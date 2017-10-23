The Google has recently launched the Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, those offer a big display screen, squeezable, and more powerful than previous launches. In this guide, we’ll show how we can easily perform reset on Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that should help you to recover from many issues. It is completely certain that issues can be emerged at any instance, we must to able to tackle them. If you’re up to purchase this handset, or already have it, then you must keep this tutorial in your mind.

Both the smartphones come with Google’s new operating system, i.e. Android 8.0. That means, the user interface, options, and functions can be different for that. Learn actions such hard/soft reset should certainly come handy in time. If we simply talk about reset, is simply means that we are going to wipe the memory of Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL, i.e. performing the factory reset onto it. If you wish to perform these things, you must know that it will delete each, and everything stored, or downloaded onto your phone. So be sure to perform such actions.

Performing factory reset/hard reset helps to recover the device from many issues like malfunction of apps, and operations. It also addresses most common Android issues like lags, force closes, app crashes, unusual behavior, etc. For the sake of performance, it works as well. Since reset will completely wipe out the device’s memory, it removes existing virus/malware, downloaded programs, files etc. Clearing memory gives you a good amount of free space as well. There is one important thing that you should know.

If you’re up selling your phone, or hand over it to any other person, then you should perform a hard reset before it happens. That will be the only way to protect your files, and information. These days PRIVACY is one most talked topic. There are even more advantages of performing a hard reset on the Google Pixel 2. Since these actions come with built in the Android operating system, it becomes easy, and certainly safe to perform these actions.

When to reset Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL?

Well, we already discussed many scenarios where we should perform a reset. Here we’ll point out any specific condition where you should perform reset on your phone to get rid of them.

Slow/Lag Issues: These days, it is noticeable that irrespective of hardware, our smartphones become slow in time. The very common reason could be the excess of cache memory, or perhaps, because of installed program. In this case, one can perform reset to see if the issue gets resolved.

Let’s move onto the core-part of this tutorial.

How to perform reset on Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

Method 1# Factory Reset

This option is embedded within the Settings. It is useful, and completely safe to perform anytime. However, you have to make sure that you’ve backed-up important things before you get into it.

How to

Open the Settings on your phone. Scroll down to locate Backup & Reset and tap on it. Then Tap on Factory Data reset. Select Erase everything option from the menu. Confirm your select on the next screen. Enter the secure code/draw pattern if any asked. Wait till the process gets finished. Restart your phone.

Isn’t that simple? Yes, for sure it simple, so everyone can perform. Once the device is turned up, enter the Google account details to get started with it.

If you would like go extreme level, go with method 2 that we mention below.

Method 2# Wipe Out Cache Memory

That works amazing when it comes to calibrate the performance of the smartphone. It removes the downloaded/installed applications, and corresponded cache files completely.

If you find that Method 1# doesn’t work with you, feel free to go with this option.

How to

Turn off your phone completely. Now press and hold Volume Down button. While holding the Volume down button, press and hold Power button as well. Soon, a screen with multiple boot option will appear. Navigate to the Recovery option using the Volume button, and choose it. Now, you’ll be at Recovery mode. Now, choose the “wipe data factory reset”, and perform it. In case you want to even more extreme: also perform “wipe cache partition”; then, select advanced and select “wipe dalvik cache”, and perform it as well. Now select the reboot system now.

Now, your phone will restart, and boot up to the home screen soon. Then, enter your account details to setup it.

That’s it. So, these are the two safe ways to perform reset on these two smartphones. These methods work with other Pixel model too.

Conclusion:

Now you know that basics. You should be able to perform reset on your Google Pixel 2 /Pixel 2 XL. That should come helpful to you in many situations.

