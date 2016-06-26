Are you constantly getting Error (927) App could not be downloaded? Day by day Android users are increasing . For android users, Play store is a biggest app market to download thousands or even millions of applications . Playstore contains Free and Paid apps. Many people while trying to update or download new apps from Play store they may get App could not be downloaded due to an error. (927).

Due to some unknown reasons, we used to see such kind of errors on our devices and Error (927) is become very common these days. It is not hard to deal with such issues but sometime it becomes very hard to locate the exact cause and we end up having on it.

How to fix Play Store Error 927?

In this post, we gonna with Error 927 that occurs on Google Play store applications and how to fix it easily. Here I will be providing easy steps fix Play Store Error 927 easily without resetting your phone or uninstalling any app. There are many methods for fixing Google play store error 927.

Major Solution to fix Play Store Error 927:

Follow these methods in-order to get rid from this problem easily.

Clear App Cache:

Clearing app cache can help to fix Play Store Error 927, because Error 927 may occur due no space availability for storing Cache for new apps on your android phone. So best solution is to clear app cache only.

1. For clearing Google play store App cache, go to ‘Settings -> Applications -> All -> Google Play Store -> Clear data & Clear Cache’.

2. And also clear cache of Google Play services go to ‘Settings -> Applications -> All -> Google Play Services -> Clear data & Clear Cache’.

If didn’t work try Uninstalling play store updates by going to Applications -> All -> Google play store -> Uninstall updates.

Another Solution to fix Play Store Error 927:

If above method didn’t work, try this alternative fix Play Store Error 927.

1. Remove your Google account which you are using for Google play store, for that go to Setting -> Accounts -> Google account -> select the desired account and select Remove account.

2. After removing the account, again clear the data and cache of Google play store and continue.

3. Now again add the Google account Settings -> Accounts -> Add Google account.

4. After adding the desired google account and now open play store and try to download any app.

5. Now you will not face any error.

No space For New Apps:

This may be another reason for which you can’t able to download new apps. Try to free up your internal storage. Uninstall unused app from applications section.

Conclusion:

Follow above steps to fix Play Store Error 927, you surely will not face this error anymore.

