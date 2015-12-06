How to unbrick Samsung Galaxy J5 with stock firmware
Since we all have tendencies to do changes with our Android device, sometimes it leads to conditions where we usually get stuck with bricked device. With Android phones, it is very common get such situations where our devices stop working or facing issues such as boot loop, unusual reboots and crashes. The way to get it sorted it flash stock firmware as it would turn your device to factory image and factory settings and same goes with Samsung Galaxy J5 too. Here have this tutorial to flash stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy J5 to unbrick it and make it work again.
If you’ve just bricked or damaged your Samsung Galaxy J5, then this guide would be appropriate enough to get all things sort out and make your device work again. Since the device is launched with Android lollipop 5.1.1 firmware, so the same would be flashed. The most common reason for bricked condition is when try to install custom rom or install custom mods, if they gets flashed inappropriately then most probably it leads to bricked condition and downgrading the device to its native firmware is best way to get ride of bricked condition.
Here we have this easy to follow tutorial that helps to repair bricked Galaxy J5 with stock firmware and you can flash stock in many other cases like, if you are facing performance issues, unusual crashes and bugs, in such case you can downgrade the device to rectify them all.
Before we get started, read all the important pre-requisites mentioned below:
Pre-requisites
- Firstly, I would like to inform you that flashing the stock firmware will wipe out the complete memory of the device and stored data will be wiped out completely and it cannot be restored. If possible, save all the important data to some safe place.
- If you’ve installed custom Rom or Custom recovery, it will be removed and replaced with stock firmware and stock recovery.
- Root access will be revoked if rooted. However, you can easily root it again.
- Make sure to install USB drivers of Samsung Galaxy J5 on your PC. Download them from here.
Downloads
Download the firmware file from below links for your device’s model and make sure to download them according to your region/country.
- Lollipop 5.1.1 Firmware for GALAXY J5 SM-J500FN | Download
- Lollipop 5.1.1 Firmware for GALAXY J5 SM-J500F | Download
Note: After downloading the firmware (.zip file), extract it get firmware files and remember their name and location on your PC / Computer.
- Download Fimware flashing software: Odin 3.0.9 from here and unzip it to your PC/ Computer.
How to unbrick Samsung Galaxy J5 with stock firmware
- Turn off your device.
- Press and hold ‘Volume Down, Home and Power buttons’ at same time and release them when you see Android Logo with warning!
- Now press ‘Volume UP’ to get in to Download mode.
- Now head onto PC, from extracted Odin folder, look for Odin3.0.9.exe file and run it. An Odin screen will appear just like below:
- Now connect your device to your PC using USB cable. Look on Odin program, the ID:Com section should turn to light blue or green. That means your devices has been detected successfully.
- Note: In case it don’t turn, make sure install USB drivers again to your PC and reconnect your device to PC
- Now under Odin program, Select “AP” and then find and locate .md5 file from the extracted folder of downloaded firmware file.
- And don’t make any other change. Let the settings remain unchanged.
- Now, click on “Start” button and wait until Odin done with installation process.
- On success, Pass message will appear on Odin and you’re phone will be restarting. Un-plug your device!
All done! You’ve successfully manged to repair your Samsung Galaxy J5 from bricked condition and now it should be okay and should work perfectly.
Thank you very much, you advice helps me really…thank you.
I used Kingsroot to Root my Cell and if i restarted it, i saw the “lines of death” ;) btw i found you page with this very helpful headlines “Un-Brick the J5” and i followed exactly your description and tata it´s was all done and i find my little peace again. Nice to have an removable batt. ;) to kill the activity for a while, the download of my stock rom takes a hell of a time :(
Keep on Rocking…i try to Root this mess again ;) wanna get rid of MS Bloatware, nothing more.
Bye, Patch
Thanks for you comment and I’m glad to know that it helps you to revive you handset! To get ride of bloatware, instead of deleting them, you can disable them under application manager! I hope that would help you too and you don’t need to root it as well!
Thank you! Unbricked my son’s new phone with your advice. What a relief!
Wow’t that’s great to know!
Hi sir! i’m trying to flash the stock rom all the time its keep on failing don’t know what went wrong please help to me get my mobile back in working condition Thanks.
Hi there, if possible could you send us error snapshot so we could help you!
am halfway trying to save my bricked phone and your technique is helping me so far…have been trying to download firmware for samsung j5 but can’t find one from my region-Kenya
Hi there,
Here is the direct link to download the Kenya’s region firmware:
https://samsung-firmware.org/download/Galaxy%20J5/s7O4/AFR/J500FXXU1AOH2/J500FOJV1AOH1/
I hope this helps you!
where can i find a firmware for india? is there only one firmware for all of india or does it vary according to region??
So, first I rooted my j500h and then it seemed to work fine but then when I rebooted it got stuck on the Samsung galaxy j5 logo and I cannot boot into touch wiz or whatever you call it. I know that the warranty has been voided and there are no means to get another j5. Is there any other method that I can use to debrick/deroot my j5 and restore it to the factory version or any other rom? I have backed up my phone using smart switch and I have tried to factory reset using the original wipe data/factory reset but it only shows the j5 logo and nothing else happens. I am 16-year-old and from Pakistan, Asia I bought it only a week ago and I don’t want my parents to mess around. Can you help me as fast as you can? Thanks in advance. I used odin but to no avail.
Also, here are the screen shots: http://imgur.com/a/PVrPI
Hi there,did you try this method mentioned here!
Of course, Odin says failed like in the screenshot. I think Odin requires reactivation lock to be disabled but I cannot because the system won’t boot up.
can u send me the INS-J500FXXU1AOL3-20160105134754.zip file in mediafire link? i need it sir. plz help me another download link is not work. if u find than plz send me the link.
Hi, I follow the steps & I’m struggling with extracting the firmware file,
BTU-J500FNXXU1AOG1-20150723155717.zip
Unfortunately I get a corrupt error code when unzipping & I don’t want to risk using the extracted file as it may not be right. I will try the other alfafile mirror link and see if that file works. I tried other unzipping software but I get errors every time.
7-zip:There are some data after the end of the payload data.
Windows Extractor: Error 0x80004005: Unspecified error.
Could you help? I will keep trying & I will keep you updated. Thank You.
Hi there, should try downloading file again and see if it works!
Hi Deepak,
I managed to start transfer by removing the file extension (.md5) from the end of the file name. Odin began copying the firmware, but it failed half way through, so the file probably did need to be re-downloaded.
In the ended I found the Samsung smart switch software, it did everything and the phone is now working.
Your guide was very helpful & I learned a lot, I appreciate your time, Thank You.
Regards, Charlee
thanks bro you the best
Your most welcome!
Followed your steps exactly and the phone is still on the samsung logo after a pass on Odin – what can I do?
Yeah it worked and my friends bricked phone is now working fine! Its model is SM-J500FN.
Thank you very much team, keep it up!
That’s good to hear!
sir,
I don’t the region of my phone.which firmware i have to download
Hi there, just go for SM-J500F. It will work for you.
In sm-j500f there are so many versions.. Which version I have to download