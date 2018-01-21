In this tutorial, we are going to enable Developer Options on Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018), and learn how to use it in the best manner. The Developer Options has extremely helpful features that help to customize the phone extremely. Once you enable the Developer Mode on Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018), you’ll get the access to hidden features on your phone. Both the phones feature very impressive configuration. In terms of performance, both are at par with OnePlus 5 and 5T. Or simply, we can consider them as the best alternatives to OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Usually, Google keeps Developer Options hidden in their operating system. And it is supposed to be accessed by Android developers. However, for an ordinary user, it becomes important when we flash firmware, custom recovery, etc., Most importantly, USB Debugging can only be enabled once we have access to Developer Options. Since you’ve an Android phone, you must know these settings. They help you to customize your phone the way you want. If you’re anything serious about customization, and personalize your phone, then enabling the Developer Options would be the very step in your way.

If you’re looking to enable Developer Mode on your Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018), then this guide will help you. The method is very simple, and it doesn’t require any kind of technical skills. Neither, enabling these settings won’t hurt your phone. Moreover, you get access to features that can improve the performance very well. However, you must know that using such features incorrectly can harm your phone. If you’re not sure what are you doing, then you mustn’t use them.

USB debugging becomes necessary when it comes to connect our phone to PC, and transfer files. There are many firmware flashing tools that require USB debugging like Odin. To enable that option, you must learn how to activate developer options. Follow the below steps to activate Developer Options on Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018):

Enable Developer Options on Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018)

This hidden setting is incredibly easy activate, and access. The process remains almost similar to all Samsung smart phones.

Here is how we can enable developer mode on Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018):

Turn on your smartphone Now, tap on Settings icon Under, scroll down and tap on About Device option Under About Device menu, tap on Software Info Scroll down to locate Build Number option. Now, tap seven times over it. Each time you tap on it, you’ll get a message that contains a number of steps remain to become a developer. Once you tap seven times on Build Number, a message will appear: You’re now a Developer or something similar. Now, go back Settings, scroll down, there you’ll get the Developer Options:

That’s it!

In that way, one can activate the Developer Mode on Samsung’s smartphones anytime. Since you’ve now access to Developer Options, you can enable USB Debugging, and access other useful features.

The USB Debugging is very essential part of an Android operating system. So, lets see how we can enable USB Debugging on Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018):

Tap Settings icon Scroll Down, and tap on Developer Options Under it, scroll down, and locate USB Debugging option, and enable it Exit the Settings.

Now, you can connect your phone to PC/Desktop, and perform firmware upgrades, etc.,. If you would like to make use of Developer Options to improve performance, follow our guide below:

So, that ends our tutorial here on how to enable Developer Options, and USB Debugging on Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018).

Don’t forget to share your thoughts about this guide in our comment section.