How to Install MIUI V6 Rom on Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552
MIUI is a very beautiful Rom available for Android users, comes pre-installed on Mi Phones such Redmi 2, Price and Redmi Note. There are many things that makes it try on our devices such as very elegant looks, customization themes, eye caching icons and included useful apps. Here we have this tutorial, we’ll guide you to install this beautiful, MIUI V6 Rom on Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552.
If you are looking for a good custom Rom for Galaxy Grand Quattro, then MIUI V6 Rom would be good choice to try. You’ll like the design, interface, apps and performance. Apart for beautiful user interface it is packed with enhance performance and smooth user experience.
Features of MIUI V6 Rom
- It comes with official MIUI kernels.
- Swap storage management
- Sim card settings
- Improved battery life.
- Customizable Settings to give personal touch to your device and customize it in own way.
- App manager settings
- Root Permissions
- Security Setup and management
- High Performance
- Improved data storage and RAM usage for better over all performance.
- Mi apps such camera, launcher, sounds, animation etc.,
If you want to read more about this Rom then consider visiting the official thread over here.
Screen Shots
Before we get started with installation of this Rom on Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552, go through the below prerequisites and make sure to match’em all.
Prerequisites
- Make sure to check your device model. It should be GT-i8552, verify your model under “About phone” under phone settings.
- Your phone should have custom recovery such as CWM or TWRP. It is necessary to have one of them as without them it won’t be possible to install this Rom on this handset.
If you haven’t installed custom recovery then visit →here to install it.
- Save your important stuff to same place as installation will wipe out the entire device’s memory. Visit our →Android Backup Guide to make it easy. Also see – how to back up android apps and games with data.
- Charge your handset to good battery level. 30-40% would be sufficient.
Downloads
- Download the MIUI V6 Rom for Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552 from here. Put this file to your device and remember the name and location.
File name: DWUI_V6_Google.zip | Size: 249 MB
How to Install MIUI V6 Rom on Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552
- Turn off your phone.
- Press and hold Volume Up + Home + Power buttons together until you see Samsung Logo. Then release the buttons to enter into recovery mode.
- Under recovery options, perform followings
- Wipe data factory /reset
- Wipe cache partition
- Wipe advanced dalvik
- Now select install and select the download Rom zip file and confirm to complete installation.
- Once it gets finished, from recovery options again perform Wipe data factory /reset.
- Now select, reboot now to restart your device.
All done! You’ve successfully installed this beautiful Rom on your Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro GT-i8552. After restart, you’ll get to screen call setup wizard, click on first Red button and swipe all other options get to last screen.
Then customize and setup your device according to your needs.
[Updated on 27/03/2016]
How to Change Language on MIUI V6 Rom
If you see Chinese language on this Rom, then follow steps to change it to English:
1. Tap to settings icon on your phone.
2. Scroll down to get to Language & input and tap on it.
3. Under it, the very first section is for device’s language tap on it.
4. Select the desire langauge, like English(India), English (United States).
That’s all about this Rom and handset. Don’t forget to share your experience with us.
Thanx MIUI is way much better than the shitty old one.
Nw my phone is better at performance and all but should somehow get the samsung’s camera app
cuz miui’s camera app records video at 15 fps whereas samsung’s records at 30 fps.
Hi there,
Thanks for your comment! Is is good to know that you like this Rom. For camera purpose, you could use Galaxy Note 4 camera app on this Rom – http://forum.xda-developers.com/showpost.php?p=59693382&postcount=28
Hii can u port miui 7 or 8 for gt i8552 please….
Hi there, I wish I could. However, you could try this Rom d: http://goo.gl/Pnoyr0 , it looks very sleek like MIUI and iOS!
Does it have any bugs? My grand quattro currently stuck at cwm.I tried flashing the rom several times but still stucked. Any Help?
Hi there!
If you have been stuck at recovery then try to perform wipe cache! Hope it would help you!
I am facing same problem. Tried wipe cache but didn’t work. What should I do. Please help
bro…just make your phone into download mode by pressing three buttons when relese again press three buttons and a wndow pop up and it says volume to continue and volune down to back in recovery…just go to download mode by pressing up…and then connect your phone to odin and reflash twrp recovery instead of cwm 6.0.4.5….i am just facing same problems many times…cwm doesnt support gt i8552
Hi there. there’s no any “Wipe advanced dalvik” in my cell.
Hi there, might possible that you are stock recovery. Let me know which recovery you are using: custom or stock. So, I could help you out!
Beautiful one, but many Chinese pages and text are coming. What to do, pls guide me.
Hi there, go to settings -> there you’ll see language and input option, use that to make it changed. Also I’ve updated the entire post with these steps as well.
I think it would be awesome if you could make a video of this would make it much easier for beginners.. thanks
Hi there, please allow me some time I’ll surely add video to it!
Bro my phone is not rebooting after i select reboot it lead to the recovery mode again what is your opinion to help me out of this
bro…just make your phone into download mode by pressing three buttons when relese again press three buttons and a wndow pop up and it says volume to continue and volune down to back in recovery…just go to download mode by pressing up…and then connect your phone to odin and reflash twrp recovery instead of cwm 6.0.4.5….i am just facing same problems many times…cwm doesnt support gt i8552
Please bro can u port any miui 7 or ios rom gor gt i8552
Is There any bug in this ROM.Call feature Works Or Not??Wifi works or not?etc
Hello , I am from China , you know , in our model that China has no human adaptation Brush Pack , I came here to your Brush Pack , but gives me a headache , I can not download , midway can not be downloaded , it will be a solution ?
Im trying to instal custom rom from recovery mode . When I select install from sd card ot says ” unrecognises path for sd card ” .
Im trying to instal custom rom from recovery mode . When I select install from sd card it says ” unrecognised path for sd card ” .
Hi, i installed this on a samsung GT-I8552 and now it cannot detect any cellphone network. It keeps on returning “Error searching network” & “Your UIM does not allow…”. I’m in the Philippines by the way.
thanks!
Stuck at MI logo 🙁
i follow the steps and it install fine but when i reboot my phone from recovery it com back to recovery mode pleasse help me i can’t read my phone from odin too
Let the credits for the original developer
ME mj rosa from XDA Developers
Recognized Developer