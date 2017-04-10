How to Install Lineage OS on Samsung Galaxy S3 I9300

Samsung Galaxy S3 has been one of most favorite smart phone ever released by Samsung. Ever since it has launched, it has been very popular among Android developers, and they bring more useful stuff for this smart phone. That even makes it more useful, and helps to get the most out of it. If you’ve been using Samsung Galaxy S3 still, and looking for an Android update, we’ve got a good news for you. The unofficial build of Lineage OS based Android 7.1 Nougat is available. In this tutorial, we gonna help you to update the Samsung Galaxy S3 to latest Android 7.1 Nougat operating system using Lineage OS Rom.

Since, Samsung has not rolled out such updates, it would be a good idea to manually update this handset. Therefore, this guide shall help you to update Galaxy S3 I9300 to latest Android 7.1 Nougat with the help of Lineage OS. If you’re wondering about this Rom, well, basically, it is a replacement to existing CyanogenMod ROMs (→read more about Lineage OS). In addition to features, and stability of CyanogenMod, it comes with a lot more options as well. However, since it is unofficial build, you might see minor bugs too (if any). Also, it will void the manufacturer warranty. Keep things in your mind before proceeding further.

Lineage OS comes with impressive stability along with it. Features, many advance options /apps ported right from CyanogenMod, and few new ones too. Most noteworthy, it is one of the best alternative to update the handset. It does not matter whether Samsung provides further updates or not. You can still update with third-party Roms, and Lineage OS Rom is best among them. This built is still unofficial, still can be used for daily purpose, and managed smoothly. This guide helps in the best manner, and we recommend to follow it exactly as we mention steps within it.

For absolute installation, it is necessary to follow pre-requisites. Also, for future safety, we recommenced to back up your smartphone. Follow our below guide to make that task easy,

Apart, we also recommend to backup the phone’s Rom (Nandroid Backup). In case, you see any issue or this Rom does not meet with your expectation, that backup will come handy at that time.

How to Backup an Android Rom

To be able to backup an Android Rom or install a custom Rom, it is mandatory to use a custom recovery. So make sure that you install custom recovery first (CWM or TWRP Recovery).

The backup process is quite user friendly. You just need to boot into recovery mode, and there you will get an option for backup purpose.

Just follow the on-screen options to backup the device.

Pre-requisites

→This ROM does work on Samsung Galaxy S3 I9300, and it should not be flashed onto any other smart phone. That work can bring bad issues to the devices. It can brick as well. And

→Make sure to check your device model number before you move forward. To do that, simply, tap on the settings.

Looking for About phone section, and tap on it. Underneath, look for model no. And confirm the same.

Certainly, you wouldn’t want to get bricked, and end up losing data. So backup all things that matter to you.

→Most importantly, you must a customer recovery such as TWRP or CWM. Customer recovery ensures that Custom Rom, and Mod gets installed successfully.

So make sure to install one of them, and proceed further.

Enable the developer options on your phone. Developer options play a very important role in an Android phone when it comes to file transfers, and development purpose.

→To Enable developer options on Samsung Galaxy S3 – Tap onto Settings -> About phone-> Tap seven times on Build number.

That should be enough. Also, a confirmation message will appear on the screen.

→Last, but surely not the least. Make sure to charge the handset at-least 50%. So, it won’t die in the midst of the process.

Downloads

Download the Lineage OS Rom for Samsung Galaxy S3 I9300 from →here. Download the lasted build from list presents over there.

Download the GApps package from →here or if you wish to install Google apps manually, just skip this download.

As soon as you finish with the download, transfer these files to your smart phone.

How to Install Lineage OS on Samsung Galaxy S3 I9300

Turn off the device using the power button.

Now press and hold Volume Up, Home and Power buttons together until you see the Samsung logo appears on the Screen. Then release to boot into recovery mode. That should be TWRP or CWM, any one of these two.

For clean installation, follow below steps: For CWM: select ‘ wipe data/ factory reset ’and perform it. For TWRP: select ‘ wipe ’ option and perform it.

Now it is the time to install Rom file. Follow the below step: For CWM: select ‘ install zip from sdcard ’, then ‘ choose zip from sdcard ’. For TWRP: select ‘ install ’ option.

In similar fashion, install the Google Apps package that you have downloaded or simply skip the same.

that you have downloaded or simply skip the same. Once you have done with the installation of these two files, from recovery option, select “Reboot Now”.

That’s enough. You’ve successfully installed the Lineage OS on Samsung Galaxy S3 I9300. Also, that updates to last Android 7.1 Nougat operating system too. If you stuck around, drop your comments, and we would surely help you.