This year, Samsung brought us two fabulous smartphones that have started to ship in many countries. These two are topping the chart in all aspects. There is much more we can do with these two smartphone using Recovery Mode, and Download mode. Here we have got this simple tutorial that helps to enter into recovery mode and download on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. The method is quite similar to one that we had for their predecessors, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Also, same is much similar for other Samsung phones.

Recovery Mode, and Download Mode, both are very important aspects of an Android phone. Recovery mode allows to flash third-party applications, mods, and ROMs. Additionally, it comes with many advanced features to maintain it. Whereas, the Download Mode has its own reasons for existence. It helps to load software/firmware onto the device.

If you own Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, then you should know about this mode. That will help you in many situations. With these modes, you can easily flash new ROMs, and useful modes (they void warranty) and restore the device as well. Though it is not necessary to know about these modes, but surely they come handy in touch situations. In this guide, we mention required steps to follow to get into the Recovery, and Download mode on Galaxy S8 and S8+.

How to Enter Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Recovery Mode

Here are the few simple steps to boot into recovery mode on Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Turn off the phone completely.

Now press and hold Bixby, Volume Up and Power Keys simultaneously.

simultaneously. Release all the buttons when screen flickers, and Samsung’s logo appears to enter into recovery mode.

In the Recovery Mode, use Volume Up , and Down Keys to for navigation purpose. Use Power button for selection purpose.

, and to for navigation purpose. Use Power button for selection purpose. That’s all you’ve got to do.

That is the most easiest, and common way to get into the recovery mode. Alternatively, on rooted phones, the same task becomes easier.

Head to Google Playstore, and look for Quick Boot application. This simple application will help you to get into recovery mode with just a few taps.

Let’s cover the next chapter of our tutorial.

How to Enter Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Download Mode

When it comes to flash stock firmware, Download Mode is needed the most. Here are simple steps to get into Download Mode.

Turn off your phone completely. Press BixyBy, Volume Down, and Power keys all together until your phone vibrates little bit or until you see an Android Warning message or something on the screen. Release all buttons once you see the warning screen, and then press the Volume Down to continue to boot into Download mode. And that’s all.

Also, just like the recovery mode, the same can be easily accessed by Rooted phone. Just download the Quick boot application, and follow on-screen instructions.

These are most common, and easiest methods to get into this mode. These modes are very helpful in many cases. Most-importantly, through recovery mode, it becomes easy to install custom ROMs, and modes. That makes it more useful, and joyful.

Apart under recovery mode, you get several options such as clear cache memory, flash custom recoveries, make Nandroid backup, clear partition and do much more. It ends our tutorial on how to boot into recovery and download mode on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. We hope that it helps to our readers, and we will bring more of them. Stay connected.