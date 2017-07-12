With the release of Galaxy J7 Max, it is confirmed that Samsung is not holding back. No matter, you’re looking for expensive flagship killer or a budget friendly super phone, they’ve got something for everyone. Released in June 2017, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max packs very impressive hardware specs, and features, and most noteworthy things, it’s budget friendly smartphone. In this tutorial, we gonna help you to repair or unbrick Samsung Galaxy J7 Max with original stock firmware, make it work again.

Sometime it happens that we end up having our device bricked. The most common reason of getting bricked is using /trying a custom Rom, recovery, or such mods. The custom ROMs bring new features, make our device more beautiful, and improve productivity as well. But so as the risk. You may encounter bugs, errors or might get stuck while installing them. Or if something else has been done to your Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, with stock firmware, it becomes easy to get over such issues. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to repair the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max by flashing the stock firmware onto it.

The stock firmware always comes useful. Whether you’re facing a small or some serious issues, you can flash stock firmware to get it back to its native state. The stock firmware restores the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max to its factory’s fresh state. If you’ve been looking for the stock firmware for Samsung Galaxy J7 Max with Stock Firmware, and how to install it, you’ve come to the right place. Here we have this detailed explanation of this process, and how to proceed it correct manner. You just need to read each, and every step thoroughly.

If you’ve a newbie, or trying such things for the very first time, just read all the steps first, and then follow them. If you follow these steps correctly, you’ll be able to unbrick the Galaxy J7 Max successfully. Also, there are several things that we want to display. Read all the pre-requisites that mention below. Importantly, don’t skip them and prepare the device accordingly.

Pre-requisites

#We feature this tutorial for Samsung Galaxy J7 Max only. It does not mean for any other smartphone. So, check your device model number first before go ahead. To check the model, Tap on Settings->About Phone->Model.

#Putting stock firmware wipes out the internal memory of the device completely. So, it is recommended to create a backup. If you’re able to use the phone, follow our ->Android Backup Guide to make that task easier.

The process cannot be undone. Make sure to re-check all of the files stored within it. If you’re on custom Rom or recovery, those will be removed as well.

Using stock firmware, your phone will be become as factory fresh piece like it was when you had it purchased.

#You need a windows PC/Laptop in order to use flash utility, and flash this firmware onto the device. Also, make sure to install Device drivers onto the system.

#A USB cable to connect the device to PC/Laptop.

Downloads

Download the stock firmware for Samsung Galaxy J7 Max here. Under the search box, enter the device model number, and then download the file. Extract the downloaded .Zip file to get .md5 file , a flashable file.

, a flashable file. Download the Odin Flashing tool from →here. Extract the .Zip file to your Windows Laptop/Desktop. Under the extracted folder, look for Odin3 v3.12.7.exe . We’ll be using this tool to flash the firmware onto these phones.

. We’ll be using this tool to flash the firmware onto these phones. Optional: Download the Samsung USB Drivers from here. Install them on your PC/Laptop.

How to flash stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Step 1: First, head onto your PC/Laptop. Run the Odin program by tapping twice on Odin3 v3.12.7.exe. The program should open now, and should look like just below:

Step 2: Now turn off the phone completely. Hold the power button until you get options on screen. Then, select Power off.

Step 3: Once it gets completely Off, connect it to your PC/Laptop using a USB cable. The Odin program should reflect once it recognized the device successfully. The ID: Com section should reflect the blue color just like the below image:

Note: In case, the same does not happen with you, try to install drivers on your computer, and repeat these steps.

Step 4: Tap on ‘AP’option on Odin program, and upload the extracted .md5 file just like below:

Step 5: Do not make any changes to Odin. Tap on the Start button to begin the flashing process. It may take about 3-10 minutes to get completed.

Step 6: Once it is done, a PASS! message should appear on the Odin. Take off your phone, and that’s it.

For the very first time, the device may take up to 5 minutes to turn on. Soon, it will take you to the home screen, enter the Google Account details to get started.

You’ve successfully managed to bring your Samsung Galaxy J7 Max back life with Stock Firmware. Stock firmware helps always.

If you find yourself stuck with it, feel free to share your problem with. You are most welcome to make comments.