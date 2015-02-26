Nowadays, the camera quality and performance of any smart phone becomes one of the most important aspects which most people consider while purchasing them. Samsung Galaxy Grand prime has been blessed with good 8 mega pixel camera, able to capture images with up to 3264 x 2448 pixels resolution and record HD video with 1080p @30fps. Grand Prime is good enough to provide you good camera capability, and still there is a way to extend its ability to greater extent.

All credit goes to @fipsib, a senior member at XDA forum, who brought Sony’s Cyber shot camera mod which can improve the over all camera performance of Galaxy Grand Prime in almost all aspects. This mod has its own unique features, which dramatically improve the camera performance, you’ll see the difference by your own. Below are the features of Cyber shot camera mod,

Sony’s Cyber Shot Camera Mod features

Focus manual

Face tracking

Auto Focus

Auto intelligence mode

HDR MODE

Shot&clear

Panorama

VR panorama

Burst shot

Beauty

Night mode

Scene mode

Brightness

Cheese shutter

Smile detection

Now lets talk about its most important feature, through this mod, you’d be able to capture the images with → resolution of up to 4160X3120, that is equivalent to image captured by camera of 13 MP. That means, you’ll turn your 8 MP camera to 13 MP Camera through this Mod. If you want to read more about this camera Mod, please visit this link.

Important:

→ Note that this Mod is only for Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime and should not be installed on any other device.

→ To install this Mod, you phone must have CWM or TWRP custom recovery, other it might possible that it won’t installed properly.

Downloads

Download the Sony Cyber Shot Mod for Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime here (Cyber-shot.zip).

→ After download, put this file into your device and remember the location.

How to install Cyber Shot Mod on Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime

Turn off your device and wait for 3 -5 seconds. Now turn on your device by pressing and holding Volume Up + Home + Power buttons all together, you’ll enter into the recovery mod. Now from the recovery options, select “install zip from sd card” then “Choose zip from sdcard”. Find and locate the “Cyber-shot.zip” file. On next screen select “Yes” to confirm the installation process. Now go to “advance” and then select “Reboot Recovery”.

Now your device will restart and take you to home screen. Now see the improved camera performance of your Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime and must share your experience with us.