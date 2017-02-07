There is no doubt that nothing could be better than iTunes for Apple’s users. With tons of multimedia channels, the iTunes has become necessary for all users. However, it has its own boundaries as well. You can access all its media such as music, videos, etc., and play them, but it won’t be possible to keep them downloaded, and play them on other devices rather than Apple’s devices. To make such things possible, we have numbers of inter-portable software that do this job pretty well. One of them is DRM video Converter.

We are going to share some details and give to any idea about this software. DRM protection is something that restricts iPhone users to watch their downloaded or rented movie on specified devices, that results in sharing or accessibility issues, We all like to share our favorite movies, videos or songs with our friends or family, but with iTunes DRM protection, it’s not possible, and here comes the DRM video converter.

Developed, and distributed by AppleMacSoft, the →DRM video converter lets you share your download or rented videos, accessible on your others devices. It makes them sharable without any restrictions, with Android devices, tablet, laptop, iPhone or iPad etc. What it basically does, it converts the DRM protected iTunes downloaded or rented files into Non-protected MP4 videos. It also allows you to keep your rented movies with you as long as you want. As every apple user knows that a rented movie is available with you for only 24-48 hours or up to specific time, and after that it gets automatically removed from your device.

Its all legal with this software dear readers! This doesn’t affect your videos’s quality, and keeps its original content intact. You get to freely enjoy your full HD movies, and TV shows in its original format, without reducing its quality and performance, and also keeps your multilingual subtitles perfectly safe.

Its helps you in managing your iTunes files from this DRM software. This software automatically detects your downloaded or rented movie or files, and helps you share and watch your favorite movies, that makes it user friendly and easy to manage as well.

It also saves your time and effort by batching your requests to transfer or share files and makes it much more faster than any other software. According to the developer, it’s the fastest available product in the market currently.

This is a simple yet useful software or application for iPhone users, as they can enjoy their movies or videos on any other device, can share their favorite ones with their family or friends. It doesn’t plays with quality of your videos or movies by legally removes DRM restrictions.

Wrap Up

DRM video converter might come in handy when you want to make complete use of your iTunes download or rented videos. This lets you keep your rented iTunes videos longer then it lets you. You can download it for free for 15 days trial period, and if you like it, than you can purchase it $44.95. It is available for Mac OS X 10.8 or later and its ready for MacOS Sierra 10.12.