The unboxing of these smartphones is happening all-around the world. These two come with splendid performance that takes them both to another level. Though, there is no doubt about the performance of Samsung Galaxy S8, and its big brother S8+, perhaps, that can lower down as time passes or one use them for a duration. Here in this tutorial we have some tested-proven tips to speed up the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ for the best / maximum performance.

In other words, one can say, that these tips-tricks will help to maintain the optimum performance all the time. We had posted many tips for previous models (Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge), and have been appreciated well for work (and many more). Most of the tricks are same as we mentioned in earlier posts, and here we have added few more for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. There is one thing that every Android user faces, that is performance-issue.

Here we collaborate some of useful tips that will surely help you to keep-off such issues, and maintaining performance of these smartphones. There is need to have root-access to perform extra-ordinary things if one can do it without them. Probably, you’ve already known many of them, and we are pretty sure about those you haven’t yet.

Let’s get into the show, and see how one can improve performance of these two smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Proven Tips to Improve performance of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

1# Custom Animations

A well-known trick that works on all Android phones. Basically, we restrict or reduces the extent of Animations that outcome pretty good improvement in overall performance.

To perform it on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, the very first step it to Enable Developer options on to these smartphone. Follow our detailed guide to perform appropriate actions to enable this mode.

How to Enable Developer options on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Have you done with it? Let’s go further.

→How to

Tap on the ‘Settings’ icon on your phone. Then Tap on ‘Developer options’. Underneath, look for “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale”. For super-fastest performance, set 0.5x Value to each. Restart your device.

Otherwise, set the value to according to your own satisfaction level. We recommend to test different settings to get good user-experience along with performance.

This single trick should help to get a tremendous boost in overall performance of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Nevertheless, if you don’t want to compromise with a set of Animations, then go on reading this post.

2# Disable Always On

‘Always On’, a feature that keeps your screen alive even when it is locked. A little portion of the screen keeps lit-up to show a beatific peace of information in a stylish manner.

As per the information, in 8 hours, this feature consumes about 5% of the phone’s battery. And since it keeps running in the background, it consumes power resources as well.

If it doesn’t attract you that much, you can disable it for good. We have already posted a tutorial on same, explaining about this feature, and how can it be enabled, and disabled at any movement. Follow our:

How to Disable the Galaxy S8 Plus Always On Display

Or follow steps mentioned in below image:

That guide should help you with this feature, and make more use of it.

3# Get Rid of Unused Apps

Although, these two smart phones come with few bloatwares (unused apps), it would be good to get’em off. There will be many apps that we have on our Android phones, but usually we don’t use them all. Even in many cases, some apps remain unused through out all the time.

These apps grab a good amount of space onto device’s storage. Also, many of them keep running in the background as well. Either they run or not, they consume device’s resources in some way.

Removing them should bring good amount of free space, and positively affect the overall performance. Here is how one can remove/disable apps on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

→ How to

Open the Settings. Under settings, select “Apps” Now under, complete list of apps will be there. Go one by one to them. Select the app that you don’t use, then click on “Disable” or Uninstall if available to disable it. Just like the below image: Do the same rest of the apps which you think are not useful.

Uninstall/ Disable apps that you usually don’t use. Doing such tasks always bring positive outcomes. And it should bring improvement.

4# Set Background Process limit

This is the single thing that gonna blow your mind. This trick helps to reduce the number background process running. In return, it gives a measurable boost to the entire performance of the phone.

Most of us rarely know about this feature inbuilt in Developer Option. That means, to access this option, you gotta Enable Developer Options, and then proceed further.

→How to

Enable Developer Mode on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Tap on Settings->Developer Options. Under Developer Options, scroll down, to get “Background process limit“ Tap on it, and select “At most 4 processes” Exit there, and restart your phone.

It makes apps switching very smooth, and let it run lag-free till the limit is set. If you’ve been suffering from lag issues /such kind of performance issues on Samsung phone (very common), you must try this trick.

This trick works with all Android phones having access to Developer Options, and it has significant impact.

5# Clear Cache Data

It always works. As we use our Android phones, memory gets blocked by junk files, data, etc., created by installed apps. Eventually that creates performance issues.

To maintain the performance, it is recommended to clear cache memory once in a month or two. Actually that helps to calibrate the memory, and outcomes better performance in many aspects.

For these smartphones, we have already posted a tutorial that helps in doing the same task. Just follow the guide:

This helps in many cases. Issues such force-close, app-crashes, lags, etc., Can be overcome by deleting cache memory.

It ends our list of tips to get the best performance on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. Surely, this is not an end.

We will be updating this post with more tips, and tricks.

We hope that these tips will help our readers to get the best performance out of their smartphones. If you’ve got your own trick that makes it even better, just share it with us.

What do you say? Share your thoughts in the comments. We would love to hear you.