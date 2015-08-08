How to unbrick Motorola Moto G (3rd gen)

Motorola is keeping their high pace in Indian market through their very affordable smartphones, from first generation to until now, they are getting improved in terms of users not just in India, in fact more and more users are choosing Motorola. I’m too using Moto G (first generation) until now, it has been a very pleasant experience with it.

Here we have a dedicated guide to newly arrived, third generation Moto G. We’ll use stock firmware to downgrade the device to its original state.

Most recommended:

As soon as we get started with our device and do changes to it, such as try to root it, install new application and lot more, sometimes we ended up with bricked device and it won’t be working anymore. There are several symptoms to check to know whether you need to downgrade your device with stock firmware or not, here the list:

Boot stuck – If you got stock at boot logo, most possibly it happens when we try to install third-party Rom, custom recovery, mods etc.,

Facing Force close on several apps and factory reset it not working to fix this issue, perhaps installing stock firmware on Moto G (3rd gen) would be most easy and fastest way to get it fixed.

Anything which is not getting sorted with soft/factory reset.

To unbrick Motorola Moto G (3rd gen), we’ll use stock firmware to restore the handset to its original state. That means anything which is being stored under your device will be wiped out completely and it won’t be recovered. So if possible, back up your handset.

Follow our:

Downloads

→Download the firmware

This tutorial applies to most of the Moto G(3rd gen) variants and below is complete list of supported models, so go ahead and check your device’s model (along with RAM, whether your device has 1 GB or 2GB RAM) and make sure that it is one of them and download the firmware from link present beside them.

XT1540 [Android 5.1.1]

XT1541 [Android 5.1.1]

XT1542 [Android 5.1.1]

Retail Latin America (1GB) – Download here!

Movistar Latin America (1GB) – Download here!

XT1543 (Dual-SIM) [Android 5.1.1]

Retail Latin America (1GB) – Download here!

Retail Latin America (2GB) – Download here!

XT1544 (Dual-SIM with HDTV) [Android 5.1.1]

Retail Brazil (1GB) – Download here!

XT1548 (CDMA)

US Cellular (1GB) – Download here!

XT1550 (Dual-SIM) [Android 5.1.1]

Retail Asia | India (1GB) – Download here!

Retail Asia | India (2GB) – Download here!

→Download the Moto G (3rd generation) PC drivers from here. Install these drivers to your PC, it is very necessary so your device can be detected on PC.

→Download the minimal Adb fastboot Tool (tool to flash this stock firmware) from here. Extract it to your PC and remember the location.

Note:- After you download the firmware zip file, make sure to extract stock firmware in the ADB fastboot folder.

We are ready to restore the Motorola Moto G (3rd gen) to stock firmware!

How to unbrick Motorola Moto G (3rd gen)

Turn off the device and wait 3-5 seconds. Now, press and hold Volume down and power buttons simultaneously to get it started in Fastboot mode. You’ll see the following screen, On PC, run the “Run Me.bat” file from extracted Adb fastboot Tool. The command prompt will appear. Now connect your handset to your PC using USB cable. Now Type the following commands one by one on it,

mfastboot flash partition gpt.bin

mfastboot flash motoboot motoboot.img

mfastboot flash logo logo.bin

mfastboot flash boot boot.img

mfastboot flash recovery recovery.img

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk1

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk2

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk3

mfastboot flash modem NON-HLOS.bin

mfastboot erase modemst1

mfastboot erase modemst2

mfastboot flash fsg fsg.mbn

mfastboot erase cache

mfastboot erase userdata

mfastboot reboot Disconnect your phone from PC.

All done! You’ve successfully repaired your bricked Motorola Moto G (3rd gen). Then it will start and take you to home screen, enter your google account details to get started!

