Samsung launched these phones recently and they are doing very well in India market. These have been bundled with good specification under very affordable price value. After having phone purchased, it would become our first priority to download and install all the applications which are necessary for day-to-day purpose from Google Playstore. Samsung Galaxy J7, J5 and J2, all these handsets come with many pre-loaded applications which are helpful for many tasks though many of them you’d see remain useless throughout the time.

Here we have list of 10 Android applications for Samsung Galaxy J7, J5 and J2, they all are found to be very useful for day-to-day purpose and would enrich more fun with these handsets. Let’s start our list Android applications:

1. Adobe Acrobat Reader

Nowadays, it becomes necessary to keep an application with you which can open document files. These phones, Galaxy J7, J5 and J2 have provided an app already but Adobe Acrobat Reader has much more options and reliability to offer.

Features:

You can open the PDF files and create document files.

Save PDF documents as editable Microsoft Word or Excel files too.

Completely free to download and use.

Works with Android 4.0.3 and upper versions.

2. Microsoft Office Mobile

Wouldn’t you think that it would be great to carry Microsoft Office in your pocket? Microsoft has officially distributed this mobile application for Android users capable of dealing with office files such as Document, Excel and presentation projects.

Features:

It comes with set of all important office tools such as Word, Excel and Power Point.

We can create and edit word, excel and presentation files.

Comes with could facility to sync documents and access them directly from your device.

Documents looks very nice because it supports charts, animations, SmartArt Graphics, and shapes.

3. Google Camera

A quick application to capture your all important moments within your smart phone. Google Camera is quite simple but effective camera application, it captures images quickly as compared to stock application and offers options to capture the best image as possible.

Features:

Fast switching between video and phone mode, it saves time and makes possible to capture best.

Many photo modules to add effects in images.

Google Camera automatically detects when HDR+ (High Dynamic Range + Low Light)

Also you can capture slow motion videos too.

4. Adobe Premiere Clip

Adobe recently launched this Video Editing tool in Google Playstore and in comparison to other Video editing apps, it is very new but it has a lot of things to offer. It has a ability to create videos from images, edit videos, cut them, add sound effects and do much more with it.

It is not an ordinary video editing tool, of course we can expect that from Adobe. Actually, it comes with very handy features identical to those we use on our computer to editing purpose.

Features:

Add custom sound tracks too, you can use audio clip or music file in background of video.

Trim videos, add visual polish with lighting adjustments, transitions, and slow motion effects.

Through this app is completely free to use on Android device you’ll need a subscription to use Premiere on the desktop to sync videos directly to your desktop to give it more polish and finishing!

5. PhotoDirector Photo Editor App

The PhotoDirector is an Android application that allows users to customize their pictures and make them more beautiful and personalized them as required. Quite powerful photo editor application, it improves photo quality, do white balance, adjust Tone with Brightness, Darkness, Exposure and Contrast sliders, adjust HSL sliders and RGB color channels and much more.

Features:

Powerful yet Easy Photo Editing Tools

Intelligently remove objects from photographs

Easy to Add HDR, photo effects & layer editing

6. Truecaller – Caller ID & Block

A very useful application, it let you know the identity of person who is calling you even if you’ve not their numbers in your phone directory, it makes very easy to know who is calling you can and you can pick that or drop that call as per your convenience. Also you can easily put spam or unwanted callers to block list and avoid them. To be more socialized, you could also follow them on twitter directly from this application.

Features:

Completely free to download and use and it uses very less amount of internet data to locate identity of caller.

See who is calling if you don’t have their number in your phonebook.

Block unwanted calls from spam callers and telemarketers.

Also you could search numbers to see to whom they belongs.

7. Avast – Mobile Security & Antivirus

Here comes the all in one utility that protects your Samsung Galaxy device from unauthorized applications, unwanted privacy phishing, malware, spyware, viruses and keep your device clean all the time. Also it saves you infected sites while using internet and filters SMS/Messages.

Features:

This mobile antivirus protect from infected files, viruses and malware.

Antivirus scanner that scan your entire internal memory and Memory Card to scan and identify all the infected files and remove them.

Locate lost phones or tablets through our Web-based phone locator feature.

Remote lock and memory wipe features.

8. SHAREit

My favorite Android to transfer files with my friends and family members. It uses WiFi connection to transfer files between the device and you could use it share with person having iphone too. Very useful when it comes to share big files such as movies, games etc., It transfer the files at very high rate and it takes only few minutes to transfers data in GBs.

Features:

Transfers files at very fast rate.

Transfer whatever you want like Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other files.

Share between multiple devices such as Android and iOS.

9. Go Backup & Restore

Data security is most concerned topic and it should be prioritized too. To be more free of any kind risk, it would be better to keep backup of your important data such as user data, system settings, apk files, app data. Go Backup & Restore comes very handy in such situations. Using it you can easily back up them all and can restore all the information any time.

Features:

This app can back up your all data stored on phone’s memory.

Backup apps with data, contacts, SMS, and documents on the go.

Many more features, and also, it is completely free to use.

10. AppLock

Keep your device secure for others. The AppLock puts password on your application that you select and when you or anyone access them, they will be asked to put password to run that app. AppLock can lock SMS, Contacts, Gmail, Facebook, Gallery, Market, Settings, Calls and any app you choose, with abundant options, protecting your privacy.

Features:

It can put lock on your application and make them all safe completely.

Also, you can hide pictures and videos and make them unreachable from other people.

Very easy to use and free too.

We you would love our list of useful applications for Samsung Galaxy J7, J5 and J2 and would appreciate them. Don’t forget to share our favorite apps with us.