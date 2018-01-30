Respectively, Google Nexus 5X has many hardware improvements compare to Nexus 5 and nowadays, it is quite popular among Android users. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to enter recovery mode on Nexus 5X. If you’d like to customize your device like installing new Rom, flash update or wanting to clean it to factory settings, than you’ll need to know about recovery mode on Google Nexus 5X and how to enter into it.

For an Android operating system based device, recovery mode plays an important role in everyday life. Using recovery mode, we can easily install third-party roms such CyanogenMod, OmniRom, etc, you could flash an update, wipe our the device to hard/soft reset it and much more. If you are looking a way to enter recovery Mode on Google Nexus 5X, then this post would help you in most convenient way.

When it comes to enter into the recovery mode, we have different methods and each of them have their own benefits. The most convenient method is to use physical buttons to boot into recovery mode on Nexus 5X. We have mentioned this method in our post and few root applications which you can use too to make it work. However to use these applications, your device should be rooted or running over a rooted firmware.

If you have not rooted your Nexus 5X yet, then below physical buttons method will be appropriate to enter the recovery mode, and use it. So let’s get started with it.

How to boot Google Nexus 5X in Recovery Mode:

Turn off your device and wait at least 3-5 seconds. Press Volume Down and Power buttons and hold them until you see Fastboot Mode screen and then release them. In the options, you’ll see the Recovery Mode too. Use Volume down button to navigate to recovery mode option and press Power button to boot into recovery mode. Now you’ll see the Android logo tipped over and a red exclamation mark hovering over it. While holding down the Power button, press and release the Volume Up button once and then you should enter into recovery mode. Use Volume Up and Down for navigation purpose and power button to select options under recovery mode.

Note:- The above method is applicable for both stock and custom recovery. You could enter into recovery mode over a custom Rom using above method.

Alternatively, there are some applications as below:

Quick Boot (Reboot)

ROM Manager

Flashify (for root users)

Which you could use them to boot into recovery if you are having root access on your device or if it is running over a rooted firmware.

That’s all! Now you know about recovery mode and how to enter recovery mode on Google Nexus 5X. Now you can easily flash new roms, mods and do much more!