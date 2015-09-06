How to install CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom on Xiaomi Mi4

Now enjoy the goodness of CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom (Android 5.1 Lollipop ) on Xiaomi Mi4. This handset comes with pre-loaded Android KitKit version and using this CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom we can upgrade it to latest Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. With CM Rom, one enjoy the device with greater and can improve the usability of device.

Along with improved performance and user interface, you’ll be also having many prebuilt apps to do your regular tasks quickly and many advance apps to customize device more effectively. If you are looking to install CyanogenMod Rom on you Xiaomi Mi4, then this guide will surely help you.

This Rom has many cool features that makes it worth to install on this handset. Here is quick review video to check out this Rom,

Prerequisites

This Rom is only for Xiaomi Mi4 and it meant not to used on any other device. Check your device name and model number before proceeding further.

Installation will delete all the data stored under the device’s memory. Such as downloaded files, songs, photos and install apps along with their data will be wiped out completely. Make sure to save all the data to some safer place.

Recommended Stuff:

*To install this Rom, we needed custom recovery such TWRP or CWM. So below we have mentioned the required tutorial to install TWRP custom recovery on it. If you have any of them already, skip the below steps and straightly head to installation guide for this Rom present below of this.

How to install TWRP Recovery on Xiaomi Mi4

On your PC, download and install USB drivers for Mi4 from here. Download the Minimal Fastboot Tool kit from here and extract it your PC, anywhere you want it to be extracted. Now download the TWRP Recovery image file (which we’ll be installed on Mi4) from here. → Put the downloaded .img file under root directory of Fastboot Tool folder. Now from extracted Fastboot tool, look for “Run Me.bat” file and run it, following screen will appear, Now connect your Phone to PC using USB cable. Type following command: adb reboot bootloader Now your device will boot into Fastboot mode and you’ll be able to see Fastboot logo on your device. Once you booted to Fastboot mode, type the following command: fastboot flash recovery twrp-2.8.7.0-cancro.img

The above command will install TWRP recovery on your device. All done! You’ve successfully installed this custom recovery on Xiaomi Mi4 on and now you can install custom Rom on i.

How to install CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom on Xiaomi Mi4

Visit →here to download the latest CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom and put it into the root directory of your device. Turn off your device. Press and hold Volume up and Power buttons together until you see Mi logo on your screen and then you’ll enter into recovery mode. You’ll see the following screen, Under recovery options, Tap on Wipe and swipe to confirm the selection. Now, Tap on Install option and then select the downloaded Rom zip file. Confirm your selection to install it. Once you installed it, Tap on Reboot button to restart your device.

Congratulation! You’ve successfully installed CyanogenMod 12.1 Rom on Xiaomi Mi4 through custom recovery. Now your phone will restart and take you to home screen. Enter your account details to get started with it.