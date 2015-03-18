If you want to have iPhone looks on your Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos i9082 then this iOS 7 custom Rom would be best to get iPhone looks and feels on your device. This handset was sold very well but it’s new model Grand 2 wasn’t that popular. The handset has good specification including cortex A9 dual core processor, 1 GB RAM, 8 MP camera and good screen size, all these factors along with brand name made it to become that much popular.

Thanks to @rahul8040, who brought IOS 7 Aspiration ROM for Galaxy Grand Duos i9082 at XDA forum and made possible to have Apple Operating system looks on this device. This iOS 7 custom Rom has been designed so well that it looks and feels exactly like Apple iOS, and with optimized for good performance as well. Below we have mentioned the features of this rom,

Features of iOS 7 Custom Rom

This Rom is based on CyanogenMod 11 Rom, that means you’ll be served with iPhone Rom along with powerful features and apps of CM 11. There are many inbuilt apps and customization features to customize the device accordingly.

It is quit stable and good enough for daily usage, however there are few bugs in this Rom, which we’ve mentioned in post.

Entire Rom has been designed to look exactly same as iOS 7, all icons, settings, user interface and animations, they been ported very well.

iOS like ControlCenter to control device with multiple quick-setting with the swipe.

Screen Shots

Bugs

Screen recording does not work.

FM Radio does not work, you can use SpiritFM to make is work

Please use Google Chrome instead of default browser as it does not support hardware acceleration.

Sometimes wake up causes music stutter

Cannot changed advanced settings from dialer settings.

If you want read more about this Rom, visit → here.

Pre-requisites

This Rom is only meant to Samsung Galaxy Grand I9082 and nothing for any other model.

Back up your all important stuff to safe place before flashing this Rom as it would clear the device memory.

Back up phone’s Rom for future safety. In case you want to get back to older Rom, simply you can use that back up to revert to old Rom. – Visit- Back up your Android phone Rom

To install this Rom, your phone must be rooted and it should have a custom recovery such as TWRP or CWM. Without them, it would not possible to install this successfully, even if you installed it, there would unknown bugs.

Enable USB debugging on your Grand I9082, visit Settings → Developers options check the USB debugging box.

Downloads

→ Download both files and put them into your device.

How to install iOS 7 Custom Rom on Samsung Galaxy Grand I9082

To make sure to install this Rom successfully and bug free, follow the below steps exactly as they are mentioned.

Firstly download the Rom file and put it into your device’s memory or SD card and remember the name and location of Rom zip file.

Now turn off the device and wait for 5-7 seconds.

Now boot into the recovery mode press and hold Volume Up + Home + Power buttons at the same time until Samsung Logo appears on the screen. Then release the buttons and you’ll be entered to Recovery mode (CWM or TWRP, whichever you have)

Now for completely clean installation – don’t miss any of below , from recovery mode perform the followings: Select and perform “Wipe data/Factory reset”. Select and perform “Wipe cache partition”. Go to “Mounts and Storage” and mount the followings: mount system, mount cache and mount data. Go to “Mounts and Storage” and select “format system” and perform it. Go to advance and then select and perform “Wipe Dalvik Cache”.

, from recovery mode perform the followings: Now we’ll install this beautiful Rom. Select “install from sd card” and then “choose zip from sd card” then find and locate the downloaded “ IOS_AspirationBeta6.zip ” file. Select “Yes” on next screen to confirm the process. It will take several minutes to complete, till then wait.

” file. Select “Yes” on next screen to confirm the process. It will take several minutes to complete, till then wait. When you done with installing this Rom, from recovery options select and perform “Wipe data/Factory reset” again.

Now from recovery options select “reboot system now”.

You’ve successfully installed this iOS Rom on your Galaxy Grand I9082. For the very first time, it would take some time to get started, don’t get panic, everything is good.

Now, while using this Rom, if you face error “Launcher has stopped” then install the iLauncher.apk and restart your phone, now it would work without any problem.

I hope you guys enjoyed this Rom. Please share your experiences, bugs with us and we’ll help to make them correct.