Launched in February 2013, LG G Optimus Pro has been quite popular since then. It was among the handsets which were having very high display resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and were able to provide high performance. After LG rolled out KitKat update for this handset, there has been no updated till far and even you can expect that there would be any coming.

If you wish to update LG G Optimus Pro E980 to Android 5.1.1 Lollipop then only way left is to use custom Roms and they are good as stock firmware and even better than them of course. Thanks to , who is senior member at XDA Forum who brought unofficial build of CarbonROM can be used to update this handset and you can fun with new intuitive interface and new applications. Of course, it comes with many features that you won’t see any stock Rom or any other.

To update LG G Optimus Pro E980 to Lollipop, we’ll be using this CarbonROM, all features are working even it better way. This Rom has been built to provide better performance and functionality to users so it would make your device more usable and also you’ll find improved battery life too.

CarbonROM Review done on Nexus 5

CarbonROM Features

CM Theme Engine – Enjoy the limitless customization and thousands of CyanogenMod themes to make your device completely different.

Audio –

AudioFX Equalizer

AOSP & CM Audio features

Slim Extra features like:

Camera Shutter sound,

Screenshot Sound,

Safe Headset Volume,

Less frequent notification sounds, etc.

Volume steps,

Audio charge notification

Display Options

Adaptive Brightness

Daydream

Ambient Display

Wake Up on Charge

Double Tap to Sleep

Omni Screen Recorder

Color Calibration

Expanded desktop

– CM Notification manager and Slim Heads Up Notifications and its features

LockScreen:

CM shortcuts

Slim shortcuts

Weather with custom style

Status Bar

Slim Clock & Date Options

Weather

Battery Options

(Portrait, Landscape, Circle, Dotted Circle Text or Hidden)

Mobile & Wifi Network activity icon options

Network traffic monitor

Brightness control

notification count

notification ticker

Interface:

Toast animations,

Listview animations,

System animations,

Gesture Anywhere,

App Circle Side Bar

Slim PIE

Notification Drawer

Tile Options (Fully customizable)

Quick Setting Options

Quick & Smart Pulldown

Colorized Tiles

Power Menu:

Advanced reboot

Screenshot

Screen Record

Profile Switcher

Airplane Mode

User Switcher

Settings

Device Lockdown

Sound Panel

Misc

Fully CM customization for hard buttons (tweaked)

CM custom Navigation Bar tweaked (size/color and other)

Custom Navigation ring

If you wish to read more about this Rom, visit →here.

Pre-requisites

Make sure to check your device’s model. It should be LG Optimus G Pro E980 and this Rom should not be installed on any other model or handset. Otherwise, you could end up with bricked device.

and this Rom should not be installed on any other model or handset. Otherwise, you could end up with bricked device. We always suggest to make back up. Back up is important as it would be good in case you get your device bricked. You can use our →Android Backup Guide to make these things even more simpler.

Backup your rom too – in case you do not like the new interface or have issue, you could easily go back to old one. It can be done in recovery mode, there will be option for backup, use it to back up your device’s Rom.

Make sure to install latest custom recovery such CWM or TWRP as it is required to have one of these to install this Rom.

Charge your handset to good level.

Downloads

Download the Carbon Rom for Optimus G Pro E980 from here (CARBON-5.1.1-UNOFFICIAL-20151123-0639-e980.zip).

In case you’ve not installed the customer recovery yet, below is the solution to that:

How install TWRP recovery on Optimus G Pro E980

Download the TWRP recovery image file from here. Download the latest version. Flash the recovery image file using the guide mentioned here.

How to Install Android 5.1.1 Lollipop on LG G Optimus Pro E980

Firstly download the Rom file mentioned in downloads section and put it to your device. Remember the name and location of the file. Now turn off your device. Press and hold Volume down and power keys at the same time until you boot into recovery mode. First to be on safe side, you must do backup of your device’s Rom. Under TWRP Recover option, selectBackup and select system, Data, Boot, Recovery, EFS and swipe to back up. Now you possibly can apply the Factory Reset for clean installation, press Wipe and confirm selection. Now press Install button and select the downloaded Rom file from your device and swipe to confirm the installation. Go back to recovery options, and select “Reboot” to restart your device.

Note: For the first time, it may take few minutes to load up operating system which is completely normal. You’ll see the new interface soon.

You’ve successfully updated your LG G Optimus Pro E980 to latest Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. Enjoy the goodness of this operating system on your device. If you get stuck at any point, don’t hesitate in making comments, we’ll be glad to help you further.