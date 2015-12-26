If we wait for an official update of an Android 6.0 Marshmallow for Asus ZenFone 2, it will take lots of time or it might possible that it won’t arrive. Thanks to developers who already brought a Marshmallow update as CyanogenMod 13 Rom and now we can update ZenFone 2 to latest firmware and it would hard takes 15-20 minutes to complete the process. Along with new user interface, applications and features, you’ll also get tons of power addons with this Rom.

If you are looking to update your ZenFone 2 to latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow then CyanogenMod 13 Rom would be an ideal Rom to do so. These are nightly builds, so you may face bugs and issues and also you can expect them to be removed and rectified most probably in coming builds. If you’d like to read more about this Rom, then you must consider to visit the actual thread posted over XDA Forum here. Thanks to jrior001, who is a Senior Member at XDA Forum for bringing these builds to us.

Using this Rom, it would be very easy to update this device to latest firmware and it is quite easy to install too. You can install this CM 13 Rom using custom recovery such as CWM or TWRP, you can use any of them. And this tutorial will help you to install it on your device in step by step manner, however you should be prepared with pre-requisites mentioned in this tutorial.

Note: We’ll not be responsible for any damage if this Rom does to your device. Please install this Rom on your own risk.

Pre-requisites

The CM Rom mentioned here is for Asus ZenFone 2, model no. ZE550ML and ZE551ML. And it shouldn’t be installed/flashed on any other device. It could damage that device seriously and it would be very tough to revive it back in case of hard bricked.

In order to flash this Rom it is required to have rooted device and custom recovery installed on it. You can use either CWM or TWRP recovery, which you’ve, that would be okay to flash this Rom. If you’ve not rooted your device, please follow the guide given here.

We always ask our users to back up their important stuff such apps, games, messages and files to some safe place. You mush know that every single which is stored on your device will be deleted and it cannot be undo. You can use our backup guides given here.

Make sure that you’ve enabled USB debugging mode on your handset. To enable it, go to settings-> developers options -> check the USB debugging box.

Charge your handset to battery level. We recommend you to charge the device to at least 50 percent so it shouldn’t die.

Downloads

Download the CyanogenMod 13 Marshmallow Rom from below links based on their model number:

Also if you wish, can surely flash other Marshmallow Roms available for Zenfone 2 and can download from below links

Unofficial BeanstalK Rom (visit here to learn more about this Rom)

Resurrection Remix Rom (visit here to learn more about this Rom)

Download the desire Rom zip file and put it to your device’s memory and we are ready to install it.

How to install Android 6.0 Marshmallow on Asus ZenFone 2

Download the desire Rom zip file and copy it to your device and remember the file name and location. Now turn off your device and wait for 3-5 seconds. Now boot into recovery mode on Asus ZenFone 2. Please visit →here to learn how to boot into recovery mode on this device. For clean installation, please perform followings: For CWM: select ‘ wipe data/ factory reset ’and perform it.

’and perform it. For TWRP: select ‘wipe’ option and perform it. Now install the downloaded Rom zip file as below mentioned: For CWM: select ‘install zip from sdcard’, then ‘choose zip from sdcard’. For TWRP: select ‘install’ option. Once you done with installation process, from recovery option select “reboot system now” to restart your device.

Now your ZenFone 2 will restart and boot to new home screen of Marshmallow. So that’s all about how we can updated Asus ZenFone 2 to latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow using custom Roms such as CyanogenMod, Resurrection Remix Rom and Unofficial BeanstalK.

If need help, you are most welcome to make comments so we can help you.