In recent activities, Samsung came up with their very new handsets Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Both of them are boast with very intense hardware that outcomes un-matchable performance and productivity. In our recent post, we’ve presented post about recovery for these handsets and in this tutorial, we’ll be letting you know how to handle brick conditions and revive Samsung Galaxy S7 from bricked condition.

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S7 is magnificently powerful enough, still it is always a good idea to use unlocked device as it allows to use the device’s in best possible manner. And while we do try to achieve such access on our devices, sometimes it happens that we ended up having a bricked device that is no longer able to start properly. Either it would get stuck between boot-loop or stuck a boot screen or in worst case it won’t be turned on. And with Android devices such incidences are becoming very common.

Also see:

As soon the issue is related with apps and operating system, it could be repaired using stock firmware and via performing resets over the device. And if device is bricked or damaged physically then taking it nearest service center would be the best. If you are facing issue such as app crashes, bugs or your device is not booting up, then in this tutorial I’ll help you to revive your Galaxy S7 from dead condition to working state.

Also see:

Also on an Android powered devices, it is always recommended to perform soft reset at least once in a month to maintains its performance and keep it working at its optimum speed. In case when you’re getting very low performance and facing bugs on your device then instead of soft/hard reset, you could flash stock firmware to remove such bugs completely.

This guide helps to recovery following conditions:

– low performance

– boot loop or boot stuck after install third-party roms or mod

– black screen at the time boot-screen and stuck there.

– facing app crashes and other bugs (soft/hard reset tried already but problem still exists)

What you should know?

In this section, we’ll let you know about important things that you should know before proceeding further. Firstly, flashing stock firmware will wipe out the complete memory of the device including system and users files. Everything which is stored under the device’s memory will be deleted and it cannot be undone.

In case you’ve rooted your device already or custom recovery, the access will be revoked and custom recovery such ClockWorkMode will be replaced with stock recovery. Also if there is any third-party mod or app, it will removed as well.

In simple terms, your phone will be turned to factory fresh state.

Downloads

⇒ Download the firmware file for your Samsung Galaxy S7 depending upon the country region and model number from →here.

To check you device’s model number, tap on →Settings on your device then tap on →About phone then under Model number filed, you could see the model number of your device!

Note: You should not use this guide or firmware on any other or similar device. This guide and firmware listed here are only for Samsung Galaxy S7 and it should not be used on any other device or similar one!

Once you have downloaded the firmware (.zip file) extract it to your PC to retrieve tar.md5 file from it. We’ll be using that file to flash firmware.

⇒ Download the Odin tool from → here. Extract it get Odin3 v3.09.exe named file. We will this utility to flash this firmware on Samsung Galaxy S7 for repairing purpose.

In order to make sure that Odin should work, it is necessary to install required drivers of your handset to your PC. So PC could detect the device in correct manner and we could use Odin without any problem.

You could download the Samsung’s USB drivers from →here. If you have already used KIES or installed USB drivers then you could skip this download.

How to install stock firmware on Samsung Galaxy S7 and unbrick it

Firstly power off the device using power button. Now Press and hold ‘Volume Down, Home and Power buttons’ at same time and release them when you see Android Logo with warning! Now press ‘Volume UP’ to get in to Download mode. (Download mode – it helps to flash firmware on most of the Samsung’s devices) Now head onto PC, from extracted Odin folder, look for Odin3.0.9.exe file and run it. A Odin screen will appear just like below: Now connect your device to your PC using USB cable. Look on Odin program, the ID:Com section should turn to light blue or green . That means your devices has been detected successfully. Note: In case it does not turn to any of the mentioned color, make sure install USB drivers again to your PC and reconnect your device to PC Now under Odin program, Select “AP” and then find and locate .md5 file from the extracted folder of downloaded firmware file. Do not make any changes to it. Keep unchanged all the settings on Odin. Now, click on “Start” button and wait until Odin done with installation process. On successful installation, Pass!! message will appear on Odin and you’re phone will be restarting. Now disconnect your device from computer.

That’s all you need to when you get in to brick condition. So that’s how one can easily revive our Samsung Galaxy S7 using stock firmware / operating system.

Troubleshooting

In case you see your device stuck at Samsung’s logo after this process, then follow the below steps to make it boot properly:

Turn off the device. Press Volume Up, Home and Power buttons all together until you get into recovery mode. Under recovery mode, perform following: Wipe data/factory reset Now press reboot system now.

So that’s all about how to repair Galaxy S7 from internal damage condition. We hope that this guide will help you best manner to recover this handset.

Also see our list of → 5 apps that will help you to take best selfies on this device. And if you are game addict just like then don’t forget to see our → list games for Galaxy J1 2016 that you could enjoy on this handset as well.

If you face any problem while following this tutorial, don’t hesitate in making comments. We’ll surely help you to get through!