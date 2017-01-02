We love to play games. Irrespective of nature, whether we play physically or virtually, games play an extensive role in our day-to-day lives. In the past few years, we’ve seen huge increase or we can say exponential growth in audiences adapting online activities. Online gaming is one of them. In such as a busy world, gaming, and other sports give us peace of mind, and actually they calibrate it in the right direction. Here, we’ve gathered about ten games that you can play, and enjoy online.

We have collaborated games from different genres, so probably you will get your favorite one, or switch to others to taste them. Since we are dealing with online games, many of these are cross-platform, so you can challenge your friend easily. From racing to cinematic combat, and strategic to free minds, gathered into this list, and we hope that our readers would love this list of games. Enjoy these online games on your Android /iOS powered smart phone, and turn your boring time into fun moments.

1. Chess Time

No matter what your age, chess has its own value when it comes to play games online or offline. It gives a boost to your mental abilities, get-off work stress, and of course you spend peaceful time. Chess Time is one of the best chess games out of Google Play store, one that offers multiplayer game-play, either you challenge your friends or can play with other online players.

The application has been designed so well that it won’t let you leave until you spend an hour, and hours. To enrich engagement, within the game you have chat option that enables you to chat with your opponents. That’s a pretty amazing feature, I would say.

The application works with top three mobile platform that includes Android, iOS and Windows.

2. Greed Corp HD

Do you like turn-based strategic games? Play Greed Corp HD, you’ll fall in love with it. And when you know that you can play it with your friends (up to 4), you’ll get addicted to it. The game was first launched for console, and PC, and this version comprise most of its original aspects.

There are fours set of fields to get started, the industrious Cartel, the militaristic Empire, the Freemen preservationists, and the Pirate traders. Make your own strategy to hunt down enemies, or you die.

3. Real Racing 3

Though Asphalt series have been much popular among most of the car racing game, but Real Racing had ignited the outclass standard in mobile racing games. The graphics are certainly best of all. Get into real-like tracks with favorite cars (up to 140 cards from top manufacturers), race against other online players (up to 8 players, and do much more.

The visuals are awesome. Upgrade your race by winning races or you can make in-app purchase to beat rivals in no time. Get the complete feel of the high definition racing game on your smart phone. It is however needed good hardware specs to run it smoothly, and enjoy it in the best manner.

4. Casino Games

They are all time favorite ones. Whether you want to play for fun or real money, now that can be done on our phones. One of the most popular apps is casino.com, the online casino new app for iOS and Android devices. They offer numerous number of casino games, Roulette, Blackjack, poker, and much more. The app has been exclusively built for Apple’s IOS devices, iPhone, and iPad, so users can get real fun of casino games on their devices.

The application collaborates many games, no matter what is your expertise, or favorite game, you get them all within this application. Practice in demo mode, and play with real money within the game. For users, they offer support service as well. If you’ve been after such games, Casino.com application will be ideal for you.

5. Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Shape your imagination into a virtual world. Minecraft, one of the most popular games that can be played offline, and online, both. You build a complete empire/town/buildings with blocks, from simple home to a complete castle, build weapons and armors to defend rushing mods. Also, go into different modes, play in creative mode or choose a survival mode to get into intense gaming.

The game works onto different platforms, Android, iOS and Windows, you can play it over your mobile phone, and computer too. The game is all about crafting new ventures through available resources, and bring out all of your creativity to shape your own world.

6. UniWar HD

These days, turn-based games are topping the chart. UniWar HD is one of them. You need to show your skill, keep patience, and quick move, to survive in different bases, wage war against rivals, and win over them. The game offers multiplayer options, either you can set up field against online opponents, or play with friends. Also, it comes with huge online community that makes sure you get all Intel, news, and unique strategies regarding it.

What makes it so special? Well, few options that surely make it even more lovable. You can chat with online members when you go into playground, set your game play duration, and much more fun awaits you.

7. Clash of Clans

Do you want to best fit yourself in thrilling charming troop of clash of clans? Kick start it now and lift up an army of, War Wizards, Barbarians Dragons and other potent battalion. If you are an adventurer and love to join adventures, Join a clan of players, feel the real adventure by HD sounds of the game and fabulous images. Mount up through the ranks.

More interestingly, you may create your own Clan to challenge possession of the Realm. Pop up your levels and be a great player- rather a great adventurer. Lashing back the goblins is just the first step. Then move schematically to cover the progressive levels with more difficulty. Your hunt isn’t over in anticipation of your clan reigns supreme over all others. You can kill your free time while amusing yourself with free of cost

8. 8 Ball Pool

What could be better than pool games. The game has almost everything to show how the excellent player you are. Complete with one-on-one battle or take down other players in online tournaments. As you defeat other players, that gives you more coins that will help you to enter more engaging matches around the world, stay up, with level up system, each match is new, and tough as compared to previous matches.

Using Facebook interface, you can directly challenge your friends, and put’em onto the pool table. No doubt, it’s a great way to kill boring time, and turn into fun.

9. Pixel Gun 3D

It’s been multiplayer game being played and like by gamers all around the world. Basically, it is a shooting game created and distributed by Alex Krasnov. Go solo or invite your friends, no matter where they belong or play with other online players. Many customization is available to customize the game character such as a special skin maker. There are many maps, vast of weapons to proceed, chat with your friends while you play, and many other online modes to give a kick start.

Hordes of zombies will rush you, kill them all to stay or you die. As more you play, you get more chance to use/unlock new weapons and skill to improve further game play.

10. Sea Battle

Do you remember your childhood playing classic battleship games? If you still remember, or want to try such games now, Sea Battle would best for you. Basically, it’s a board-based game, you put your strategy over a board, weapons, armors, mines, bombs, etc., to defeat opponents. The game needs your mind-skills, you need to be very strategic while putting ships, aircraft, anti-aircraft defense and mines, in order to maintain security, and win over rivals.

The game offers intensive multiplayer on Android with easy to use controls and gameplay. It is completely free, and there is no in-app purchases. The more you play, more you earn, and purchase extensive arsenals.

These were the games that you must play on your phone. Stay connect with us for more gaming, and other useful stuff. Don’t forget to share your favorite games with us in the comment section.