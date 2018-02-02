Both Moto G5s and Moto G5S Plus are budget friendly smartphones with amazing features. When both of them perform so well, won’t playing games on them be really fun! Here we gather some of most enjoyable games for Moto G5S And G5S Plus. Since, these two smartphones have been powered with commendable hardware specs, it should beautifully render these games. Take the full advantage of your Moto G5S And G5S Plus, and make best use of them.

Talking about games, we have really come a long way! The first game on mobile phones was a variant of Tetris in 1994! Moreover, what you get in today’s smartphones was beyond imagination back then. Who knew that games on mobile phones and tabs could turn out to be so hi-tech.

There are so many games for Android phones that you can get literally spoiled with choice. Enjoy playing top games in different genres on your Moto G5S And G5S Plus smartphones.

So, let’s head forward to check out the top 15 games for Moto G5S and G5S Plus:

Best Games For Moto G5S And G5S Plus

1. Oceanhorn

With breathtaking 3D visuals and intriguing storytelling, this action adventure game is bound to impress you! You can learn the game easily as it has customizable graphics settings.

This game so it is well suited for both Moto G5S and G5S Plus phones as they have a 4 GB RAM in them. The game is captivating enough with more than 10 hours of gameplay.

2. Injustice 2

In comparison with the first Injustice game, this sequel -Injustice 2 has better new moves, enhances fighting dynamics and new characters. The story-line is great and set in the future. This game lets you choose your own heroes to wage a battle with the new villains!

Plus, you can change how your character looks like and how he fights. The game has the best available fighting mechanics to give you the best gaming experience.

Also see:

3. Asphalt Street Storm Racing

If you love racing games, then you will definitely find this one interesting. The Asphalt franchise of games is as old as the history of smartphones and with the passage of time their games are only getting better.

The latest and most highly rated one is Asphalt Street Storm. It lets you collect the cars you always wanted and lets you race of the streets of big cities!

4. NEO scavenger

Are you interested in role-playing games? NEO scavenger was for the PC but it has been designed for mobile platforms too and that is really good news as this game has been highly acclaimed by users.

The game needs you to be able to survive as long as you can in order to learn about the story of your character and find out your true identity. You will be able to get supplies on your way along with facing enemies!

5. Pac-Man

This game came into being 4 decades ago but is still giving other games a tough competition! This is a classic arcade game and its Android version is just like the original PC game with the addition of levels to keep you engaged.

This is one game that has really stood the test of time and is relevant till date.

6. Super Mario Run

Any Mario lovers out there? You will definitely find this game captivating. Super Mario Run is slightly different from the elements of the original Mario games.

This game was only available to iOS users initially but now since it has made its way into the Android world too, it is time to rejoice! Get your hands on this super exciting game!

7. Alto’s adventure

This particular game is relatively new but is winning hearts with its addictive designs. The game is easy to play and is getting great reviews for the pretty visuals it has to offer.

It has original audio for a truly mesmerizing experience. If you really want to immerse yourself in it, you should wear headphones and then just forget the world (well, not literally..

8. Big Shot Boxing

This is a boxing game where you have to guide your boxer from his debut till his retirement. You climb up with every achievement and earn millions of dollars! Inside the game, you can live the life of a professional boxer and choose how to train your boxer to fight the next opponent.

You can now change the color of the boxer’s clothes, boots and gloves! Additionally, the referee in the game can stop fights without a count if the player is all bashed up.

9. Ludo Game

This classic board game has been handed down to the new generation as a legacy. Now, as a mobile game it still continues to rock as it is a highly rated game on google play.

The game has all the popular rules and options. The design is modern with a wooden board and has the 2 to 4 multiplayer option in the same device.

10. Disney Crossy Road

This highly acclaimed game is total fun! 300+ Disney figurines from Toy story, Mickey and Friends, Finding Dory and more want to cross the road.

You have to find your way by hopping, dodging and sliding in this 8 bit world! Content from this app can be saved; you can also upload. The camera feature of the phone gets used for this purpose.

11. Spaceteam

This multiplayer game is a masterpiece and can be understood in a minute. Spaceteam is an award-winning game that you will love if you like to press buttons and shout at friends.

The game is meant for 2 to 8 players who keep shouting technobabble at one another till the space-ship explodes. Every player needs to have a smart phone. The game is all about teamwork, confusion and fun!

12. Badland

This award-winning game is set in a forest. It all seems to be like a fairy-tale but something is wrong. As a player you control a forest dweller to find out what is wrong only to get into imaginative traps and stopped by obstacles.

It is both for a single player and for multiple players. The design of the game is innovative and captivating.

13. Galaxy On Fire 2 HD

Galaxy On Fire 2 HD is a spaceship shooter and has mind-boggling visuals. It can be called the benchmark of sci-fi gaming.

All in all, it is a modern mobile game that has a lot to offer. In the game, your aim is to save the galaxy from getting destroyed by alien invaders and space pirates.

14. Bubble shooter

This is a bubble shooter game and as of now the best one ever. All you need to do is to pop, tap and tilt your way through the bubble puzzles and make the most of the excitement and adventure it has to offer.

It is an easy and fun-packed game with lots of features. You will definitely like the colorful look of this game.

15. Billiards City

Billiards City is a modern arcade style pool game to be played by one single player. If you are someone who just wants to relax then this game is for you. It is the most realistic billiards simulator and this has been possible by the latest technology used in making this game.

You can sharpen your skills and defeat your opposition to win championships in the game! The controls are super smooth and the 3D ball animation is very realistic.