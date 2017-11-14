When it comes to Sports Camera, the GoPro brand remains on the top chart. The brand brings us more worthful, and feature-rich sports camera. The GoPro Hero CHDHA-301 Action is one of them. Though, it seemed to be a bit old as compared to other models, but still it offers incredible value for money. To add more to that, we have a special coupon code to get $6 OFF on GoPro Hero CHDHA-301 Action Sports Camera. That certainly makes it more worthy deal, and saves a good amount of money in your pocket. This coupon code works on TomTop website, and there are no limitations regarding the same.

Whether you want to capture a still photograph, or going record a video, the camera is capable of all. This sports camera is very easy to operate, and comes with user-friendly modes like Quick Capture, Burst photo etc., It is wearable, can be mounted onto bicycles, and other vehicles, boasts the craggy body that is waterproof to 131 feet (40 meter). With so rugged body, the is camera works in extreme environments and conditions. It has been designed especially for those who captures adventure in their camera. Additionally, it supports GoPro 60+ mounts to make it more useful, and make best use of it.

The device is capable of recording stunning videos of 1080P 30fps and 720P 60fps video. With diverse photo capture features like Capture 5Mp single, Time Lapse and Burst photos up to 5fps, help to get best out it. It captures photographs of 2592 * 1944 resolution. Inside of the core of it, there is a F2.8 fixed lens with super wide angle that helps to grab wide video on the go. While using the Burst Mode, it captures up to 10 photos in just 2 seconds. That should come handy to capture multiple stunning shots any time you want. To make it more convenient, there is Quick capture mode that helps to capture in single button. For audio recording purpose, it comes with the built-in microphone at the front side of it.

For storage purpose, it supports T-flash cards up to 32GB. The memory card is not included in the package. You need to purchase it separately. A a powerhouse, it holds a 3.8V 1180mA Lithium Polymer battery that keeps it on for a good time. For action cameras, it is very necessary that they can survive for long hours. The GoPro Hero CHDHA-301 Action Sports Camera stands high on this factor. Once charged, this camera can work all day long.

There is one most noticeable thing about this sports camera. Instead of an ordinary camera lens, it has Super Wide Angle Lens that helps to capture wide areas easily. With auto low-light features, it automatically calibrates the camera lens for best picture quality in a low light.

In this package, you get Camera and Waterproof Housing (Original), USB Cable, Bicycle Mount,Helmet Mount, Fix Base, User Manual, and Quick Start Guide.

