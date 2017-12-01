Do you seek a budget-friendly action camera that indeed offers plenty of features irrespective of the money that you spend for it? Yes, we have one to highlight one. The DBPOWER N5 4K Action Camera is a pocket friendly action cam that offers splendid video recording capabilities, it is light-weight, and very easy to operate. In basics, it is a compact action camera that comes with plenty of features certainly in low-budget.

This cam has the ability to capture video, and pictures of different frame rates, and resolutions. DBPOWER N5 is good enough to capture 4K videos on the go. It can record videos of 4K/24fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/60fps, and 720P/120fps. For photography purpose, you can shoot pictures of different resolutions. At peak, it captures with 20 megapixel, down to it follows this hierarchy: 16 megapixel, 12 megapixel, 10 megapixel, 8 megapixel, 5 megapixel, 3 megapixel, or one capture images at VGA resolution. You get your work done as per the environment, and requirements. You get everything right into your palm.

Now next, this is very light-weight. I must say, 2.1 ounces is very appreciated. You can easily carry it, and it comes with a good number of accessories along with. We’ll discuss it below in this post. This camera can be operated in a very easy manner. It comes with only two buttons that work for everything related to record videos, and photos. So, one can easily master it in matter few minutes. Now, let’s talk about the core features of this action camera.

This camera capable of recording 4K Ultra-HD videos on the go. It has 20-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor that makes it capable of taking stunning videos, and pictures. It records 4K videos at 24fps, and 2.7K at 30fps with 1.0X to 5.0X zooming range. As an additional asset, it has an Electronic image stabilization feature that helps to correct the shaky videos, and pictures. In terms of videos, and pictures, the camera seems to have good-enough hardware, and features.

This cam is fully WiFi enabled device. You can connect it to your Smartphone/PC/Laptop using the Camking app (Free), and take complete control over it. Using this application, one can easily edit, and share recorded videos, and images using the WiFi. Also, one can remote control the camera using this application.

There are many useful features like Burst Image, and self-timer in the menu. That helps to take better pictures, and videos. Further, it can be configured using sharpness, white balance, anti-shaking, etc., options through the rear touch screen. Just like the professional cams, it has ability to put date stamps to your videos, it has a motion detector sensor, gyroscope, and the ability to record audio (has several settings/filters).

Moreover, to make your each adventure, great, it comes with a waterproof case that allows you to use the camera up to depths of 30 meters in the water. Completely, ideal for outdoor activities like swimming, rafting, water-skiing, and other underwater activities. Also, it has 170° wide-angle lens that increases the capturing area to a greater extent. Helps you to capture lots of things in a single view. This feature is something that we usually don’t find in our traditional camera. Basically, it helps to capture the surroundings in the best possible way, and outcomes more natural videos, and photos.

Accessories:

This cam comes with a good number of accessories that make it worthy companion. Here is a list of things that you get inside the box:

DBPOWER 4K Action Camera Waterproof Shell & Case Bicycle Bracket Switch Support 1 & 2 Helmet PedestalBandage Ribbon Wire CableUSB Cable Back Clip Mount 3M Stickers Cleaning Cloth User Manual Rechargeable Batteries – Pack of 2

Overall this product is completely value for money deal. The product is available on Amazon.com at Price: $69.99. That is completely fair, and worth. If you’ve been looking for something like this, then this would the ideal one to put your money.

Get this amazing Action camera on Amazon.com for $69.99 from here.