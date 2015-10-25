When launched, the Gionee Pioneer P3 gained huge attention and was sold in huge numbers. Initially, it was launched with Android 4.2 Jelly bean and to till now, now further update has been rolled out manufacture for this handset. For sure it is quite disappointing as there should be at least KitKat update. However still we can easily update our device to newer Android version such as KitKat and Lollipop using custom Rom. Basically these are build and distributed by third-party developers, ported from pure Android firmware and customized to be fully compatible with the our devices.

In this post we’ll help you to update your Gionee Pioneer P3 to Android 5.1.1 Lollipop using CyanogenMod 12.1 Lollipop Rom. Thanks to Tran Tien, who brought this Rom over XDA forum and shared it. It is quite impressive, you’ll be having pure Android Lollipop experience, many powerful and use CyanogenMod apps and much more. Almost all features are working well except wifi hotspot.

Also see:

Best Android Games – list of only HD games.

Best Android Emulator – Enjoy Android OS on your Computer with using Android Emulator.

Below is the list of all features which are working and not working,

What’s working?

Display

Touchscreen

Camera

Audio

RIL

Sensors

Wifi

Bluetooth

GPS

With new cool toast animation

USSD (maybe)

What’s not working?

Wifi Hotspot

If you want to read more about this Rom, then you must consider to visit the actual thread over here.

Pre-requisites

This guide and rom is only for Gionee Pioneer P3 and it meant nothing for any other device. Make sure to check your device before proceeding any further.

To install this Rom, you must have custom recovery TWRP on your device . If you’ve not installed it yet, do not worry, in this post we’ve mentioned few steps to install this TWRP recovery on your device.

. If you’ve not installed it yet, do not worry, in this post we’ve mentioned few steps to install this TWRP recovery on your device. We recommend you to back up all the important stuff stored under the device memory to same safe place. You can follow our back up guide – How to back up Android Device.

Enable USB Debugging on your phone. To enable it, go to setting then developers options then check the USB Debugging box and you’re ready to go further [ See – How to Enable Developers options and USB debugging]

Charge your phone to at least 50% so it won’t die while we midst of procedure.

How to install TWRP Recovery

Download the TWRP recovery image file from here. Download the latest version. Flash the recovery image file using the guide mentioned here.

Downloads

Download the latest CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom from here (cm121beta5.zip).

How Install Android 5.1.1 Lollipop on Gionee Pioneer P3

Download the Rom file and put it to your device. Remember the name and location of Rom file. Turn off your device and wait for at lest 3-5 seconds to it can be turned off completely. Press and Hold Volume UP and Power keys together until you see Android logo and then release the buttons and press Home button to boot into recovery mode. In TWRP recovery options, you have to do a factory reset. Tap on Wipe, and then do the Swipe action bottom to confirm it. To install update the file, tap on Install, and then locate the downloaded Rom .zip file and tap on it. Once you selected the file do the Swipe action available at the bottom of the screen to confirm your selection and installation process. Once your Rom get installed, select Reboot from options to restart your phone.

Hurray! You’ve just updated your device latest Android firmware and now you can enjoy the goodness of Android 5.1.1 Lollipop operating system on your Gionee Pioneer P3.

Got any problem?

Make comments so we can help you with your concern and help you to install this Rom without any problem.