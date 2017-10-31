These partitions, EFS and IMEI have significant importance on any smart phone, and especially for those who regularly do some extra-ordinary things with their Android phone. And it becomes useful to know how to backup, and restore these two. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to backup and restore EFS and IMEI Partitions on Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It should act as a big relief in case something bad happens to your smartphone.

For those who always keep installing new custom ROMs, recovery, mods, etc., It is very necessary to keep a backup of EFS and IMEI Partitions. As, they might end up losing these things while performing some hard actions on their smart phones. If you’re having a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, then, you must know about these things, and how to backup them. You might need’em in future. While performing hard actions such as putting a new custom Rom, sometimes it leads to a bricked condition. And if you’re really having a bad time, it can turn to even worse. One can end up losing EFS and IMEI Partitions, which can’t be restored/retrieve unless they are backed up before.

In this tutorial, we show, how we can easily backup and restore EFS and IMEI Partitions on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 using a dedicated application: Partitions Backup & Restore. The application is very helpful, and easy to use. It helps you to back up most of the partitions that we have on an Android operating systems, and they are restored when required. That makes this application important, and must have ones for Android users. This Partitions Backup & Restore application is completely free to download, and use. It does not demand for any upgrade, or something like that. You may encounter with ads, that is completely acceptable.

However, to proceed further with this application, you’ll need to root your Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Rooting an Android device has many advantages. That can help you to get more from your device, and access some of the best root applications. If you’ve not rooted your Galaxy Note 8 then you must do it before we get started further. To learn more about rooting, and its benefits read: What is Root? 6 reasons to root your Android phone. You may Google, or follow XDA Forum posts to root your smart phone in order to run this application.

The procedure is very simple, and completely safe to follow. Irrespective of your knowledge, the application has simple to understand, and master the user-interface, and actions. No one knows when something bad gets to happen to your phone, it would be a good idea to backup these two things: EFS and IMEI Partitions, so you can restore them any time. You can use this tutorial on any other Samsung’s smartphone such as Samsung Galaxy S7, S6, etc., and other non-Samsung Android phones. The steps remain same, and thankfully, the application works well with other Android phones.

Let’s get started with the required steps, and things.

How to Backup and Restore EFS and IMEI Partition on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Step 1. Download, and install the Partitions Backup & Restore application from here. This application works with Android 3.0, and above. And it is small in size.

It will take a few seconds to download, and install. Once you have installed this application, we are ready to work with it.

Note: This application requires root to run, and operate.

Step 2. Now, open the application. It will ask you to allow the root access. Grant that window, and you’re all setup to proceed further.

Step 3. Now we create a backup of IMEI, and EFS partitions using this application. From the partitions list, select the EFS and Radio partitions (IMEI partition). Then click on the download button to backup these partitions on your device.

Grant permission to access SuperSU (root access).

Step 4. Now, choose the backup location where you want these things to stay-safe. And that’s it, you’re done with creating a backup of these two important aspects.

How to Restore:

Step 5. In order restore, tap on three-dot icon present at the top right-corner of the app, and select Restore a Partition option.

Step 6. Then, select the backup, and hit the restore button. Wait till changes made, and you’re done with restoring things.

Step 7. At the end of each process, backup and restore, make sure that you reboot your phone to see the changes.

That was all. We recommend that you make a backup your smartphone to tackle such cases. That’s all about this tutorial on how to Backup and Restore EFS and IMEI Partition on Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

