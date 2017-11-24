Amazon is one of the leading online shopping website that offers many amazing deals on timely basis. And now it is time for Amazon Black Friday Sale 2017! The sale remain live from November 24, 2017-Monday till November 27, 2017. With loads of other deals, Amazon is offering deals on DBPower projectors as well. DBPower was the first brand to be listed as LED projectors.

These compact projectors by DBPower is ideal for homes, and are easy to maintain, and operate as well. In Amazon’s Black Friday, DBPower is offering deals on DBPOWER T22 HD Video Projector, DBPOWER T21 Upgraded LED Projector, DBPOWER T20 1500 Lumens LCD Mini Projector, and DBPOWER RD-810 1200 Lumens LED Portable Projector.

T20 is the best seller LED projector on Amazon. It is a compact light-weight projector that is 50% brighter than ordinary LED projector. Due to its size, this projector is ideal for homes for those special family moments at your home.

It may be smaller is size but that doesn’t effect its overall performance. T20 has advanced LED lamp that can have a long service life of over 50,000 hours. It is quipped with double tube cooling and noise-free fans technology T20 provides a screen image of 32″-176″, a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and it supports 1080p, android or iPhone Smartphones with free HDMI cable.

DBPower 21 is the upgraded LED projector for DBPower T20. Its compact size makes its super portable and easier to setup as well. It offers more brighter screen. You can connect it to your iPhone, iPad for ultra-convenient projection of your devices. It provides more clearer picture with all features of DBPower T20. The T21 LED projector has extended lamp life support featured with upgraded technology.

It also has Heat dispersion and low fan noise. Its actual price is $99.49, however, you can get this at a discount of upto 30% on Amazon’s Black Friday Sale 2017.

The above two projectors we have just discussed about are meant for home entertainment, however, DBPower’s T22 is a professional! You can use this one for Home Theater as well as for office. With 2400 lumens, and a contrast ratio of 2000:1, it offers more brighter, clearer, and prominent pictures. It provides more bigger screen with the same heat dispersion and low fan noise feature.

Currently it is available at a price of $165, 99, however, on Amazon’s Black Friday, you can get this at a discount of up to 30%.

RD-810 is the second best seller LED projector available on Amazon’s website. It is one of the most affordable and compact LED projectors available these days. The best thing about this projector is that it looks premium but at a very reasonable price. You can get RD-810 at no more than $75.

This sleek projector gives an image size of 50″-150″. with a native resolution of 800 x 480 that supports 1080p. It comes with a 3 year warranty and a supportive technical customer service.

There is something for everyone in this sale for DBPPower’s projectors, who doesn’t enjoy good entertainment or a decent presentation! Grab these deals as per your requirements! Please do share your valuable feedback with us about these products.

