GearBest – one of the most popular online shopping channel that sells china based electronics, and other goods all around the world, has launched a →Black Friday sale today. The sale is entirely intended to grab attention of those who are looking to buy mobiles, and electronics, and offer an array of deals, and offer sections to them. The sale has started already, and will last till 28 November 2016 (24th -28th Nov). Great discount, and fantastic savings are offered on listed items.

The flash sale for each item will be last for a certain time period, and limited to stock too. So you’ll need to be quick to grab these deals, and quantity is limited to 1 item per customer. That means, you can order your favorite item only once. Additionally, there is 2% cash back offer from PayPal for orders $50 or more. So, it gives you more discount, over the product. All deals are set for a limited time, once they are gone, you won’t be able to purchase them.

To make it more simple, and fun, the sale has been categorized into few sections such as Flash Deals, Buy Together & Save, EU, US & RU, Popular King, Coupon Monsoon, Cool Categories, and Powerhouse Brands. Each of these sections offers discounted deals. Many popular brands such OnePlus, MI, Beelink UMi, Asus, etc., are available to choose. This sale is good for those who are seeking savings over these brands, and their products. We found valuable deals were there. The Jumper Ezbook 2 Ultrabook Laptop is there for sale for $172.99, and OnePlus 3 4G Smartphone for $438.99.

From electronics such as mobiles, and laptops to clothing, this sale has loads of deals to offer. To add more fun to the sale, there is a game as well that can get you goods for free. You’ll need to play the game available there, follow their game guidelines, and earn points as much you can. Here’s the link to →join the game, and win items.

Apart, you also get a section that offers coupons for different brands, and items. You can get these coupons →here. The product categories include many hoods like Consumer electronics, clothing, toys, watches, bags, automobile accessories, home & garden, outdoor & sports, baby products, heath & beauty, and many more. In short, you get a wide range of products being sold under the GearBest Black Friday Sale.

Our Picks

OnePlus 3 4G Smartphone – Flagship killer handset sets for sale for $438.99, and deal is supposed to end by tomorrow. The handset is full of tremendous features, and specs make it worth purchasing it. Currently, only gray option is available to choose, and it ships through their china warehouse.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 – Another handset we found on this black Friday sale. The handset has impressive hardware that includes Snapdragon 625 2.0GHz Octa Core process, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, Fingerprint Scanner, 5.0 inch full HD screen, 13 MP camera, and much more.

Xiaomi Air 13 Laptop – A very sleek laptop that looks very impressive, and premium. It sports a 13.3 inch IPS display screen, powered by Intel Core i5-6200u Dual Core 2.3GHz and 8GB RAM, and there is a 256 GB SSD for storage purpose. Since launched, it has been quite popular, and if you were looking to purchase it, then it would be a good to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 – Heart rate monitor Smart Wristband are becoming popular these days. The Mi Band 2 is cheap, effective, and stylish one to keep it on the wrist. The price set for Mi Band 2 is about $23.79.

There are lots of more discounts, and savings deals await you. Checkout this →GearBest Black Friday Sale and save your money. Stay tuned for more updates regarding this sale, and other discounted deals.