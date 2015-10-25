How to Install Android 5.1.1 Lollipop on Gionee Pioneer P3
When launched, the Gionee Pioneer P3 gained huge attention and was sold in huge numbers. Initially, it was launched with Android 4.2 Jelly bean and to till now, now further update has been rolled out manufacture for this handset. For sure it is quite disappointing as there should be at least KitKat update. However still we can easily update our device to newer Android version such as KitKat and Lollipop using custom Rom. Basically these are build and distributed by third-party developers, ported from pure Android firmware and customized to be fully compatible with the our devices.
In this post we’ll help you to update your Gionee Pioneer P3 to Android 5.1.1 Lollipop using CyanogenMod 12.1 Lollipop Rom. Thanks to Tran Tien, who brought this Rom over XDA forum and shared it. It is quite impressive, you’ll be having pure Android Lollipop experience, many powerful and use CyanogenMod apps and much more. Almost all features are working well except wifi hotspot.
Below is the list of all features which are working and not working,
What’s working?
- Display
- Touchscreen
- Camera
- Audio
- RIL
- Sensors
- Wifi
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- With new cool toast animation
- USSD (maybe)
What’s not working?
- Wifi Hotspot
If you want to read more about this Rom, then you must consider to visit the actual thread over here.
Pre-requisites
- This guide and rom is only for Gionee Pioneer P3 and it meant nothing for any other device. Make sure to check your device before proceeding any further.
- To install this Rom, you must have custom recovery TWRP on your device. If you’ve not installed it yet, do not worry, in this post we’ve mentioned few steps to install this TWRP recovery on your device.
- We recommend you to back up all the important stuff stored under the device memory to same safe place. You can follow our back up guide – How to back up Android Device.
- Enable USB Debugging on your phone. To enable it, go to setting then developers options then check the USB Debugging box and you’re ready to go further [ See – How to Enable Developers options and USB debugging]
- Charge your phone to at least 50% so it won’t die while we midst of procedure.
How to install TWRP Recovery
- Download the TWRP recovery image file from here. Download the latest version.
- Flash the recovery image file using the guide mentioned here.
Downloads
- Download the latest CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom from here (cm121beta5.zip).
How Install Android 5.1.1 Lollipop on Gionee Pioneer P3
- Download the Rom file and put it to your device. Remember the name and location of Rom file.
- Turn off your device and wait for at lest 3-5 seconds to it can be turned off completely.
- Press and Hold Volume UP and Power keys together until you see Android logo and then release the buttons and press Home button to boot into recovery mode.
- In TWRP recovery options, you have to do a factory reset. Tap on Wipe, and then do the Swipe action bottom to confirm it.
- To install update the file, tap on Install, and then locate the downloaded Rom .zip file and tap on it.
- Once you selected the file do the Swipe action available at the bottom of the screen to confirm your selection and installation process.
- Once your Rom get installed, select Reboot from options to restart your phone.
Hurray! You’ve just updated your device latest Android firmware and now you can enjoy the goodness of Android 5.1.1 Lollipop operating system on your Gionee Pioneer P3.
Got any problem?
Make comments so we can help you with your concern and help you to install this Rom without any problem.
Yes you can backup all! Visit here: – http://androidcure.com/backup-apps-games-data-without-root/
After flashing custom rom my imei no.shows invalid and my sim is not working what to do now????
mobile uncle tool download karke, phir install krke usme engineering mod> cds information>Radio>phone one/phone two>> then type AT +EGMR”SIM1/2 IMEI”> SEND COMMEND
Hi ! I just installed this rom and my phone when boots and it shows me that my app are starting and then my screen goes black . but the sensors are still working and if i press the power button to lock the device it ligth’s up the sensors . please help me !! What can i do ? and beside that i tried to go into recovery mode and this rom erased it i don’t have it anymore . please help me !!!!
i wnnt new verson
In notifications panel i cant see data connection, auto rotate screen option and much more.what i do now
how fully the status bar
Select 7 times the number of versions of the development options
Enable Advanced Mode in the About Phone
In the Notification Drawer = > select and order tiles and choose Drag order
I found the solution. :)
I can’t expand the notifications panel to show options, only brightness.
how will i use my xender if hotspot doesnt work?
Hi there, you could use this Rom to over come this issue: http://forum.xda-developers.com/android/development/rom-cyanogenmod-12-1-gionee-p3-t3240723
Thank you
i is showing that u r device is new plzz help
Thanks
I have tried to installed this ROM but my phone was totally format and it was not installing and aborting again and again.I have changed the file name to remember it.
Pls suggest what should I do.
My phone is hanging guys plz help
Last time I tried it my Gionee p3 display stop working
Hi there could help with more information, what did you face with this rom?
when i enter adb reboot bootloader … its showing error device not found
Whrn I tried to install twrp recovery image on my gionee p3 my phone display is black and not shows anything its not getting on help me sir plz
What is that rom name
hey, sir
i want solution of a problem that was my not starting how can install 5.1 lolloipop
it show logo of company
Sir how can I install android 5.1 lollilollipololloipop
MY MOBILE IS NOT SENSING NETWORK AND FLASHLIGHT IS NOT WORKING
How to install lollipop in gionee ctrl v6L
Worked fine but one problem I encountered is I can’t move apps from phone to SD Card, can someone help me?
How to install lolipop varsion in gionee p3 please reply
How to undo the installation of Cyanogen?
After installed new version of Android my camera not working well as like before…… Give solution to make my camera as like before
I does not under stent form where to download the rom
Everything is fine but I can’t connect with 3G network.
It’s only connect with 2G network.
Installation aborted problem
i done root my gionee p3 then he is not on still so pls help me whats up 9829135555 plsssssssssssss