MIUI is a very beautiful Rom available for Android users, comes pre-installed on Mi Phones such Redmi 2, Price and Redmi Note. There are many things that makes it try on our devices such as very elegant looks, customization themes, eye caching icons and included useful apps. Here we have this tutorial, we’ll guide you to install this beautiful, MIUI V6 Rom on Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552.

If you are looking for a good custom Rom for Galaxy Grand Quattro, then MIUI V6 Rom would be good choice to try. You’ll like the design, interface, apps and performance. Apart for beautiful user interface it is packed with enhance performance and smooth user experience.

Features of MIUI V6 Rom

It comes with official MIUI kernels.

Swap storage management

Sim card settings

Improved battery life.

Customizable Settings to give personal touch to your device and customize it in own way.

App manager settings

Root Permissions

Security Setup and management

High Performance

Improved data storage and RAM usage for better over all performance.

Mi apps such camera, launcher, sounds, animation etc.,

If you want to read more about this Rom then consider visiting the official thread over here.

Screen Shots

Before we get started with installation of this Rom on Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552, go through the below prerequisites and make sure to match’em all.

Prerequisites

Make sure to check your device model. It should be GT-i8552, verify your model under “About phone” under phone settings.

Your phone should have custom recovery such as CWM or TWRP. It is necessary to have one of them as without them it won’t be possible to install this Rom on this handset.

If you haven’t installed custom recovery then visit →here to install it.

Save your important stuff to same place as installation will wipe out the entire device’s memory. Visit our →Android Backup Guide to make it easy. Also see – how to back up android apps and games with data.

Charge your handset to good battery level. 30-40% would be sufficient.

Downloads

Download the MIUI V6 Rom for Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552 from here. Put this file to your device and remember the name and location.

File name: DWUI_V6_Google.zip | Size: 249 MB

How to Install MIUI V6 Rom on Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552

Turn off your phone. Press and hold Volume Up + Home + Power buttons together until you see Samsung Logo. Then release the buttons to enter into recovery mode. Under recovery options, perform followings Wipe data factory /reset Wipe cache partition Wipe advanced dalvik Now select install and select the download Rom zip file and confirm to complete installation. Once it gets finished, from recovery options again perform Wipe data factory /reset. Now select, reboot now to restart your device.

All done! You’ve successfully installed this beautiful Rom on your Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552. After restart, you’ll get to screen call setup wizard, click on first Red button and swipe all other options get to last screen.

Then customize and setup your device according to your needs.

[Updated on 27/03/2016]

How to Change Language on MIUI V6 Rom

If you see Chinese language on this Rom, then follow steps to change it to English:

1. Tap to settings icon on your phone.

2. Scroll down to get to Language & input and tap on it.

3. Under it, the very first section is for device’s language tap on it.

4. Select the desire langauge, like English(India), English (United States).

That’s all about this Rom and handset. Don’t forget to share your experience with us.