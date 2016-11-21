If there is anything that make Apple stands out of the crowd is its user interface. Although, I’m not a big fan of iPhones, but I really like their theme, and user-interface. There are many Android users who seek such interface/themes for their Android phone, but unfortunately, it is not that much easy to get. If you own an Honor 8, then it can be easy for you. Here, we’ve got a most complete Apple iOS theme for Honor 8, that looks, and feels almost similar to iOS.

A big thank goes to @venom007, who brought ‘IOSmix‘ theme, which is iOS alike theme over the XDA forum for Honor 8 users. It gives a complete make over to your handset, and makes it look like an iPhone through user-interface. Not only home-screen, menu, and notification, almost each, and every part of the user-interface has been themed accordingly. That means you get an absolute feeling of using an iOS powered device. Also, the application, icons, style, navigation bar, etc., is themed to look similar to Apple’s official design. If you’ve been after such theme, this would be good to go with.

The installation part is quite easy as well. You just need to place theme files to specific folders, and then just pick this theme from theme manager, and apply it. Also, most each, and every aspect such as Settings, Messaging app, Phone dailer, Phone menu, Quick menu, Lock screen, WhatsApp, Calendar, Network Settings panel, Home screen, etc., are themed very well. The developer has done awesome work in bringing this theme, and we’re sure that Honor 8 users would like it as well.

Gallery

Prerequisites

Well, there is nothing to keep in mind before you install this theme. However, if you see any bug or issue with it, you’ll just need to remove the theme files from the theme folder.

The latest version is v3.1, and it comes with different Navbar style, so you can choose as per your wish. Let’s head forward, and download it.

Downloads

The the theme file from below link. As said before, it comes with different Navbar styles, so choose as per your wish.

Version: V3.1

Theme with Pixel Navbar – DOWNLOAD Theme with EMUI 5 Navbar – DOWNLOAD Theme with Stock Navbar – DOWNLOAD

Download the font file from →here.

Note: Download both the .zip files, and change their extension from .zip to .hwt.

How to install iOS theme on Honor 8

The installation process is very easy, and common with most of the Huawei devices. You’ll just need to place these files to ‘HWThemes‘ folder.

Once you’ve renamed these files, move them to ‘HWThemes’ folder present under the SD card of your phone.

Now you’ll have to Go to the Themes settings.

First, apply the font, and then apply the IOSmix theme on your Honor 8 phone and that’s all.

If you are a newbie to themes, and fonts, then watch the below video to get an idea about this process graphically,

Thanks to @droidth, for this video tutorial.

That’s all folks. Don’t forget to share your experience about this them. Your comments are most welcome. Also see our list of best Android apps that you use this handset.