Take the full advantage of the infinity display screen to enjoy the game. If you’re anything like me or one who loves gaming then you’re surely going to love this list of titles. Both the smartphones Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8, come with splendid specification. Here in this list, we gather some of the best games for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 to have infinite fun, and make best use them.

Since these two come with 6.2 inches Super AMOLED display screen, and powerful hardware, gaming becomes even more fun. We can play almost all games available at Google Playstore. There are tons of titles out there. No matter, whether you’re serious arcade master, or would love to hook up with puzzles. We have gathered some of the best titles covering most of the gaming genre. This list is no particular order, go one by one to know about them, and have with them.

Also see:

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are just not the best smartphones, they are bit gaming device too. Based on interest, and popularity all around the word, we have collaborated in this list. And we hope that our readers would love them. Don’t forget to share your favorite one with us. Let’s get into the show, the list of the best games for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.

Best Games Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8

1. Mortal Kombat X

If you ever been a fan of Mortal Kombat series, then this edition will make you love them more. Distributed by Warner Bros. International Enterprises, the Mortal Kombat X is one of best Action games available for Android phones. The intense fighting game play, graphics, and action details, all make it must have one.

Either you can play solo or create your own team of players. There is much more to explore within the game. Complete objectives to get rewarded, and become a reputed fighter in their community. Apart of it, online multiplayer gaming option is out there as well.

Challenge, and fight against other players on online competitive mode. Also, there are weekly prized to be won based on Leaderboard score. We recommend this game to all Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ users.

Also see:

2. Gangstar Vegas – mafia game

Do you remember GTA Vice City? You must. We all have played that game in childhood. I remember that I had this game on my very first desktop, P4. The Gangstar Vegas is quite similar to that one. But it has even more to offer, and it has been specially built for Android phones. Though, it won’t take your eyes off from GTA Vice City, but surely it will take you to another level.

Basically, it is an open world action-adventure game. You’ll be playing a Gangster who broke outskirts of the city. There’re about 80 different missions. Each one is different, and tough for others. That makes it more engaging. The storyline is quite impressive as well.

Apart from all, the graphics of this game are amazing. Tons of weapons, vehicles, and objects are available within the game.

3. Need for Speed™ Most Wanted

There are tons of racing games out there in Google Playstore. But the Need for Speed™ Most Wanted is one of its own kind. If you’re after real-like racing adventure, then this would be the best option for you. I’ve played this on my Tablet, OnePlus 3 and few other devices.

The game has very detailed graphics, and feel when you play it. There are tons of tracks and challenges. Plenty of super cars to make your race like an insane. The brings actually very real-like racing experience. Although, there are plenty games available like Ashpalt 8, Real Racing, etc, But Need for Speed™ Most Wanted is above all.

Though you need this purchase it, it’s worth buying. If you’ve been looking for a racing game to play on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, you must give this game a try.

4. Clash of Clans

Produced, and distributed by Supercell, this game has won our hearts. The Clash of Clans is strategic-action video game. Play it solo or as a team, it comes with single, and multi-player modes. Inside the case, you can create your own village, and protect it from other players. The best part of this game resides in Multiplayer mode wherein players around the world attack other villages while defending their own.

In order to build an ultimate-powerhouse, there are several in-app purchases. Though, games offers several resources to create a solid one, that won’t be enough to become an elite fighter. Moreover, the game support cross-platform. That means, you can import/sync all of your game data across the Android and iPhone devices. That makes it →more preferable over other alternatives.

5. WWE Immortals

Have you ever wondered how WWE fighter would fight in a Mortal Kombat’? No matters, just play WWE Immortals to see them doing such fights. Within the game, you will get to know that WWE characters have been changed drastically in looks, and skill. All have been reproduced to bring out a completely new look, and are given to existing fighting skills, and abilities.

You create a team of three players, and play against AI opponents or other online players. The game comes with multi-player modes that allow one to fight against other online-player. The AI challenge starts off very smooth, but becomes harder, and harder afterwards you play it. The attacks transform from single/double to a heavy one with few taps, and swipe (as per instructions appear on the screen).

Apart from low to heavy attacks, there are even more moves to make your batter more intense. The WWE Immortals brings fighting to another level. As Galaxy S8 /S8 plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a brilliant display screen, you will enjoy the HD graphics of this game.

6. Plants vs. Zombies

The Plants vs. Zombies is a tower-defense game that needs intense strategy, skill to get over the rivals or you’ll lose. This game contains measurable violence in a silly, and fun manner. In the game, you save your home from Zombies by planting plants that help to stop and kill zombies. Each plant that you seed has unique skills, and ability that help to defend the opponents.

Though the game sounds simple, and easy, but it becomes harder as we pass one level to another. As we move from one level to next one, it opens new plants with new skills. Collect the objects comes-in while playing to purchase more plants. In order to be safe, you need to put your brain into work. Think, create, and apply your strategies to win over bad-ass Zombies.

There’s plenty of levels that keep you engaged for a long time. The game is best for time-pass, and we highly recommend for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, and all other Android phone users.

7. PPSSPP Emulator

With this emulator, the smartphone becomes PSP. The emulator is able to run almost all Sony’s PSP games on Android smartphones in playable condition. The entire performance depends upon the hardware of the device. Since, Galaxy S8 / S8+ and Note 8,have splendid hardware specs, you can expect good performance.

With this emulator, you can play God Of War, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Final Fantasy, etc., All of these titles were best of among all PSP games. Enjoy the goodness of PSP games on your smartphone. Follow our below guides to get into it, and play the.

8. N.O.V.A 3

This game my favorite one. The N.O.V.A 3 is most fascinating first-person shooting game. It has got real-like effects, detailed graphics, a good story line, and thrilling game play. Whatever I’ve said about this game is just the beginning. I’ve played many other FPS games, and found N.O.V.A 3 most appreciable. The game runs smoothly on big displays, and average hardware.

The game to support cross-platform. You can have it installed on Android, and iOS powered smart phones. Though, big displays and high-end specs are recommended for best game play. If you’re a hardcore gaming guy, this we would definitely recommend this game to give it a shot.

9. 8 Ball Pool

Developed, and distributed by Miniclip.com, the 8 Ball Pool is most addictive one. Once you get your hands into it, it makes you play it even more. You can waste your lot of time with game without getting fed up. There are several modes to get started. You can play solo, with friends or play online with other players around the world.

The surely brings the real-fun of playing pool on smartphones. Each match you play, you win coins. Collect more and more coins to jump-up on the leadership board. Also, using coins one can make purchases of new items to make everything more customized, and fun. If you’ve been looking for peaceful game for best time pass, the 8 Ball Pool is the best to invest.

The game is completely free to purchase, and with several in-app purchase, one customize the game play favorably.

10. Max Payne Mobile

The RPG with an epic storyline. Max Payne, one of the most popular RPG that we had on the PC, and Playstation. The replica of the same arrived for Android and iPhone users too. The game indulges all who seek a third-party shooter game with good story line, and game play. The graphics are very detailed, and look similar to the original one.

Developed, and distributed by Rockstar Games, the team that developed the GTA Vice City, and other series. The game has HD graphics, textures, and integrated with Immersion Haptic Vibration Feedback to realistic feeling. Apart, the game comes with graphics settings to adjust the graphics, and performance according to device’s abilities.

11. Sling Kong

Sling Kong is developed by Brisbane based Protostar. It is a simple and a fun arcade game where you have to control a cute little animal and save it from the variety of deadly traps like flamethrowers, saws, crushing walls, etc.,. The player has to throw the animal as if you are using slingshots, hold on to disappear the parts for a few seconds and then grab it. Everything has to be done within a short period of time, you can’t wait.

You need to be really fast and accurate. To start with, you can play only with a monkey, but as you play, one can gain gold coins which are used to get pinball machines and pick up a new animal. Totally there are 60 different animals that you can play with, in this game.

12. Flip Diving

The World’s number one cliff diving game is now on your mobile. You might have heard about viral videos, GIFs and social media posts about people diving into water from relatively great heights.

There is variety of diving which includes pool diving, outdoor diving, cliff diving, etc.,. But you can play these adventure sports using your mobile device in the form of an Electronic Art called Flip Diving. There are 50 and more jumping platform to jump from. This is the most exciting diving game in android.

You can jump from a breathtaking height, by controlling each move of the character and complete performing various stunts like somersaults, turns and other variety of stunts before actually landing in the waters. These stunts are actually helpful to get extra reward. It is free to download to your android mobile.

The ends our list of the best games for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8, and we hope that our readers would love’em all. Which one is your favorite? Feel free to share with us in our comment section.