ITunes can be considered as a hub consisting of the enormous amount of music, videos and movies. You can organize all your stored movies or songs and can also buy or rent new ones. Since 2009, music has been DRM (Digital Rights Management), however, movies available through iTunes are still DRM secured. For those who aren’t familiar with DRM; it is basically a systematic to copyright protection to save available content from piracy, unauthorized distribution etc.

However, that also restricts many users to view their rented or purchased content on their other devices, and neither they can share those with anyone. Like if you have an iPad and has purchased a movie through iTunes, you will only be able to watch that movie on your Apple devices, in case you have an Android phone, you will not be authorized to view that movie on your phone. Today we have a solution for you! This will work on both Windows and MAC operating systems, i.e. Tuneskit DRM Media Converter. A free trial version is available that helps to get to know about its working, and capabilities. You can download the free trial of Tuneskit DRM Media Converter for Windows from here.

Tuneskit DRM Media Converter

With Tuneskit DRM Media Converter, you can convert your rented or purchased media from Windows and MAC, into DRM-free content. That will enable to watch those movies in your non-apple devices as well. It is simple to use; a layman user can easily find their way with this software.

As assured by the developer of this DRM Media Converter, this software can convert 30x faster than the duration of the movie. We also find that speed is not an issue with this software’s performance, but your own device should fast enough to judge its actual speed.

You can also convert your files to MP4, M4V format with all audio tracks and subtitles. And the most useful feature I find is that this software converts files losslessly, that ensures no comprise with quality of converting movies.

To know how it works, we highly recommend you to download the free trial of this software, and test it well before you purchase it. For both MAC and Windows, the Tuneskit DRM video converter will cost $44.95. I agree that it’s not that cheap, but if you have a bulk of movie collection and wants to enjoy the same on your other devices, then this totally worth its cost.

Features Tuneskit DRM Media Converter

With DRM Media Converter for Windows, you can easily convert your purchased or rented videos/media that are wrapped with DRM protection, which makes it impossible to watch those videos, and other content on any non-Apple device, into files that you can watch or share with any other devices without any restriction. And that will effortlessly work on both your rented and purchased videos. It also allows you to watch videos on other media players as well, like VLC, windows media player.

At the time of converting any file, the one thing that we will get concerned about is Quality. And here, videos are either purchased or rented, that means you are already paying for those videos, so why should you even think about compromising with its quality. Not to worry, as this software doesn’t play with your video quality and guarantees to retain it in its original.

Apart from this, the tool also retains all the related aspects of media like AC3 5.1 Dolby surround sound, AAC stereo tracks, AD, CC, subtitles, etc. So, it does not affect the media, and its quality in any manner.

As mentioned already, speed is not an issue with this software now. They have also improved the loading speed when adding a large number of files. But its speed will depend upon your file size and also on the number of files you are trying to covert at a single time. The developer claims that it works about 30X faster when it comes to remove DRM from the loaded content.

The user interface is very simple to use, and that adds more feasibility while we use this piece of software. With the latest version, the searching feature works smoother than before.

The Tuneskit DRM video converter supports over the air updates. That means, once the latest version is up, you’ll get the notification for the same. Also, this software supports the latest version of iTunes and gets updated accordingly.

Conclusion:

We find Tuneskit DRM video converter easy to use, simple to navigate and fast. You can sure to give it a try and it’s worth its cost. If you have a collection of your favorite videos, but are restricted to watch those on your Apple devices only, then this could be the solution for you. Before you make your decision, we highly recommend you to try the trial version first. That should give you more insights about this tool let you consider it, purchase it, or not.