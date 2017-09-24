Clearing the cache memory helps to overcome many issues on our smartphones. Especially, these days, we indulge with our smart phone so much that it gets overloaded rapidly. And it requires to remove that loads. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to delete/clear the cache memory on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Clearing cache memory helps to maintain performance, and surely, it frees you a good amount of storage too. It has been always recommended to clean the smartphone once or twice in a month.

That surely helps to maintain stability, and keeps it running it smoothly. The performance issues arise mostly as unused data/files get accumulated within the memory. And timely, that outcomes low performance, and stability issues. There are many ways through which we can wipe out the cache memory on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and we gonna discuss some of them. In this tutorial, we mention some useful ways to delete app cache individually, delete all at once, and how, one can clear the cache of the entire device (the cache partition).

There are many problems that this thing resolves. If you’re out of memory, facing app crashes, unusual behavior, force-close messages, stability issues, cleaning the cache memory can help you. Though, you might be facing some OS related issues. If you’re having a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, then you should know how to perform such actions. Each time we open an application, it gathers some amount of files, or data into the cache memory. Similarly, it keeps happening, and over the time, it starts affecting the performance, and stability of the phone.

The most common way to deal with is to use an application, dedicated to clean the cache memory. Though, it reduces efforts. But, such apps are built to clean entire cache at once. That can lead to loss of data, or equivalent. To be safer side always, we recommend our readers to back up their phone/tablet once in a month.

How to delete cache on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Let’s get back our core-topic, that is how to clear cache memory on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. In this regard, we have three ways, one is clean cache for an individual app, delete the cache of all apps at once, and deleting the entire cache partition (rarely used).

1. How to clean app cache

It comes helpful when an individual app becomes weird, throwing errors, crashing, etc., Android operating has an option that helps to delete the cache related to apps individually.

Navigate to Apps > Settings. Touch Search, and then search for and select Apps, or scroll up and down to locate the App/s. Tap on that application. Touch the Storage. Then, tap on CLEAR CACHE.

That will clear app cache for that particular app. Remember, it will not factory reset the application. Instead, it deletes files/information that have been downloaded, created, etc from memory.

If you would prefer to factory reset app, means delete all the updates, login details, saved states, etc., you need to perform CLEAR DATA under storage menu instead of CLEAR CACHE.

And then select the DELETE option to proceed further.

2. How to clean all apps cache at once

Deleting an entire cache memory related to apps will help you to free good amount of memory, and surely brings out good outcome in terms of performance.

Tap on Storage. Select the ‘Cached Data‘ and confirm it to clear entire cache

That will clean the entire cache memory associated with installed applications, and it cannot be undone. So be completely sure before you perform this action.

This should also calibrate the stability, and performance of the device. It’s an ideal way to optimize the devices’ performance for a long run.

3. How to delete cache partition on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here comes the another catch. We rarely use this thing. It’s come to an action when we install a custom Rom, mods, custom recovery, or issues persist even after a factory reset.

We all know that custom ROMs are much better in many aspects than a stock firmware. But, it includes risk as well. Sometimes, after we install a custom Rom, we might face boot-stuck or instability issues. The recommended actions are performing Wipe Factory reset, and delete cache partition.

Or, you might need to install stock firmware in order make it work again. Anyway, it is quite important to know about.

Turn off the phone completely. Now, boot into recovery mode -> How to boot into recovery mode on Samsung Galaxy (follow this guide). Once you entered into the recovery mode, tap on wipe cache partition, and confirm your action further to perform. Wait till it gets finished, and then, select reboot system now to restart the device.

This is how you can perform such action. Remember, you might take several minutes to boot up. Here it completes our guide on to delete the cache on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

If you stuck anywhere, feel free to comment, share your thoughts, and we’ll be glad help you out!