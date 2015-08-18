Do you have a Micromax Canvas Nitro A310/A311 and want to update it to latest Android 5.1.1? You’ve come to right place. I’ll tell you how you can easily update your handset to latest Android 5.1.1 Lollipop operating system. To update this devices, we’ll be using a custom Rom based on CyanogenMod Rom.

We’ll use BlissPOP V3.5 Rom, thanks to who brought this Rom at XDA Forum for Canvas Nitro A310 / A311 users. Entirely it is based on Lollipop CyanogenMod. Most of the features are working int this Rom but some of the features are not working right now.

Features which are not working are listed below:

Gps & hotspot

Sim2 data

However as soon as another update get rolled for this Rom, I hope these issues will be rectified too. If you’d like to read more about this Rom, please visit →here.

Before we tell you the procedure to install Android 5.1.1 Lollipop on Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 / A311, go ahead and read all the prerequisites mentioned below.

Prerequisites

This Rom is built for Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 / A311 only and it meant nothing for any other device. So be very careful and before proceeding any further check your device’s model number under settings.

Be careful as installation will delete everything which is stored under the device’s memory such as downloaded files, received files and all application data. Same them to some safe place. [Visit: How to back up Android device]

Important: To install this Rom you must have custom recovery on your device. If you don’t have, then go ahead and first install it

Also as it is third-party Rom, installing it will void warranty of your device so be sure to install it.

Make sure to enable “USB debugging” option on your device. To enable it, to Settings->Developers options -> check the USB debugging box.

Charge your handset to good extent.

Downloads

Download the Blisspop Rom for Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 / A311 from here.

Download the Google Apps package from here.

Download the Low Audio Fix patch from here.

Download all the files and put them all to your device’s memory and remember the name and location of these files.

Install Android 5.1.1 Lollipop on Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 / A311

Turn off the device and wait for 3-5 seconds. Now press and hold Volume Up + Power button so your device can boot into recovery mode. From the menu choose option “wipe data/factory reset” and perform it. Now, select “install zip from sd card” then “Choose zip from sdcard”. Then select the downloaded Rom file and install it. Similarly flash other two files. After it, reboot the device.

All done! You’ve successfully updated your device to latest operating system. If you get stuck to any point, let us and we’ll be glad to help you further.