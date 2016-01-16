The Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 has been quite popular since it was launched as it comes with pretty well hardware specification. Launched in year 2014 with Android 4.3 Jelly bean operating system and then updated to Android KitKat operating system. However after that update no further firmware has been released by Samsung for this handset which is quite disappointing for Galaxy Grand 2 users, of course. However we can still update our device using the custom and here in this post we gonna do it.

If you are looking to update Galaxy Grand 2 to latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system then CyanogenMod Rom would be a good option for update process. All credit goes to @faizauthar12 who brought this CyanogenMod Marshmallow build over an XDA forum and we could use it update our device. Since it is unofficial build you may expect some bugs there, so you should be sure to install this Rom and if it causes any damage to your device we’ll not be responsible for it.

Further to make sure that this Rom gets installed without any problem you should have a custom recovery, CWM or TWRP which ever you have. It is mandatory to install this Rom using a custom recovery over a stock recovery it won’t be installed correctly. As it is CyanogenMod Rom, you can expect good performance and stability, in most of the aspects you’ll see improvements.

Read all the prerequisites mentioned below before proceeding to downloads and installation section.

Prerequisites

This Rom and guide is only for – Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 SM-G7102 / SM-G7105 and it meant not be used on any other device. So make sure to check your device model before proceeding to installation.

and it meant not be used on any other device. So make sure to check your device model before proceeding to installation. We always recommend to back up all the files and apps stored under the device’s memory and which are important to you. The installation process will wipe out the entire memory of the device and it cannot be undone. So back up all the important stuff to safe place.

For future prospects, we also recommend you back up your device’s Rom, so in case you see any problem with this CyanogenMod Rom you would be able to go back to your old Rom. To learn more about Android backup, please follow our guide →here.

Enable the USB debugging option on your device. To enable it follow – Settings->Developers option->check the USB debugging option.

Charge your device to good battery level. We recommend to charge at least 50 % so your device won’t die in midst of the installation process.

Downloads

Download the Rom zip file from here. File name: cm-13.0-20160113-UNOFFICIAL-ms013g.zip Download the Google Apps package from here. Select the Android 6.0 from the list and then hit the Download button.

Keep both .zip files to your device and remember them.

How to install Android 6.0 Marshmallow on Galaxy Grand 2

Power off the device and wait for 3 – 5 minutes. Now to boot into recovery mode, follow below steps: Press and hold Volume Up + Home + Power buttons all together. Release them all once the screen gets turned on and Samsung’s logo gets appeared. Then you’ll be redirected to recovery mode. Under recovery options perform followings for clean installation: CWM: select ‘wipe data/ factory reset’ and confirm the selection. TWRP: select ‘wipe’ and confirm the selection. Now install the Rom zip file, CWM – select ‘install zip from sdcard’, then ‘choose zip from sdcard’ and confirm on next screen to flash the file. TWRP: select ‘install’ and confirm it. Similarly flash the downloaded Google apps package file. Once you done with both the files, go back to recovery options and select “Reboot system now” and your device will restart.

Troubleshooting Galaxy Grand 2

In case after installation you stuck at boot logo, then boot into recovery mode and flash system fix file – here. To flash this file, follow below:

Turn off the phone. Boot into recovery mode. CWM – select ‘install zip from sdcard’, then ‘choose zip from sdcard’ and confirm on next screen to flash the file.

All done. You’ve just installed this beautiful Android 6.0 Marshmallow based Rom on Galaxy Grand 2 smart phone. Now enjoy the goodness of Marshmallow operating system and do not forget to share your experience with us.