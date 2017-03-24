UMI is a leading Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. UMI delivers its amazing smartphones in over 20 countries including, Europe, Africa, Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. According to UMI, They co-develop each of their smartphone based on Customer’s feedback on both hardware and software. They implement the development of their phones with latest technology possible with most amazing and useful features. That’s the reason, customers awaits for their latest mobiles.

1. UMI Z Pro

It is the latest Flagship Phone launched by UMI with dual camera feature. According to company, its the first 13MP Dual-Lens Mediatek flagship smartphone in the World. On Z pro, UMIDIGI have introduced dual 13 MP cameras equipped with Sony IMX258 (Helio X27) sensors for high quality photos.

Instead of other phones, both of these cameras are of high-quality, one is a normal RGB based camera and other is monochrome shooter with sharp realistic image enhancer technology.

Its further specification includes 4 GB RAM, 5.5 inch Full HD display, 13MP cameras, along with 3870mAh battery. It has a curved body which is more handy to grip. All in all its a must have hands et available today with loads of interesting features. Currently, it is available on sale at $249.99 after a $50 discount.

2. UMI Z

UMI Z was world’s first Helio X27 phone. It is a beautiful phone with some pretty amazing feature just like UMI Z Pro except its dual camera feature. The phones features a complete metal uni-body which looks very classy. It has got the looks and it feels great when you get hold onto it.

This smarty comes with Mediatek Helio X27 Decacore Processor, Samsung 4 GB RAM, with 3780 mAh memory. and Android 7.0. It also has Samsung 13MP Softlight camera, along with Laser Focus, PDAF focus, Quad-LED flash.

It also has quick charging feature and you can get it 30-40% charged in within 20-30 minutes. You can also play any game on this phone without unresponsiveness issue or slow response while playing even any kind of intense game.

3. UMI Plus E

Here, E stands of extreme, that guarantees to offer its user non-comparable fastest computing skills. It comes with Helio P2 processor, 5.5 inch screen, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM and 4000 mAh battery power. And its black color adds up to this phone’s beauty and enhances its overall look. On this phone, you are will get T2X-1 Dinorex protective screen which as stronger as compared to currently popular Gorilla Glass.

4. UMI Plus

This phone was considered as one of the best budget phone when it was launched. I am sure you would also agree that its important what we get at a particular price of any smartphone we purchase. And UMI ensures that this is best you can get at a very economical amount with useful features.

UMI Plus comes with Helio P10 processor, 1.8GHz Octa-core Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB ROM. The phone has a 5.5 inch 2.5D Arc screen. It also has Dual-camera, back camera is of 13 MP and back camera is of 5 MP.

5. UMI Max

The UMI Max is another budget friendly smartphone available for us by UMI. It has got everything you can expect from your phone at a pocket-friendly price. It comes with Android 6.0. And this phone is equipped with Helio P10, 1.8 GHz octa core processor, 3 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM.

The phone has a 5.5 inch 2.5D Arc screen. It also has Dual-camera, back camera is of 13 MP and back camera is of 5 MP.

UMI max has a Aerospace-Class Aluminium Uni-Body. And with its powerful GPU, you won’t any professional gaming console to get high level of gaming experience.

