The Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro was launched in January 2014, since then it has been quite popular as an Android tablet featuring good specification. Here in this post we have CyanogenMod 13 Rom through which we can update this tablet, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro to new Android Marshmallow operating system quickly. There are many advantages of using CyanogenMod Rom to update this device such solid performance and very stable user interface. Not only you’ll be getting latest features, interface and applications also in terms of battery life you’ll see good improvement.

In this post we’ll help you to update Galaxy Tab Pro to Android 6.0 with CM 13 Rom. Also you’ll get many features for customization features such as CM Theme Engine, CM Settings panel, Wallpapers and many useful applications.

CyanogenMod 13 Review

Let’s start the process with pre-requisites:

Pre-requisites

It is most important to know that this Rom and guide it only for Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro, which also know as SM-T320 and SM-T525 (both of are different screen size). Before proceeding further, it is high recommended to check your device’s model number and make sure that it match with mentioned here.

We recommend you to back up your device’s memory and stored data. It is very beneficial for future perspective.

Also it is recommended to back up your device’s Rom as well. In case of brick situations you could use it restore your device to current’s Rom.

To install this Rom, it is required that you should be having custom recovery such as TWRP or CWM. Without them it won’t be possible to install this Rom successfully and also for bug less installation.

Charge your device to good battery level. It is high advisable to charge your device at lest 40-50% to zero the turn-off issue.

Downloads

⇒ Download the CyanogenMod 13 Rom for SM-T320 from →here (Download the latest one).

⇒ Download the CyanogenMod 13 Rom for SM-T525 from →here (Download the latest one).

⇒ Download the Google Apps package from →here.

Download Rom and Google Apps packages from the mentioned links and put them to your device and make sure to remember their name and locations!

How to install Android 6.0 on Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro

First, use power button to turn of the device. Now Press and hold Volume Up + Home + Power buttons all together until you see Samsung’s logo and then release the buttons. You’ll enter to recovery mode. Under recovery options perform followings for clean installation: CWM: select ‘wipe data/ factory reset’ and confirm the selection. TWRP: select ‘wipe’ and confirm the selection. Now install the Rom zip file, CWM – select ‘install zip from sdcard’, then ‘choose zip from sdcard’ and confirm on next screen to flash the file. TWRP: select ‘install’ and confirm it. Just like Rom, flash the downloaded google apps package. After installation, restart your system using option “Reboot system now”.

That’s all! You’ve just updated your Galaxy Tab Pro to latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow update. If you see any problem, let us know we’ll surely help you.