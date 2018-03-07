Do you feel that your phone outputs low volume while you play certain media? Then this guide is gonna solve the problem. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to fix low volume issues on Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, and increase it as much you want. Don’t get yourself confused, we are only going to improve media volume related to applications, songs, and videos. If you want to improve its calling volume, then you must look for other tutorials, or wait till we publish it on our website.

It happens many times that certain music files, videos, and games (or apps), output low volume. Even, we can’t get it using the earphones. Surely, such issues can be very problematic, and perhaps, don’t let you enjoy that media file. There is no doubt that the Android OS is an amazing platform for developers to bring better stuff for users. To improve the audio volume on Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, we’ll use an application that does that work flawlessly. Perhaps, it must adopt this application as one of the must have ones for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Though, the application isn’t that much popular, but it does the job amazingly.

Most importantly, it doesn’t require the root access. The application that we are going to use is Speaker Boost. No matter whether you’re playing your favorite game, or enjoying video on YouTube, this application works with almost all applications, and serves well for media files. For example, on YouTube, we get many videos that have very low audio output, and it doesn’t sound good on earphones. For such issues, this application can boost the exiting volume, and you can easily set it as per the requirement.

The Speaker Boost application is completely free to download, and use. Neither, it shows any kind of advertisements, so far what we have seen. The app works with almost all Android based smartphones running on Android 4.4 and above. Specifically, the developers have mentioned that it wouldn’t work with phones running on Android 4.2.1-4.3 version. Since, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, and other siblings, run on latest Android OS, there won’t be any issue with the application.

If you’re chasing on increasing the volume on Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, then you install this application, and use it. We have been using this application on OnePlus 5, and it has served us well far. There is no special requirement to run this application, you just need to download it from Google Playstore, and run it.

How to use Speaker Boost app on Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

As we have already mentioned, the Speaker Boost application is completely free to download from Google Playstore, and use (so far, may change in future). Moreover, this application is very easy to use, and starts working as we open it.

The user interface-part includes very few settings. Perhaps, that makes this application easy to use. To run this app, it requires only two permissions to work; change your audio settings and run at startup. The speaker boost application is intended to increase the volume of music, videos, and applications. It doesn’t impact on call volume. For that, you must look for another app in the Google Playstore.

Let’s see how to use this application on these smartphones.

You can download the Speaker Boost application from →Google Playstore, and install on your phone. It is free to download, and use.

After you have installed this application, just open the application: open App menu->Tap on Speaker Boost. That will open a pop-up type screen, just like the below one:

There you get two options, that you can set, and improve volume level:

Volume – It is the current volume level of your phone. Boost – Using this option, you can give a boot existing volume, and surpass the default level extensively.

That instantly gives a boost to running music, movies, and apps. It works in real time, that means, you can adjust it for best output volume on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

Important: However, you must adhere the developer’s recommendation about the boost percentage. Going beyond 40% or higher values, the can physically damaged your phone.

If used incorrectly, or put high values, it can hurt the phone’s speaker. We recommend you to not go beyond 40% and use this boost wisely.

The Customization

To use this application more precisely, there are some setting that you must look. Though, this application limits the number of options, but you can use the available ones to make it better.

Tap on the Settings icon to open the settings panel.

Most importantly, you can set Maximum allowed boost to avoid injuries. Overall, this application is very useful, and it is one that you must keep in your phone. It will be helpful when you encounter low volume media files, and applications.

That ends our tutorial here. So, that’s how you can easily tune volume on Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, and go beyond the default settings. If you find this guide helpful, don’t forget to share your views, and experience in the comment section.