivors, you’ll have more weapons, and become more stronger. There are massive arsenal, and surprises within the gameplay.

Once you get through initial levels, Dead Trigger 2 opens interesting missions, and different proceedings that keep users engaged. In total, there about 50 zombies killing weapons, 10 different regions, and 33 different environment.

Since, they offer frequent updates, you’ll have more stages, missions, and weapons to play this game. This game has an age restriction of 16+.

8. Iron Blade: Monster Hunter RPG

It’s amazing action RPG title with console quality graphics, and an epic story line. I must say, the combat system is completely console-like, and very easy to understand, and play. The game includes multiplayer facilities through, you can challenge other players around the word. Throughout the game, you collect new weapons, locate dungeon strongholds, and locations to increase your skills, and fight other creatures.

The game has very intensive graphics all around, that you’ll see very rare in other RPG games. The sword remains the main weapon your monster hunter, and through controls, you can perform amazing chains of sword attacks in fights. Overall, this game satisfies very much, and we highly recommend Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus users play this game.

9. hocus.

It’s an intuitive puzzle game that has been built very beautifully. Around 5-10 millions people have already installed this game. They say “hocus. is a minimal perspective illusion puzzle based on M.C. Escher drawings and impossible shapes”.

Even though, the game is completely free to download, and play, there are no ads. There are about 100 beautifully designed stages. While you play the game, to make your mind, relax, it plays a very mild music that will enhance your gameplay, and keep you engaged.

1o. WWE Immortals

Have you ever wondered how WWE fighter would fight in a Mortal Kombat’? Well, it doesn’t matter if you not, just play WWE Immortals to see them doing such fights. Within the game, you will get to know that WWE characters have been changed drastically in looks, and skill. All have been reproduced to bring out a completely new look, and are given to existing fighting skills, and abilities.

You create a team of three players, and play against AI opponents or other online players. The game comes with multi-player modes that allow one to fight against other online-player. The AI challenge starts off very smooth, but becomes harder, and harder afterwards you play it. The attacks transform from single/double to a heavy one with few taps, and swipe (as per instructions appear on the screen).