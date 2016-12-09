Chuwi, a china based brand rooted in year 2004, and soon became well known Windows, and Android based tablets, laptops, and other electronic products. The brand has a wide range of products, that come with high-end features in affordable prices. And that is what makes Chuwi special. This time, we’ve got a fantastic deal to share with our readers. The Chuwi LapBook is up for sale on Gearbest.com and being sold at flash price, for $185.99. Those who are seeking a stylish looking notebook, able to handle day-to-day tasks easily, under a very affordable price, the Chuwi LapBook is ideal deal for them.

Though, the brand name is not that much popular, but in past years, Chuwi has built a good reputation among their buyers. Just like the Asus Eeebook, the Chuwi LapBook is very budget friendly laptop, beside it comes with even better specs. This china manufactured laptop is powered with Intel Cherry Trail Z8300 Quad Core 1.44GHz, that is very power efficient processor, and which is far better than Bay Trail-based processors (usually we see low budget laptops). The processor is somewhat good for doing day-to-day tasks in a good manner, but of course don’t expect too much of it.

The display panel sports a 15.6 inch FHD screen, good for watching movies, playing games, and browsing the internet. The display screen has 1920 x 1080 resolution, that means you can have fun with full HD photos, and videos. Though it is a low budget laptop, but still it carries a big screen with high-definition resolution, that makes it worth. To expand its capabilities, and process handling abilities, there you get 4 GB of RAM. Both processor, and RAM, that combo work good while using multiple programs at once, or doing heavy tasks. Many laptops in same budgets, lacks such specification.

For storage purpose, there is a 64GB EMMC ROM, and external card can be used as well to expand memory up to 128 GB. For connectivity purpose, the laptop is loaded with most of the features such WiFi, USB 3.0 Port, Micro HDMI slot, Bluetooth: 4.0, and WLAN Card. Since this laptop comes with Micro HDMI slot, you would be able to cast screen to other HD devices.

The Chuwi LapBook is powered 10000mAh battery able to keep it up for 7-8 hours. Apart, you there you get 2.0 MP camera at the front for video chat, and photography purpose. Most importantly, the laptop is being sold with Windows 10 operating system. No doubt that Chuwi LapBook is a good deal when it comes to low budget laptop having decent specifications. Currently, over GearBest.com, this laptop is being sold at a discounted price of $185.99 under their flash sale that will close in the coming two days.

Grab this laptop →here for $185.99 only on GearBest.

The sale will be closed soon, so you’ll need to make a quick move. Under such a budget, you won’t get such laptop. Don’t forget to share your experience with this laptop with in the comments. Stay connected with us for more deals, and offers.