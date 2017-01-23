When we think about gambling, besides the overall excitement of gameplay there are more options to the action than ever between land-based and online casinos. We have become a spoiled culture of ultra-convenience and offering easy accessibility is the name of the game. It doesn’t get any better than playing your favorite casinos games in complete contentment from your easy chair at home. That was until mobile gaming and suddenly we realize the restraints of having to lug a laptop everywhere we go or being housebound to our PCs to get a piece of the action. See, we really are spoiled aren’t we! In virtually anywhere in the world, no matter where you live or go, you can access, and play online on via your mobile phone giving players the same reliability they are accustomed to. With so many mobile friendly apps now available, searching for the best ones can be an overwhelming task. To further pamper you in convenience we are sharing a list of top five online casinos that can be played on any Android phone anytime, and from anywhere.

Banking options to transfer/withdraw funds straight from your mobile device have the same high quality security standards as playing on your personal computer as well as safeguarding all your sensitive data. The list of mobile casinos we have compiled are reputed ones, and well trusted in the industry so you should worry less, and focus more on your game-play with sheer ease and enjoyment. The Random Number Generator assures the games are fair and have unpredictable outcomes. Ultimately, any smart gambler knows there is an element of risk and there are no guarantees to win. It is all based on luck and some skill therefore, due to the extra advantage of luxury to play anytime, anywhere pace yourself wisely.

Also, most of them support a cross-platform, which means no matter what operating system you’re on, whether it is Android, iOS or Windows, you can have them all right in the palm of your hand. These top 5 mobile casinos are chosen by our team of experts with consideration given to player feedback. Registration is quick, deposits and withdrawals are easy and all have user friendly navigation. Even online casino beginners will find it simple and uncomplicated to get started.

Let’s take a look at our list of top choices that you can play on your Android or smart phone.

Best Online Casinos for Android Phones

1. Guts Casino

In an instant, get access to your favorite games at Guts Casino requiring no download to get started. No matter, whether you’re on desktop or mobile, Guts offers daily promotions to enhance your bankroll. At their portal, users can choose their favorite titles from famous game developers like NetEnt, IGT, Betsoft, OMI Gaming, Thunderkick, etc. With an arsenal of over 700 products to rifle through including hottest slot titles around it offers superior gaming.

For players, those who seek table games, there are many games such as Blackjack, Poker, and Roulette games. The more you engage yourself, the more there is to explore. Guts is built on a fine reputation of fast payouts and excellent customer support.

2. Bet365 Casino

Take advantage of bonus when you sign up with Bet365 Casino. It offers browser based game play, you can access on most mobile devices, laptop, and desktop. Download the software on your mobile device without taking up a large part of your storage in just a matter of a minute or two. With a wide range of casino games, the platform is aimed to please the most critical of players. The integrated software lends to the library rich video slot machines, traditional slots, table games, poker, european roulette and baccarat for starters.

Bet365 is built on a solid reputation with a long history of trustworthiness. Highlights include lightning fast payouts with no withdrawal limits and generous welcome bonus. Noteworthy, this casino has an extensive customer support easy access through Email, Chat or over the phone at any instant.

3. Vera John Casino

There are many reasons to choose Vera John Casino. You get access to more than 350 slots from popular game developers such as WMS, NetEnt, IGT, NextGen, Microgaming and many more. Established in the year 2010, since then it has been recognized as one of most trusted online casinos in the United Kingdom. Vera John Casino has over 725 casino games, and more than 350 slots from top vendors, you get access to best online slots to try your luck. All of the games can be played directly from the browser (mobile/desktop).

The minimum deposit amount is £10. For deposit /withdrawal purpose, there many wide range of methods, including Debit Cards, Credit Cards, NEFT transfer, Eco card, NETeller and Skrill, and cast time is about 24 hours. Also, users take advantage of Signup bonus, and other attractive billboards. Good customer support is also offered there.

4. Lucky Red Casino

It is another stunning online casino, that can be accessed over mobile phones instantly. Started in the year 2009, this casino is fully licensed, and completely legit to play online. Though, most of the games can be played directly from the browser, but their software offers even more. Download their software over your computer to get extensive games, better graphics, and game play. This online casino has lots of games to offer, from poker to best of table games, slots to other progressive games, you get instant access to all of them.

Also, there is a promotion section that offers attractive welcome offers, and daily promotions. For payment purposes, it supports most of the international payment method. All the transactions, deposit and withdraws, are encrypted, and completely safe. For support actions, customer can contact them via phone, and chat medium.

5. Casino Adrenaline

This online casino offers evergreen casino games with exiting welcome offer, and promotions. From traditional table games to new exciting slots, poker to live dealer games, you get access to all them instantly. All the games are powered by top game developers such as NetEnt, iSoftBet, Microgaming Quickfire, 1x2Gaming, GameArt, Betsoft, Oryx Gaming, Intervision Gaming, and Evolution Gaming. All the games can be accessed instantly over an internet – browser. This online casino has been designed very well, it packs a full suite of Microgaming Quickfire live dealer games, and many more.

The support section consists of live chat, and email support option. All the details, and transaction are powered by SSL encryption, that make sure that you get complete security when you play.