How to Install LineageOS 14.1 Rom on Samsung Galaxy J7 (SM-J700P)

After CyanogenMod discontinued their work, the LineageOS has been the most popular Rom so far. LineageOS comes with all of the features that we’ve seen on CyanogenMod Roms, and with many additional new features. For Samsung Galaxy J7 (SM-J700P), it is a good idea to update their smartphone to Android 7.1.1 using LineageOS 14.1 Rom. In this tutorial, we gonna help you to install LineageOS 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Rom on Samsung Galaxy J7 (SM-J700P) using the recovery mode.

If we compare such with our stock ones, we find them much more useful. The custom Roms come with good stability, features, and they more powerful. They impact the device’s performance in a positive way. If you’ve been looking to update your Samsung Galaxy J7 to latest Android Nougat operating system, then LineageOS would be a good option to go with.

Thanks to @minz1, recognized developer over the XDA forum, who brought this Rom. However, the Rom is not official yet. So there are few bugs that we hope to be removed in new builds. According to the developer, the Rom works smoothly, and it is almost bug-less. The only bug it has appears In-Call Audio. That is minor, and it should be abandoned in coming builds. To install this properly, you need to follow this guide in the exact manner that we mention here.

Pre-requisites

To install this Rom, there are two major things that you should keep in your mind. Here are these followings:

To install this Rom successfully, you should be running on latest TWRP Recovery. The stock recovery won’t work with this Rom. So, install the TWRP recovery first, and proceed further. Secondly, you must be on a stock firmware (J700PVPS1AQD1 or similar one). If you’re already using a custom Rom, then you have to install stock Rom first, and then you would be able to install this Rom successfully.

Recommendations:

Ensure to check your device model number. It should be Samsung Galaxy J7 (SM-J700P) running stock operating system.

We highly recommend to backup your phone before you proceed further. Follow our →Android guide to save your time.

Back up your current Rom. That would be help in case you find yourself uncomfortable with this Rom. To that, get into Recovery Mode, and there you’ll option to backup your Rom.

Charge your phone to good extent.

Downloads

Download the LineageOS 14.1 Rom for Samsung Galaxy J7 (SM-J700P) from →here. Once you download the file, put it your device’s SD card. Remember the name, and location of it

Download the Google apps package from here

Download latest TWRP recovery for Galaxy J7 from here. (Install it first, if you’re on stock on recovery using guide here)

How to Install LineageOS 14.1 Rom on Samsung Galaxy J7 (SM-J700P)

The procedure is very simple, and completely same as we do with other smartphones. Just them exactly they’ve been mentioned below:

Turn off the phone completely. Long press the power button, and select power off. Now boot into recovery mode: Press and hold Power, Home, and Volume up buttons all together until you get into recovery mode. Now you should be in TWRP recovery mode. For clean installation, perform following actions: Select ‘wipe’ option and perform it. Now, you’re set to install this custom Rom. From the set of operations, select ‘install’ option. Navigate to the Rom file that you’ve downloaded, and flash it. Similarly, flash the Google apps package file. Wait till both files get flash appropriately. Once you have done with both the files, select ‘reboot’ option to restart the phone.

For the very first time, your phone may some time, up to 10 minutes to bring home screen. That is completely natural.

That’s it! You’ve successfully installed this Android 7.1.1 based custom Rom on your Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700P. If you find yourself stuck in issue, do let us know through comments. You are most welcome to make comments.

That ends our tutorial about this LineageOS 14.1 Rom for Galaxy J7. Don’t forget to share your experience with us.