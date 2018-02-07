Do you use projectors? Projectors have been there for quite some time now. Who can forget school life when teachers used to play documentaries on those clunky and heavy-duty projectors? Unforgettable memories of growing up!

The difference in the ones used today is that they are sleeker, lighter and smarter than the ones used two decades ago. The new-age portable projector makes projecting photos and movies a very easy task. These days you have a lot of variety when it comes to portable projectors and can choose the one that suits your needs. Portable projectors can be the best bet for those who love watching movies! After all, entertainment is needed to help you unwind after a long day at work and if it can be within your budget, it only gets better.

DBPOWER RD-810 Projector

Hunting for portable projectors? If you are searching for a good quality projector that is also light on the pocket, then you should definitely consider buying DBPOWER RD-810 projector. This projector is the perfect device for your home theatre as it will give you a movie-theatre like feel at a lesser cost.

It is made with upgraded LED light technology which is great for the price. Small in size and light in weight, it has all the essential qualities required for it to be called a portable projector. Plus, this projector is very user-friendly! You can set things up in a matter of minutes.

Being versatile in nature, this portable projector can play music, display videos and photos when it is connected to any HDMI-enabled device like a laptop, tab, blue-ray or a DVD player. It can also be connected to USB flash drives, SD card (via SD card reader) or your smartphone! Isn’t that quite convenient? You can literally plug it into any one of these devices and watch your favorite videos on a full screen! Moreover, it is way better than watching TV as it does not cause too much eye strain.

Talking about the viewing experience, when this projector is placed at a distance of 1.5 to 5 m, it gives you an image that is between 50″ and 150”. The best projector distance is between 2 to 2.5 m as it will provide you with a display of 130”. The special feature of this projector is that you can adjust the image size as per your convenience.

DBPOWER RD-810 is a very pocket-friendly portable projector which is great for entertainment purposes. However, if you are an on-the-go business owner or a student who wants to do a presentation, this projector is not for you. It is not the right choice for PPT, word or excel presentations. Use this solely for viewing photos and watching movies or videos. This should not dampen your spirits though!

On the entertainment front, DBPOWER RD-810 portable projector will never disappoint you! So, you can go ahead with your binge-watching happily! It can be your go-to device when it comes to gaming too. Instead of purchasing the pricier home theater projector, you can invest in this and get amazing brightness and resolution for a considerably lower price tag.

Buy it on Amazon.com

Wrap up

Anyone who is trying to get a movie theater-like experience at home on a budget should go for this. Perfect for a movie night with friends and a tub of popcorn! If you have a close buddy who is a complete movie buff, you can consider gifting it to him or her on a special occasion.

DBPOWER RD-810 portable projector comes along with a 3-year warranty and you will get the best customer service from the company with technical support.