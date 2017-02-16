In the past few years, we’ve seen tremendous growth in China-based manufacturers that deliver electronics through-out the world. Especially, in smartphones industries. They have been appreciated as well all along. And there is no reason not to accept them. They come with tons of features, and make it possible to have flash-ship/high-end smartphone’s feature into an affordable one. The Chinese brand, Ulefone has launched their new smart phone named Gemini, said to be their flagship smart phone. This smart phone is noticeably comes with three cameras, two at the back, and one at the front. That makes it different from the rest.

The manufacture has put this handset on several online shopping websites including GearBest and booking is going on. The Ulefone Gemini is 4G enabled smart phone, come with LTPS 5.5-inch big screen size that makes it a Phablet. The display 2.5D Arc Screen that offers 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolution, and covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection purpose. It has a MTK6737 chipset, fitted with 1.5GHz Quad Core processor. For multitasking, and gaming purpose, it has about 3GB RAM. In terms of performance, the Ulefone Gemini seems very decent. There shouldn’t be much lags while playing average games, though you cannot expect it to run heavy games without lags.

About the main attraction, three camera. At the back, there are two camera. The primary one is 13 MP sensor, and another one is 8MP sensor. The combination of both makes possible to capture better images. Using both, it becomes easy to use Bokeh effect while taking snaps. At the front, there is 5.0 MP camera for selfie, and video calling purpose.

As far as we are concerned with storage, the Ulefone Gemini has 32 GB internal memory (about 27 GB is available for user), and one can expand the memory using TF card up to 256 GB. The smart phone weights about 185 grams that seems to be little high as compared to other phones. Though, it comes with pretty well specification, and of course the triple cameras make it worth. Currently, Ulefone shipping this smart phone with Android 6.0 operating system, and it has been relayed already, that soon it will receive Android 7.0 Nougat update. That surely good news for Ulefone users who are about to purchase this handset.

The phone is powered with 3250mAh Built-in Lithium-ion Polymer Battery that keeps it alive for whole day. It’s dual SIM smart phone. One slot is Micro and another one is Nano. However, only one SIM can be used along with the Memory card. For connectivity purpose, the phone has got almost all importnat sensors that we on big brands. It has 3G, 4G, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, GSM, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n wireless internet and sensors such as Gravity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, E-compass etc. Also it got finger touch sensor at the home button it.

Quick specification:

Processor: 1.5 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737

GPU: ARM Mali-T720 MP2

RAM: 3 LPDDR3 GB ; Internal Storage : 32 GB (expandable)

Battery: Non-removable Li-Polymer 3250 mAh battery

Cameras : Dual rear camera (13 MP + 5 MP); 5 MP front camera

OS: Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Connectivity: 3G, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi

Connections/Ports: a Mini SIM card slot, a Nano SIM card slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a microUSB slot, and a microSD slot

Fingerprint scanner: Yes (front)

Ulefone Gemini has been featured at very affordable price tag of $129.99, and sale is going on many eCommerce website. If you’ve been looking for such an outclass handset tagged with affordable pricing then Ulefone Gemini can be a good choice.

The phone can be purchase over GearBest here.